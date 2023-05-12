 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Tunisian National Guardsman killed a colleague, then opened fire on a synagogue (one of the oldest in the world), in what the government calls a "premeditated attack" on a Jewish pilgrimage festival - six dead, a dozen wounded   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a photo of the suspect
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told this only happens in America.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just tired of people shooting up a place because of perception of being an enemy. If it's about Israel, make a farking trip to the Knesset, just stop shooting innocent people who are unrelated to what you're mad about!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: I was told this only happens in America.


No one said that. What we said is that this happens a lot in America due to the easy access to firearms.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm just tired of people shooting up a place because of perception of being an enemy. If it's about Israel, make a farking trip to the Knesset, just stop shooting innocent people who are unrelated to what you're mad about!


They're not mad at Israel for its *government*.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm just tired of people shooting up a place because of perception of being an enemy. If it's about Israel, make a farking trip to the Knesset, just stop shooting innocent people who are unrelated to what you're mad about!


I'm tired of people judging a situation based purely on what they think the responsible person's inner thoughts might have been. What matters is what was done. He attacked a synagogue. He murdered people. He spread terror. It's a terrorist attack upon Jewish people. You don't have to try to be a mind reader in order to explain any of this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: DarkSoulNoHope: I'm just tired of people shooting up a place because of perception of being an enemy. If it's about Israel, make a farking trip to the Knesset, just stop shooting innocent people who are unrelated to what you're mad about!

I'm tired of people judging a situation based purely on what they think the responsible person's inner thoughts might have been. What matters is what was done. He attacked a synagogue. He murdered people. He spread terror. It's a terrorist attack upon Jewish people. You don't have to try to be a mind reader in order to explain any of this.


Yet, you have to find out his motivations in order to stop others from thinking and doing the same.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Yet, you have to find out his motivations in order to stop others from thinking and doing the same.


In the immediate term you need to find out his motivations in order to determine if there are any more of him planning on similar in the immediate future
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the USA we call that middle school
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: I was told this only happens in America.


Your mom is dumb, and you should stop listening to the shiat she says.
That's where you pick up bad information.
This was explained to you after the penis tweezers incident.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has the BBC blamed Israel yet?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Squids and Scrubs: I was told this only happens in America.

No one said that. What we said is that this happens a lot in America due to the easy access to firearms.



Let's call it as it is...It doesn't ONLY happen in America.  But it MOSTLY happens in America.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This thread should be combined with thread 12854336 down the page.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Squids and Scrubs: I was told this only happens in America.

Your mom is dumb, and you should stop listening to the shiat she says.
That's where you pick up bad information.
This was explained to you after the penis tweezers incident.


Three week old account. In another thread, he claimed to be a lifelong Democrat who thinks the left needs to get more violent.

Draw your own conclusions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dafatone: jso2897: Squids and Scrubs: I was told this only happens in America.

Your mom is dumb, and you should stop listening to the shiat she says.
That's where you pick up bad information.
This was explained to you after the penis tweezers incident.

Three week old account. In another thread, he claimed to be a lifelong Democrat who thinks the left needs to get more violent.

Draw your own conclusions.


I'd rather draw Dickbutt on his face after with a magic maker after he finally passes out from huffing too many of his own farts.
 
