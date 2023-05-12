 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Arby's - We have the bodies
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mystery meat sandwich? What's that? Oooh, it comes with curly fries."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully confess that I crave Arby's if I am on a road trip.

/Can't really explain why.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There better be a Nihilist Arby's tweet about this.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arby's References in The Simpsons
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I fully confess that I crave Arby's if I am on a road trip.

/Can't really explain why.


Do you also crave BRAINS!!!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least the body didn't decompose
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: "Mystery meat sandwich? What's that? Oooh, it comes with curly fries."


Jamocca shake.

They still make those? I haven't been to an Arby's for like 30 years now...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did away with potato cakes?!!?  Arby's is dead to me.  DEAD.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: if I am on a road trip.


Personally, when I am on the road and need to pull over and get something to eat? I like to find the most local, run-down, dirty, shady mom and pop's cafe or diner.

I can go to any McDonald's or Burger King whenever I want. So I tend to scope out the local places first. It's a great way to experience Americana.

*Waffle House only as a last resort.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We dont link and greenlight Russia Today, we don't link and greenlight ZeroHedge, why do we link and greenlight Fox News?

This is not a trustworthy outlet, this is an enterprise that's been proven in court and accepted a settlement acknowledging they engaged in a direct campaign of deliberate lies and misinformation for partisan political purposes, with a 9 digit payout and more lawsuits in the pipeline.

Stop feeding them traffic and views. Nothing of value will be lost.

https://www.katc.com/news/iberia-parish/body-found-in-freezer-of-fat-food-restaurant-in-new-iberia

https://www.syracuse.com/us-news/2023/05/womans-body-found-in-freezer-at-arbys-restaurant-in-louisiana.html

https://www.kadn.com/news/investigator-tells-news-15-body-found-in-new-iberia-arbys-freezer-was-woman-employee-death/article_d18e8d96-f087-11ed-959d-637ff39f180a.html

Two seconds on Google for alternate sources.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: There better be a Nihilist Arby's tweet about this.


FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

little big man: They did away with potato cakes?!!?  Arby's is dead to me.  DEAD.


Yep. It's why I stopped going. Potato cakes with horsey sauce made Arby's tolerable. No longer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zbtop: We dont link and greenlight Russia Today, we don't link and greenlight ZeroHedge, why do we link and greenlight Fox News?

This is not a trustworthy outlet, this is an enterprise that's been proven in court and accepted a settlement acknowledging they engaged in a direct campaign of deliberate lies and misinformation for partisan political purposes, with a 9 digit payout and more lawsuits in the pipeline.

Stop feeding them traffic and views. Nothing of value will be lost.

https://www.katc.com/news/iberia-parish/body-found-in-freezer-of-fat-food-restaurant-in-new-iberia

https://www.syracuse.com/us-news/2023/05/womans-body-found-in-freezer-at-arbys-restaurant-in-louisiana.html

https://www.kadn.com/news/investigator-tells-news-15-body-found-in-new-iberia-arbys-freezer-was-woman-employee-death/article_d18e8d96-f087-11ed-959d-637ff39f180a.html

Two seconds on Google for alternate sources.


You're doing good (and well.) Thanks!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: if I am on a road trip.

Personally, when I am on the road and need to pull over and get something to eat? I like to find the most local, run-down, dirty, shady mom and pop's cafe or diner.

I can go to any McDonald's or Burger King whenever I want. So I tend to scope out the local places first. It's a great way to experience Americana.

*Waffle House only as a last resort.


Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

little big man: They did away with potato cakes?!!?  Arby's is dead to me.  DEAD.


The crinkle fries are yummy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ooo, test marketing new sandwich, Arby's Freezehouse Ultimate Cajun Chicken.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pulled long pork. Mmmmmm
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You didn't think that was roast beef in those sandwiches, did you..?
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I fully confess that I crave Arby's if I am on a road trip.

/Can't really explain why.


I'm not on the road and want some now.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We have the meats."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hanlon's razor says broken latch or obstructed door on the walk-in.

Occam's razor suggests the same thing.

Until there's more information I'd have to go with she got 'Final Destinationed' by inanimate objects and accident.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
headslacker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is hot there...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Dammit, I sent Amy after a bag of curly fries 30 minutes ago. Where TF did she go? Oh well, time to close up shop for the night."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, have you seen the price of beef lately?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: little big man: They did away with potato cakes?!!?  Arby's is dead to me.  DEAD.

The crinkle fries are yummy.


They're ok I guess, but I wish they'd bring back the homestyle fries.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buserror: Kitty2.0: little big man: They did away with potato cakes?!!?  Arby's is dead to me.  DEAD.

The crinkle fries are yummy.

They're ok I guess, but I wish they'd bring back the homestyle fries.


I don't remember those. But thanks to a certain Farker I am now craving Waffle House.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Arby's, home of the Upton Sinclair special, can I take your order?"
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Ooo, test marketing new sandwich, Arby's Freezehouse Ultimate Cajun Chicken.


Fixed that for you.
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Well, have you seen the price of beef lately?


We'll serve anyone, meaning anyone, and to anyone, at all!

Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*Worker opens freezer, and body falls out.*

"Ma'am, this is an Arby's."
 
skilly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: if I am on a road trip.

Personally, when I am on the road and need to pull over and get something to eat? I like to find the most local, run-down, dirty, shady mom and pop's cafe or diner.

I can go to any McDonald's or Burger King whenever I want. So I tend to scope out the local places first. It's a great way to experience Americana.

*Waffle House only as a last resort.


I too enjoy local flavor...as in their spit in my order.

/They know you're not from around here
//Probably a dirty liberal
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skilly: I too enjoy local flavor...as in their spit in my order.


I am careful. I have a NY/LI accent and down south, us Yankees aren't looked at in the best light.

I actually live in GA now and I've been going on band auditions. I set them up via e-mail but when I call or actually show up and speak...The first thing I get is...

"you're not from around here, are you?"

Then I'll ask them if they want a cup of Cawwwwwfeeee. Sometimes I get laughs. But the one thing I never get is a call back to join their band.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Generally, i like everything on their menu, but for fast food, shiat is expensive.... And it can't be healthy... Last time i was in there, i looked around, and literally every single customer was obese.   Not saying Arby's caused it specfically... but it was a safe conclusion that an obese person doesn't mind eating there.
 
