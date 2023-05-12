 Skip to content
What is El Nino, and why should we care?
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Nino is "the boy".

Next question?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A semi-annual event that allows local and cable news channels to get additional mileage out of old graphics and story templates?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Niño means Little Boy in Spanish. South American fishermen first noticed periods of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. The full name they used was El Niño de Navidad, because El Niño typically peaks around December.

https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ninonina.html
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame helicopter-parenting
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


/Thread over
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fewer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I blame helicopter-parenting


i blame helicopters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Nino (Nee-n- yo) is a thing which Nins (Neens). It Neens by neening in the Neenosphere. You should care because the Neening is very important, to Neeneologists and others who study the Neen, because neening is bad. It's bad and you shouldm't want it. So, I hope that clears it up for you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Great Mind-Boggler?

/obscure?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: El Nino is "the boy".

Next question?


I may have failed Spanish in college a few times, but I'm pretty sure El Niño is Spanish for "The Nino".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Resident Muslim: I blame helicopter-parenting

i blame helicopters



That ridiculous. Since the Helicopter regulation act of 1978 all helicopter manufacturers must, by law, produce equal numbers of clockwise and counterclockwise helicopters.

/ Study it out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 641x360]

Fewer.


So that. "Less" is perfectly cromulent; always has been.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Niño. Spell it correctly.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we just enjoy Spring for a minute before we start worrying about winter?

gardenia.netView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [media.tenor.com image 220x164]


It's been nearly 30 years since that but first aired. That's definitely a lasting legacy and a tribute to talent.

More importantly it always represents a big calling out of hack news journalists trying to manufacture news stories with fear mongering.

Every time the news cranks out another lame El Niño story, I hope it gets flooded with Chris Farley memes until everyone is as sick of seeing him as I am seeing this same story.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


Step-sister walks in and you'll never guess what happens next!

/wait, what thread am I in?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
{ping} How long can you tread water?  ......
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The" nino.

Next question.
 
