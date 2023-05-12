 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   A 300-strong group of pedophile hunters get address wrong, storm wrong house   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn the witch!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone can write something on Facebook, but that doesn't mean it's true."

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At some point Facebook, Twitter etc are going to have to be held responsible for information they 'publish' just like a news paper.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: nyone can write something on Facebook, but that doesn't mean it's true."


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A lot of them will be in church Sunday tithing to a group that could be RICO'd for pedophilia.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this is why crowd-sourcing justice is a bad idea.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they really are serious about protesting sexual abusers, send them to Maralardo.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lots of dumb people in the town of Dumbarton in Dumbartonshire
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In a place called Dumbarton

At any rate I'm not sure why you'd allow 300 pedophiles to go hunting together.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The mob launched fireworks and bricks at their windows in Dumbarton, Dunbartonshire"

I know The Mirror is famous for making stuff up but come on, that's not a real place.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grokca: Anyone can write something on Facebook, but that doesn't mean it's true."

[tse4.mm.bing.net image 323x179]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FaultyFacetiousness: And this is why crowd-sourcing justice is a bad idea.


Flashing back to the Reddit internet sleuths after the Boston marathon bombing. That shiat could have easily gone as sideways as this did.

Also, Dumbarton, Dunbartonshire? Dafuq you drinking, UK?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The rumor started after he had a "falling out" with a friend. Was his friend Elon Musk? Cause Musk loves to call those he disagrees with "pedos". Just ask the cave-rescue guy who wouldn't let Musk interfere with his rescue.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Republicans have infested England?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They got the house address right, but the guy living there wasn't a pedophile.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The article didn't mention if the real pedophiles were arrested.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Irn Bru

Dumbarton Middle Skool
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's still pretty impressive to take on a mob of 300 and live to tell the tale.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why vigilantism gave way to paid law enforcement. The people that did this, should all be punished.
LOT's of community service time..You wanna "help" kids..Ok, during the next vacation, you all get to paint
the interior of the grade school, clean all the windows, strip and wax the floors clean the kitchen, and
anything else they need..
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An angry mob of around 300 vigilantes descended on David McLean's property and livestreamed their ambush after a Facebook post, in which he was wrongly branded a paedophile, resurfaced on social media.

Doesn't sound like they were at the "wrong house", but that the guy was falsely accused.   It's not like the actual pedophile was next door, at least not according to this article.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know if I missed the joke or something, but it would appear from TFA that the mob got the address right and tried to storm exactly what they intended to storm.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: At some point Facebook, Twitter etc are going to have to be held responsible for information they 'publish' just like a news paper.


What you're referring to is the repeal of "Section 230", and here's why that would be a really, really bad idea.

The main Justice on SCOTUS who wants §230 overturned is Clarence Thomas, which should tell you all you need to know.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: An angry mob of around 300 vigilantes descended on David McLean's property and livestreamed their ambush after a Facebook post, in which he was wrongly branded a paedophile, resurfaced on social media.

Doesn't sound like they were at the "wrong house", but that the guy was falsely accused.   It's not like the actual pedophile was next door, at least not according to this article.


THIS.  Also FTFA: "Ten people were arrested and charged with mobbing and rioting following the attack on David and Shona's home."

Sounds like the police are 290 arrests short.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.

(Someone will answer this with an ackshually where he suggests that he is clever and I am dumb, because UK)
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Republicans have infested England?


Always there. But I feel Republicans would be rooting for the inside occupants to come out blasting and putting those woke libs back in their place.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

