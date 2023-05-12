 Skip to content
(MSN)   Dam it   (msn.com) divider line
23
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beavis and Butthead: God Dam
Youtube o2AhZLV0ydY
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Janet?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80 years seems like a dam good run
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the dam breaks
When the town floods
When I'm feeling sad
I simply remember my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam it Janet, I need to sluice
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To this day, i dont understand why internet articles that can be read by the world dont at least include basic location information like city or state.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a dam anywhere where a break wouldn't be "disastrous"?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I mean if the dam broke down...it would be disastrous," Chhay said. "Millions and millions of gallons of water gushing down and flood[ing] everything down from the spillway or anywhere where it broke. It would cause a lot of damages."

Of course it would be devastating. You don't measure that amount of water in gallons because it's meaningless. You measure it in cubic-meters, which somehow seems so much worse.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This calls for a trifecta:

Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks (Official Audio)
Youtube JM3fodiK9rY


OKAY FINE I'LL POST THREE SEPARATE COMMENTS THEN SHEESH

/dam filters
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Led Zeppelin When The Levee Breaks by Zepparella
Youtube xH-_9cwdLug
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, but at least they got to have lower taxes while it lasted.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When The Levee Breaks feat. John Paul Jones | Playing For Change | Song Around The World
Youtube LH0-WXUFY2k
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ahh, great.  Now MSN is doing the Yahoo reposting of articles from shiat news sources.  Today it is Newsweek.
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: To this day, i dont understand why internet articles that can be read by the world dont at least include basic location information like city or state.

Arkabutla lake is in Mississippi.


Arkabutla lake is in Mississippi.

"I mean if the dam broke down...it would be disastrous," Chhay said. "Millions and millions of gallons of water gushing down and flood[ing] everything down from the spillway or anywhere where it broke. It would cause a lot of damages."

A breach would threaten the Dollar General in the area as well as the Oaks deer processing center nearby.
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's Mississippi.  I'm sure Biden will help with the dozens of dollars in damages if it breaks.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the one that was built to keep the Mississippi from changing course?
 
efefvoC
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

While I often feel this way, we got the state in the second sentence this time: Residents have been told to stay away from the dam in Mississippi as it is undergoing emergency repairs.


While I often feel this way, we got the state in the second sentence this time: Residents have been told to stay away from the dam in Mississippi as it is undergoing emergency repairs.
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: To this day, i dont understand why internet articles that can be read by the world dont at least include basic location information like city or state.


It's in a small community about a 20 minute drive south/southwest of Memphis, TN. This is on a smaller local river and doesn't have anything to do with Mississippi River control. The main concern for a breach would be that this area is in the Mississippi river basin, so everything south of the dam is low-lying property if there was a major leak. Per the Corps of Engineers, they aren't expecting a breach, but they are making sure that everyone around here knows about it just in case a hasty exit is needed. They're draining down the reservoir so they can make repairs.

Google maps - https://www.google.com/maps/place/Arkabutla+Lake+Dam,+Mis­s­i­ssippi/[nospam-﹫-backwards]4­3*6­67469,-90.5581421,10z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x87d55b7acf23fd31:0x23867252780f74ac!8m2!3d34.7651208!4d-90.1213245!16s%2Fg%2F1tjtjtk1?authuser=0

Link to Facebook post from our local county government with a little better information - https://tinyurl.com/yuvhwt3h
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the Levee Breaks is a song about a clogged toilet
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kb7rky: This calls for a trifecta:


I'll see your Led and raise you Dread:

Dread Zeppelin - When the Levee Breaks
Youtube lBoXCqpZb0U




/best dam parody cover band evar
//local boys too
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Is there a dam anywhere where a break wouldn't be "disastrous"?


Operation Chastise.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, and...

Mississippi, God DAM.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This state needs an enema
