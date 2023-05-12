 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Protip: If you're going to steal an SUV, then flee police, make sure you have a good data plan or at least have a WiFi hotspot nearby   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh hey, it's a young Sideshow Bob!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that Machine Gun Kelly?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sadly he'll be easy to recognize as Fark follows his crime career over the next 12-15 years as he works up to something to earn a life sentence
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 576x720]


[Fark user image image 480x480]


AHHHHH! Sideshow Bob!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does that say Shoot By Faith?

Is this asshole a stormtrooper?  Use your eyes, dumbass.  It'll work better.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or at the very least, Friends who won't ditch you in Miami.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh Noes he's in jail, who will be left to buy all the meth now ?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That dude makes lots of bad decisions; life's not going to get any more comfortable for him, simpler, but not comfortable.
 
mod3072
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's strange. He certainly looks like a guy who usually makes good choices. I wonder what went wrong?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hopkinsmedicine.orgView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Does that say Shoot By Faith?

Is this asshole a stormtrooper?  Use your eyes, dumbass.  It'll work better.


Shoot By Faith or Shook By Faith

Either way, a dumbass.
 
