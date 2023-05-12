 Skip to content
(Zillow) 1884 brick schoolhouse for sale. Includes a full wood shop, plenty of natural light, and ugly decor
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interior design by the Easter Bunny?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Full woodshop, you say?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check behind the blackboard.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town has the National Watch and Clock museum, so you know its absolutely a crazy happening night life.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen worse.

It actually has a lot of potential if you want to spend the rest of your life painting.

And there's a grab rail by the toilet. That's a plus.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it doesn't come furnished/have to pay for all that (the wood shop can stay as is), that could be a cool place to live/fix up.

/assuming I was about twenty years younger and my back still worked
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I've seen worse.

It actually has a lot of potential if you want to spend the rest of your life painting.

And there's a grab rail by the toilet. That's a plus.


I need one on both sides after taco Tuesday

Only way to prevent lift off
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like someone vomited Alice In Wonderland all over the place.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it mighty mighty?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god, it's like Breast Cancer Awareness threw up in there
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the money I'd get this,night life or not. With that much open space you'd be able to do almost anything you want with the rooms.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turing_Machine: The town has the National Watch and Clock museum, so you know its absolutely a crazy happening night life.


That museum is great, I need to go back.  I'm also only an hour and a half away or so.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can any PA Farkers tell us if the town of Columbia is, indeed, "exciting"?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are some good structural bones to that house.  It would be a fun project to turn into a cute bed & breakfast.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And it's built like a brick schoolhouse.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

grokca: [tse3.mm.bing.net image 222x180]
Full woodshop, you say?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is ugly decor, like gag-inducing.

Why, why would you do this?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: That is ugly decor, like gag-inducing.

Why, why would you do this?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Oh, but it's so "fun". 🙄
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want it. It is a pretty good size to convert into a for-profit prison.
 
Eravior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Turing_Machine: The town has the National Watch and Clock museum, so you know its absolutely a crazy happening night life.


I mean, what I read did seem interesting. Odd combination though: "Witch and Clock museum."

I also thought they were selling an old government building from the exterior pics.

<double check>

Former school. I guess that counts.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a steady progression from wow to WTF.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$550k?  That'd go for $3M+ around here.
 
Dibikad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How the hell does a place that big have only 1 bedroom?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems as good a place as any to:
start a small arts school
start the National Fark Museum
start a jazz combo
start a small cult, or bible-study group
run that home niche mail order business of yours
open a candy or craft shop
become a strange and dangerous weirdo in the neighborhood with many curtains always drawn
establlsh a notary office
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
they should use the awesome workshop to make a flamethrower to take to the rest of the house.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is the price so low?! Seriously, that's a big place.
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: As long as it doesn't come furnished/have to pay for all that (the wood shop can stay as is), that could be a cool place to live/fix up.

/assuming I was about twenty years younger and my back still worked


It's not clear you'd get the equipment. It says it's "currently" used as a woodshop. I'd think the owner would take the table saw and some other stuff with them or sell it off separately.

I'm thinking someone will renovate this place and open a B&B. Well, that's if they think anyone would come to Columbia, PA.
 
jgilb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: That is ugly decor, like gag-inducing.

Why, why would you do this?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


A long time ago, people were not scared of color. Today everyone's home is a open concept room of drab white, ugly rooms that match their owner's soul.
 
bad_blood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
industrial style woodshop and they're using a rigid wet-dry vac for dust collection? Former owners probably died of emphysema.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A friend of mine inherited an old school building like that when his stepdad passed away.  It had a printing shop, with a massive press, a woodshop, art studios, etc.  He had no idea what the hell to do with it and he was relieved to find a buyer for it.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: There are some good structural bones to that house.  It would be a fun project to turn into a cute bed & breakfast.


One of my old neighbors bought the old schoolhouse about a mile or so down from the family farm. Not sure when it was built off the top of my head but my grandpa said he attended there and so did his siblings and he was born in 1933. Had been sitting empty for like 50 years though before they bought it. Put a lot of work into it but turned out beautiful. Even preserved as much of the original woodwork as possible and had someone router new trim to match the old.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a cool building and if I could afford to live in (and heat and cool) a building that large, I'd totally do it.

But I can't so I don't.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Check behind the blackboard.


I understood that reference, punk/man.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Is it mighty mighty?


It's lettin' it all hang out.
 
xtalman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oddly setup, I think it is more home/business then home with a workshop.  Also the kitchen is old and very tiny for the size of the building.  Card table as a kitchen table and it barely fit in the room.

/would be a good project and it looks sound overall.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it have a brick shiathouse? It's my understanding that those things are well built.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Turing_Machine: The town has the National Watch and Cuckoo Clock museum, so you know its absolutely a crazy happening night life.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I could make it work. Lots of tall windows and natural light.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a craft business in Dutch country PA. It's Republican 'quirky.'
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WOW! Far too many random patterns and shapes. Putting myself in the picture at the top of the staircase, I could feel the onset of vertigo. I think that it would even make Dr. Mesmer(ize)dizzy. P.S. Is the fainting couch included?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Is it mighty mighty?


It is certainly letting it all hang out
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those rinky dink former industrial PA burgs always have cheap former manufacturing and commercial buildings available. I dig this converted abattoir in the same town...

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/175-Pleasant-Ave-Columbia-PA-17512/9691213_zpid/

I'd probably love living there. At least until the sizzling hu-hu-hu-hamburger ghosts showed up to chase me out.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Seems as good a place as any to:
start a small arts school
start the National Fark Museum
start a jazz combo
start a small cult, or bible-study group
run that home niche mail order business of yours
open a candy or craft shop
become a strange and dangerous weirdo in the neighborhood with many curtains always drawn
establlsh a notary office


Recording studio for music.
 
Xenominim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Why is the price so low?! Seriously, that's a big place.


Probably recognize it's going to need a lot of work to make it feasible for most people as a residential property. You either need a very specific someone who wants something this quirky or someone willing to spend another 6 figures renovating it. And I can only imagine the heating bills with those massive rooms and high ceilings. Looks like previous person had the right idea running a business out of there as well but again that's only for a very specific person that's going to be able to do that and I'd guess zoning limits what you can and can't turn it into to some degree since it's smack in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xenominim: MelGoesOnTour: Why is the price so low?! Seriously, that's a big place.

Probably recognize it's going to need a lot of work to make it feasible for most people as a residential property. You either need a very specific someone who wants something this quirky or someone willing to spend another 6 figures renovating it. And I can only imagine the heating bills with those massive rooms and high ceilings. Looks like previous person had the right idea running a business out of there as well but again that's only for a very specific person that's going to be able to do that and I'd guess zoning limits what you can and can't turn it into to some degree since it's smack in the middle of a residential neighborhood.


I also noticed there aren't any real photos of the bedrooms.

Welcome to Poundtown 2? Holly Hobby Bondage Boogaloo!
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: BretMavrik: Check behind the blackboard.

I understood that reference, punk/man.


Thunderbolt and Lightfoot?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My first thought on how I'd live there
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Can any PA Farkers tell us if the town of Columbia is, indeed, "exciting"?


It's definitely on the rebound...and there is a heavy bio-pharmaceutical presence in the area (so decent jobs aren't unavailable) .

The city of Lancaster isn't awful either...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: fatassbastard: Can any PA Farkers tell us if the town of Columbia is, indeed, "exciting"?

It's definitely on the rebound...and there is a heavy bio-pharmaceutical presence in the area (so decent jobs aren't unavailable) .

The city of Lancaster isn't awful either...


Oh, so they have Intercourse nearby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
