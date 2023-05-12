 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Subway Strangler finds out that you can't just go around killing homeless people, even if they make you uncomfy   (cnn.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, New York City, Murder, Law, Crime, Criminal justice, Prison, Death, Arraignment  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 12:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easy mistake to make.

* Killer is white CHECK
* Victim is black CHECK
* Killer is a cop  BZZZZT SORRY CHARLIE
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


Yeah!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


I know hate is a strong word, but I HATE that guy!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subway Strangler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read Subway Strangler, and maybe it's because I just read the Arby's story, but I thought Jared broken out of jail and had gone on a spree.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Subway Strangler?

[Fark user image image 650x488]


You could fit a whole kid in those pants!
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why did someone born in 1999 decide on 1980s Michael Bolton hair and 1970s porn stache was a good look?

Anyway, dude makes bad decisions.
 
vonster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The spin is strong with this one...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTAF?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What kind of country is this where you can't just choke a random stranger to death. Unbelievable!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whenever I don't want to harm a complete stranger I just put them in a chokehold until their body goes limp.

Sorry, this vet is not a hero.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm eating Subway right now, so I'm really getting a kick out of this article.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, you can, you're just not supposed to, like pulling the emergency stop cord.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Why did someone born in 1999 decide on 1980s Michael Bolton hair and 1970s porn stache was a good look?

Anyway, dude makes bad decisions.


No longer having a unified cultural identity has left much of Generation Z floundering and unable to make the distinction between "so bad it's good" and "so bad it's just bad", along with the fact that this dude probably has been living on a diet of red crayons being that he is a Marine.
 
advex101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a red state he could have just shot him and said he felt threatened.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know your mediocre show got canceled, but that's no excuse for murdering the homeless, Iron Fist.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


Is that a personal threat of harm Buddy?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I'm eating Subway right now, so I'm really getting a kick out of this article.


Irony: you choke to death on your sandwich
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rooftopvoter: Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.

Is that a personal threat of harm Buddy?


I have to admit, I wondered why he'd want to strangle you.
 
abbarach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers. The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely," Penny's attorneys said in a statement Thursday.

fark all the way off, lawyer man.  Any reasonable person should know that choking someone out for 10+ minutes is going to lead to death.

But hey, if it really was unintended and unforeseen, then lets just put Mr Chokey-McAsshole in a chokehold for just as long.  If he lives, well, I guess that means it really was unforeseen.  If he dies, well, it saves us the trouble of having a trial...
 
Buckin Fronco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Its not that cut-and-dry, Subby. Obviously you have never stepped foot on subway and had to deal with the dregs of society. This is a daily occurrence, and the offenders are getting more brazen and acting on their threats because there are no repercussions...Be honest, if this man was making threats to your loved ones you would hope to hell someone would have the courage to diffuse the situation. And don't give the BS 'look down, ignore him, change cars, etc because its not working anymore.
You weren't there, you don't know what was said or implied to cause one hero and several passengers to agree the man had to be subdued. But its good the media sound bites are working, and you were able to come up with that headline....
 
deanis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rooftopvoter: Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.

Is that a personal threat of harm Buddy?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Buckin Fronco: Its not that cut-and-dry, Subby. Obviously you have never stepped foot on subway and had to deal with the dregs of society. This is a daily occurrence, and the offenders are getting more brazen and acting on their threats because there are no repercussions...Be honest, if this man was making threats to your loved ones you would hope to hell someone would have the courage to diffuse the situation. And don't give the BS 'look down, ignore him, change cars, etc because its not working anymore.
You weren't there, you don't know what was said or implied to cause one hero and several passengers to agree the man had to be subdued. But its good the media sound bites are working, and you were able to come up with that headline....


Subdued? Fine. Killed? No thanks.

We don't need more vigilante justice. Grow up hee man
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rooftopvoter: Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.

Is that a personal threat of harm Buddy?


It's an impersonal mirror of whatever you choose it to be.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to my dumbfark brother he didn't put him in a chokehold He put in in a sleeper hold which is COMPLETELY different.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


He's the worst!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Subway Strangler?

[Fark user image image 650x488]


There's something really disturbing about how limp that sandwich is.

And his smile...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vonster: The spin is strong with this one...


I know right? Crazy that people are trying to paint this guy as a hero.

No wonder he got discharged.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Dissing' people or just making them feel afraid is all the excuse that you need to shoot someone and get away with it.    This guy's problem is that he didn't use  a gun, just muscle power, which makes the ammo-sexuals feel even more intimidated.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Uh oh...
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can tell who's been trapped in a metal subway car with a dude having a break down and who hasn't.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly good on the guy and anyone for intervening when someone vulnerable is having an episode - it's just, like, I think there's a very wide range of actions to choose from and, I don't know, almost all of them are not murder.
Of course, we get weekly episodes of MMA fighting while so few shows have things like therapeutic intervention or crisis negotiation.
 
abbarach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Buckin Fronco: Its not that cut-and-dry, Subby. Obviously you have never stepped foot on subway and had to deal with the dregs of society. This is a daily occurrence, and the offenders are getting more brazen and acting on their threats because there are no repercussions...Be honest, if this man was making threats to your loved ones you would hope to hell someone would have the courage to diffuse the situation. And don't give the BS 'look down, ignore him, change cars, etc because its not working anymore.
You weren't there, you don't know what was said or implied to cause one hero and several passengers to agree the man had to be subdued. But its good the media sound bites are working, and you were able to come up with that headline....


Lots of people agreed that every lynching victim ever deserved to die.  Just because "several people agree" doesn't make it right, or legal.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cut this guy some slack and let him plead to a reduced charge like 2nd Degree Murder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: You can tell who's been trapped in a metal subway car with a dude having a break down and who hasn't.


you can tell who is a psycho who thinks people who make them uncomfortable should be summarily executed and people who aren't
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: You can tell who's been trapped in a metal subway car with a dude having a break down and who hasn't.


I've been riding the subway for years.   Unfortunately the law in New York says you can only use proportional force to defend yourself.  Honestly, if you could kill someone legally on the subway for annoying you, the city would need 10 more Hart Islands.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vonster: The spin is strong with this one...


How so, Professor?
 
meshnoob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since strangling is out, is the 2nd Amendment still OK for random strangers who might offend or be near one's property?
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: rooftopvoter: Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.

Is that a personal threat of harm Buddy?

It's an impersonal mirror of whatever you choose it to be.


Not really, Online threats of harm or potential violence are taken seriously these days.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Buckin Fronco: Its not that cut-and-dry, Subby. Obviously you have never stepped foot on subway and had to deal with the dregs of society. This is a daily occurrence, and the offenders are getting more brazen and acting on their threats because there are no repercussions...Be honest, if this man was making threats to your loved ones you would hope to hell someone would have the courage to diffuse the situation. And don't give the BS 'look down, ignore him, change cars, etc because its not working anymore.
You weren't there, you don't know what was said or implied to cause one hero and several passengers to agree the man had to be subdued. But its good the media sound bites are working, and you were able to come up with that headline....


"You weren't there"

I'm going to take a wild guess that you were not on the subway car either, amirite? Let's dump that little logical fallacy in the trash where it belongs.

The guy needed to be addressed and perhaps even subdued (if he attempted a physical assault on a passenger) but he did not deserve to be murdered.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: You can tell who's been trapped in a metal subway car with a dude having a break down and who hasn't.


People scare me sometimes, too - and I don't like it.
You can't just kill them though - or, at least, it's always been made clear to me that I am not allowed to.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: According to my dumbfark brother he didn't put him in a chokehold He put in in a sleeper hold which is COMPLETELY different.


It's actually a 'magazine' not a 'clip'.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


Hey, what's going on in this threa.....oh my
 
Buckin Fronco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: PangolinPatientZero: You can tell who's been trapped in a metal subway car with a dude having a break down and who hasn't.

you can tell who is a psycho who thinks people who make them uncomfortable should be summarily executed and people who aren't


Love how everyone jumps to conclusions...What he was trying to say in a most harmless way, is that you dont know how jarring it can be to be put into that situation, until you've experienced it., and here in NY its happening all too frequently. Do you commute to work? I'm assuming by car so lets imagine cars full of raving lunatics all around you as you drive to work, swerving, brake checking, throwing shyte at your windshield, trying to run you off the road. Think you would look forward to that commute?
NOBODY is saying they're glad the man was killed. It was an unfortunate consequence of his own actions, which evidenced by his rap sheet spanned many many years.
 
abbarach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Floki: Buckin Fronco: Its not that cut-and-dry, Subby. Obviously you have never stepped foot on subway and had to deal with the dregs of society. This is a daily occurrence, and the offenders are getting more brazen and acting on their threats because there are no repercussions...Be honest, if this man was making threats to your loved ones you would hope to hell someone would have the courage to diffuse the situation. And don't give the BS 'look down, ignore him, change cars, etc because its not working anymore.
You weren't there, you don't know what was said or implied to cause one hero and several passengers to agree the man had to be subdued. But its good the media sound bites are working, and you were able to come up with that headline....

"You weren't there"

I'm going to take a wild guess that you were not on the subway car either, amirite? Let's dump that little logical fallacy in the trash where it belongs.

The guy needed to be addressed and perhaps even subdued (if he attempted a physical assault on a passenger) but he did not deserve to be murdered.


Nevermind that Buckin conveniently ignores that "several people agreed" that Neely was no longer a threat once he was unconscious, and that Ragey McChokehold should let go... No, "several people agreeing" is only acceptable justification when used to take a life, not when trying to save one.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Keep the strangling to people who really deserve it, like this asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hell have his day in court, as he should. Innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers. Unfortunately, his peers are NYC residents who view the subway as the literal Thunderdome, so I think he's got a pretty good shot of making it out of this relatively unscathed.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpHG_9sLzeB/
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My biggest issue with the marine is that his technique was terrible. A good choke hold puts the person out in seconds and is recoverable. Clearly marine training sucks.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.