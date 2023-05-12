 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   "Pwn the libs" by sending a text line death threat to a radio talk show host? Here's your felony charge, numbnuts   (kansascity.com) divider line
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The woman who received these threats hosts the show after mine at 98.1FM KMBZ in Kansas City.  The vast majority of texts we get are fun, funny, helpful, informational, and just want to play along.  But...you would be hard-pressed to believe some of the constant stream of crap that comes in from angry jerks like this guy (allegedly) every day.  And while most fall short of death threats, the undercurrent of insane, misguided fury and rage is at times overwhelming.  I could not be more proud of Dana nor happier to be part of this radio family that supports her.
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Paywalled articles suck
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
Sinister Urge: The woman who received these threats hosts the show after mine at 98.1FM KMBZ in Kansas City.  The vast majority of texts we get are fun, funny, helpful, informational, and just want to play along.  But...you would be hard-pressed to believe some of the constant stream of crap that comes in from angry jerks like this guy (allegedly) every day.  And while most fall short of death threats, the undercurrent of insane, misguided fury and rage is at times overwhelming.  I could not be more proud of Dana nor happier to be part of this radio family that supports her.

-Subby

Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.


You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall

I got a paywall pop up that I closed, and then the article was there.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

I got a paywall pop up that I closed, and then the article was there.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC

For most of us, it wasn't a little offer, but a full paywall. JFC

Opening in Incognito mode does bypass it
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC


For most of us, it wasn't a little offer, but a full paywall. JFC

Opening in Incognito mode does bypass it
 
Big_Doofus
Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC

We don't all see the same little box, some of us are completely paywalled out. JFC
Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC


We don't all see the same little box, some of us are completely paywalled out. JFC
 
Theeng
Good on her for pointing out the effect J6 had for empowering assholes.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
*cough cough Ghostery AdBlocker Ultimate UBlock Origin cough cough*
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
/JFC
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
I'm imagining day drinking was involved if they sent a text from their own phone.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
Ass_Master_Flash: Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.



Yes.  I don't know why Scott wasn't approached for a quote by the Star, but he has stood with her both on the air and on social media.
 
HotWingConspiracy
Wallentine said he was waiting for the results of Gribble's court-ordered mental health evaluation.

McCarthy agreed to remove the GPS monitoring and house arrest, and placed Gribble under pretrial supervision.

So the guy arrested for sending death threats got out of GPS monitoring and house arrest BEFORE the results of a mental health evaluation are available.

Sorry about your pending murder, lady, you tried to stop it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
John D. Gribble was charged last week in Johnson County District Court and appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
The guy who made the threat is named John D. Gribble. So of course, I heard Dale Gribble's voice in my head when I read the threat, which helps it feel less serious. Glad they charged the guy though. I always wonder if these idiots know making such specific threats against people is a crime, or if they think it's their freeze peach.
 
bughunter
If you try to reload the page too many times (i.e., two), you get "Access Denied."

Clear your cookies for the site and try again.

Click the word "Close" in the top left of the pop up advertisement.

Read the farking article.

/you'd think we'd all be familiar with how this shiat works by now
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
bughunter: If you try to reload the page too many times (i.e., two), you get "Access Denied."

Clear your cookies for the site and try again.

Click the word "Close" in the top left of the pop up advertisement.

Read the farking article.

/you'd think we'd all be familiar with how this shiat works by now


You must be new here.
 
The Exit Stencilist
Interesting how "conservatives" get all frothy at the mouth at any contrary point of view and consider dissent and protest as things that should be punishable by death

And yet they consider themselves patriots, even the ones waving the flags of our nations enemies
 
Mrtraveler01
Sinister Urge: Ass_Master_Flash: Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.


Yes.  I don't know why Scott wasn't approached for a quote by the Star, but he has stood with her both on the air and on social media.


Yeah, thought it was odd that they didn't reach out to Scott Parks but figured he would be supportive of her.

I've listened to KMBZ when I've been in Kansas City and it has some of the most benign (and tolerable) talk shows on the radio (I remember when you did late nights on KMOX in St. Louis and assume its your show on KMBZ now is similar to that). That guy must really have no life if he gets worked up by someone as sweet and harmless as Dana.

That said, I'm sure Dana has a lot for Festivus Friday this week.
 
Im_Gumby
kb7rky: /JFC


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
For the love of all things good and righteous, please tell me John D. Gribble's middle name is Dale.

Or, at the least, tell me he signed the text "Rusty Shackleford".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
adamgreeney: Paywalled articles suck


Safari won't work for me but Chrome did. But maybe because I don't use Chrome too often.

I do tire of deleting cookies all the time not to mention having to turn Java on and off.
 
bughunter
Liberal talk radio host Alan Berg was gunned down outside his home in Denver 39 years ago next month by white christian nationalists.

His program could be received in more than 30 states. Berg, who held liberal social and political views, became known for upsetting some callers to the point they began sputtering, whereupon he would berate them. Clarissa Pinkola Estés of the Moderate Voice website wrote in 2007: "He didn't pick on the poor, the frail, the undefended: He chose Roderick Elliot and Frank "Bud" Farell, who wrote The Death of the White Race and Open Letter to the Gentiles, and other people from the white supremacist groups... the groups who openly espoused hatred of blacks, Jews, leftists, homosexuals, Hispanics, other minorities and religious groups".

Ambushed with automatic weapons fire at night outside his home.

People in radio do not forget that kinda shiat.
 
whidbey
Wright co-hosts the "Dana and Parks" weekday afternoon show with Scott Parks. As they discuss and debate news of the day, Wright typically takes a liberal view; he is more conservative.

Though honestly, that would annoy me.   The world is already conservative and we get enough of that shiat in our face on a daily basis.
 
Mrtraveler01
whidbey: Wright co-hosts the "Dana and Parks" weekday afternoon show with Scott Parks. As they discuss and debate news of the day, Wright typically takes a liberal view; he is more conservative.

Though honestly, that would annoy me.   The world is already conservative and we get enough of that shiat in our face on a daily basis.


He's an old school conservative (ie: doesn't drink the MAGA Kool-Aid), so he's fairly tolerable to listen to.
 
RyansPrivates
The interesting thing: it was the liberal/progressive host of the show that was threatened.

Why wasn't the conservative threatened by someone who disagrees with him?

I know, easy answer: because progressives and liberals don't threaten violence when they hear things they don't like. The media needs to stop both side-ism NOW. Both sides are NOT the same.
 
sirrerun
Benevolent Misanthrope: Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC


Not everybody gets the same user experience anymore. Mobile vs Desktop, Android vs iOS, geographic locations all affect what people see.

In my case, I got a paywall with no controls for closing it until I opened the link in a private window as some actually helpful poster noted.

JFC indeed.
 
BolivarShagnasty
Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC

No x
Fark user imageView Full Size
-Subby

Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC


No x
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
No x
[Fark user image 608x667]

tfa simply relates the story of a Gen-Exer doing a bad bad thing.
-Subby

Has her conservative cohost spoken out about the threats against her? I scanned the article for a statement from him and didn't see anything.

You saw an article? The rest of us got pay wall

Click on the little x at the top left, where it says "close".  JFC

No x
[Fark user image 608x667]


tfa simply relates the story of a Gen-Exer doing a bad bad thing.
 
