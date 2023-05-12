 Skip to content
Bigots are now attacking people when they think they are buying water
102
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps they would like a nice, sudden can of twisted tea?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days


Except this was Canada, eh?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're risking hate crime sentencing over bud light.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of stupid idiot....okay, nevermind.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outside a liquor store in York, Ontario

Not so polite now, eh?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the shiattiest people.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days


Did we finally conquer Canada?
Did I miss it by oversleeping?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days


"The man and woman were accosted by the men Saturday evening outside a liquor store in York, Ontario"
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, Canada isn't immune to this shiat.

"The woman stepped between one suspect as he moved toward the man, and she was assaulted, and then two other suspects got involved and assaulted both victims, police said."

Three against two, hit the woman first. Yeah, that sounds about right for the right-wing "tough guys".
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus H Christ. It's like each day, America sinks to a new low.

***RTFA***

Oh.

What a hoser, eh?
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have to go out and get drunk on Bud Light... for America 🇺🇸
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LagerVsAle: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Except this was Canada, eh?


People are so quick to criticize America (and most of the time, rightly so) that they forget that a lot of the issues that plague us are also common in a lot of the world.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Did we finally conquer Canada?
Did I miss it by oversleeping?


I swear, New York, and New England (ugh fine, you too New Jersey and Delaware and east PA) should just petition to join Canada as a new province.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LagerVsAle: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Except this was Canada, eh?


Makes it worse because now we're exporting this hateful bullshiat to other countries.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Unfortunately, Canada isn't immune to this shiat.

"The woman stepped between one suspect as he moved toward the man, and she was assaulted, and then two other suspects got involved and assaulted both victims, police said."

Three against two, hit the woman first. Yeah, that sounds about right for the right-wing "tough guys".


Normally they would just utter a slur under their breath and leave, but now thanks to their little idol Fatty the Rapist they feel emboldened to....beat up a woman first and her partner second.

Real paragons of white people there.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Degens from upcountry
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days


Bless your heart
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: LagerVsAle: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Except this was Canada, eh?

Makes it worse because now we're exporting this hateful bullshiat to other countries.


Bear in mind that there is a strange game going on up here where both the left and right can derive talking points for their bases by importing the U.S. culture wars.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days


Sorry to hear about your semi-literacy.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid always bleeds north eventually.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Pittsburgh brewery hit back against the hate. 

scontent.cdninstagram.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hermione_Granger: Now I have to go out and get drunk on Bud Light...


Good luck with that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: genner: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Did we finally conquer Canada?
Did I miss it by oversleeping?

I swear, New York, and New England (ugh fine, you too New Jersey and Delaware and east PA) should just petition to join Canada as a new province.


Considering they're all out of the Stanley Cup playoffs, they'll fit right in w/ the rest of Canada.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Unfortunately, Canada isn't immune to this shiat.

"The woman stepped between one suspect as he moved toward the man, and she was assaulted, and then two other suspects got involved and assaulted both victims, police said."

Three against two, hit the woman first. Yeah, that sounds about right for the right-wing "tough guys".

Normally they would just utter a slur under their breath and leave, but now thanks to their little idol Fatty the Rapist they feel emboldened to....beat up a woman first and her partner second.

Real paragons of white people there.


Canadia is MAGA Country!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LagerVsAle: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Except this was Canada, eh?


Well I'll be damned. farking Canadians.

Well, they learnt it from somewhere
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On-Farkin-On: A Pittsburgh brewery hit back against the hate. 

[scontent.cdninstagram.com image 850x850]


Pronounced "eh-ven gah-yay"
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hermione_Granger: Now I have to go out and get drunk on Bud Light... for America 🇺🇸


Good luck with that. You'd piss yourself to death before you catch a buzz off that shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Did we finally conquer Canada?
Did I miss it by oversleeping?


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size


/Canada is looking rough these days
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my defense, I read York, and immediately put New in front of it in my head.

/should have known from the lack of gunfire
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

millsapian87: Degens from upcountry


Fu*king degens...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Bless your heart


Are we pretending this isn't our American suck just because it happened a little to the North?
Don't jack off in your mind.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LagerVsAle: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Except this was Canada, eh?


Canada's not part of North America?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CONSERVATISM IS A FECKING DISEASE.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On-Farkin-On: A Pittsburgh brewery hit back against the hate. 

[scontent.cdninstagram.com image 850x850]


Going to order one of those on principle if I hit any bars in PGH this summer.  Until then I will be buying the rainbow and unicorn adorned cans of Montucky Cold Snack, because it's quite tasty for a cheap beer.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No surprise. When I was in Ontario, they were plenty homophobic around me and my two traveling companions.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing is, these guys apparently aren't even mad at the company, just the actual brand Bud Light itself. They seem to enjoy many other inBev products while dissing Bud Light. Highlighted by the dumbarse country singer who said he was switching to Busch, like there was a difference. I bet within a year Budweiser is going to rebrand it as Bud Ultra or something, the Magats will declare victory thinking they "destroyed" Bud Light, and we'll never hear about this again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 250x459]


Pathmark was weird.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

"The man and woman were accosted by the men Saturday evening outside a liquor store in York, Ontario"


Picture of the suspects:
slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days

Did we finally conquer Canada?
Did I miss it by oversleeping?


BAGGED MILK FOR EVERYONE.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On-Farkin-On: A Pittsburgh brewery hit back against the hate. 

[scontent.cdninstagram.com image 850x850]


I don't drink, (414 days sober this morning), but man that is a beautiful sight. I wanna see billboards for that around town lol.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hermione_Granger: Now I have to go out and get drunk on Bud Light... for America 🇺🇸


For whatever reason, I always feel worse after drinking Bud Light than an equivalent amount of better beer with higher alcohol content. I assume it's something to do with the electrolyte balance.

/ My father-in-law buys Bud Light
// And if he offers me one I smile and say "thank you" and drink it, and it's...fine. Not great, but okay
/// Going by Fark descriptions you'd think it tasted like zoo greywater mixed with battery acid
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: In my defense, I read York, and immediately put New in front of it in my head.

/should have known from the lack of gunfire


Technically York, Ontario is also a new York.

/ the best kind of correct
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Dear God almighty america sucks. Sorry, but. This is who you are these days



At least we can read.

The man and woman were accosted by the men Saturday evening outside a liquor store in York, Ontario
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: On-Farkin-On: A Pittsburgh brewery hit back against the hate. 

[scontent.cdninstagram.com image 850x850]

Going to order one of those on principle if I hit any bars in PGH this summer.  Until then I will be buying the rainbow and unicorn adorned cans of Montucky Cold Snack, because it's quite tasty for a cheap beer.


The head brewer is a woman and they specialize in resurrecting types of beer or techniques no longer used. They make good and interesting stuff.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 250x459]


Reminds me of the cans of drinking water that Anheuser-Busch donates after a natural disaster.

The jokes write themselves.

media2.miaminewtimes.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: In my defense, I read York, and immediately put New in front of it in my head.


What about when you got to the very next word and it was Ontario. ?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Gubbo: In my defense, I read York, and immediately put New in front of it in my head.

/should have known from the lack of gunfire

Technically York, Ontario is also a new York.

/ the best kind of correct York



ftyfy
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drink Bud heavy. I would LOVE to have someone accost me over the gayness of my beer.

PLEASE PLEASE someone do that.
 
