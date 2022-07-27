 Skip to content
(NPR)   Title 42 ended yesterday, which conservatives have told me means we're all now living in a shattered hellscape of an America gutted and overrun by teeming hordes of illegal aliens bent on destruction. Share your survivor stories here, and good luck   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?


Get in line!

No, really. It's only about 5 minutes away.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?


They're refitting the ice cream trucks now. It'll now play Mexican mariachi music and serve tacos.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An illegal immigrant gave me the Omicron COVID variant and I had a slight fever and head cold for a couple of days. My minor inconvenience is like the world dying in flames!
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magruda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw a taco truck on the corner on the way to work today. I'm scared but at least i know what I'll have for lunch.
 
IDisME
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ANGH
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "conservative"? Does that even mean anything? Seems nothing but fascists, racists, and nazis. So why not just call them that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some reports say at least 10,000 people are entering the US illegally....a day.

I wonder who's doing the counting.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?


/ Tiny fist
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this different than the Hellscape after gay marriages were allowed?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


I just want to know when I can start clubbing neighbors, so I get some supplies laid in. It's gonna be summer soon, and that means you got to get while the gettin's good.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone with Ontario license plates parked his car really close to me so I had to be really careful when I backed out.
 
Magruda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: What the hell is a "conservative"? Does that even mean anything? Seems nothing but fascists, racists, and nazis. So why not just call them that?


Traditional conservative wanted to keep things the way they were and hold back progress. Today's conservative is more... regressive.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think there's anything wrong with it, but the blue mayors of Americas largest cities all seem to be yelping as loud as they can that they don't have the money for all these people.

Why aren't they discussing raising taxes to pay for all these new people?

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/nyregion/nyc-right-to-shelter-migrants.html
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah yes, that good ol' ideological consistency of wanting the Covid emergency to end but wanting to continue to apply the Covid emergency to immigration.
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OdradekRex: Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?

They're refitting the ice cream trucks now. It'll now play Mexican mariachi music and serve tacos.


Ice cream trucks in my neighborhood already serve Mexican food.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: [Fark user image image 325x307]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Plot twist: the hellscape is because of the conservatives' actions and policies.
 
Magruda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: I don't think there's anything wrong with it, but the blue mayors of Americas largest cities all seem to be yelping as loud as they can that they don't have the money for all these people.

Why aren't they discussing raising taxes to pay for all these new people?

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/nyregion/nyc-right-to-shelter-migrants.html


Or, now stay with me here, give the people jobs and tax them. Why do we complain about a labor shortage yet stop people from coming in that want to work?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: Someone with Ontario license plates parked his car really close to me so I had to be really careful when I backed out.


A proper Canadian would have stuck around to apologize.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, it's true. The Elote man woke me up this morning, and there are pan flute and mariachi bands playing outside my window right now!

There are lines of taco trucks on EVERY corner now.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Is this different than the Hellscape after gay marriages were allowed?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x269]

I just want to know when I can start clubbing neighbors, so I get some supplies laid in. It's gonna be summer soon, and that means you got to get while the gettin's good.


If I can watch a drag show while I'm standing in line at the food truck, that's cool with me; just no glitter in the actual tacos, please.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magruda: Or, now stay with me here, give the people jobs and tax them. Why do we complain about a labor shortage yet stop people from coming in that want to work?


Because they're taking jobs away from hard-working 10 year old Ameircans.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Muta: Someone with Ontario license plates parked his car really close to me so I had to be really careful when I backed out.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kind of a gloomy day here, I guess that explains it.
 
Magruda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: Magruda: Or, now stay with me here, give the people jobs and tax them. Why do we complain about a labor shortage yet stop people from coming in that want to work?

Because they're taking jobs away from hard-working 10 year old Ameircans.


I did here that adolescent unemployment was near 99%, scandal!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's a podcast from the daily to bring you up to speed. (if you're not there yet)  First link is the actual podcast and the second link is the transcript

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/09/podcasts/the-daily/us-migrants-border-title-42.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/09/podcasts/the-daily/us-migrants-border-title-42.html?showTranscript=1
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Survivor's Journal, Day 1.

Saw my brother eaten by a chupacabra today. It was horrible. Chased it off after snapping a rolled up American flag at it.

Neighbor wanted to trade some cans of refried beans for my saltines. I shot him.

Hear Cindy-Lou calling me, need to get her some more toe fungal cream. More later...
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Conservatives: "I'm tired of people coming to the US illegally!"

Also Conservatives: "I don't care if they come here and file for immigration status-our country has enough problems!"

Also Conservatives: "America is a Christian nation, poor defenseless babies being aborted...Well, the darker skinned babies can stay where they will likely get sold into sex trade, raped, and eventually murdered. It's God's will!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe some things will start getting done around here.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magruda: Squids and Scrubs: I don't think there's anything wrong with it, but the blue mayors of Americas largest cities all seem to be yelping as loud as they can that they don't have the money for all these people.

Why aren't they discussing raising taxes to pay for all these new people?

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/nyregion/nyc-right-to-shelter-migrants.html

Or, now stay with me here, give the people jobs and tax them. Why do we complain about a labor shortage yet stop people from coming in that want to work?


I agree, but it still costs money. These mayors of large Democratic-led cities wouldn't be howling louder than republicans otherwise.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/10/07/us/nyc-mayor-emergency-migrants/index.html

https://www.boston.com/news/the-boston-globe/2023/05/10/migrants-massachusetts-overwhelm-state-resources/

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/chicago/news/lightfoot-emergency-migrants/

https://news.yahoo.com/amphtml/denver-mayor-warns-services-cuts-235859487.html

I wonder what they were doing to prepare over the last three years knowing Title 42 was eventually going to end?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was told there would be taco trucks on every corner. I only saw the regular couple in their usual spots on the drive to work.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nakmuay: I'm okay with this.

[i.pinimg.com image 640x960]


I'd eat from her taco truck with relish, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
Magruda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: I wonder what they were doing to prepare over the last three years knowing Title 42 was eventually going to end?


Observational evidence suggests they were making attack ads.
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Muta: Someone with Ontario license plates parked his car really close to me so I had to be really careful when I backed out.

A proper Canadian would have stuck around to apologize.


When Canada sends its people, they're not sending their most polite. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems to us. They're bringing rudeness. They're bringing Insolence. They're boorish.  And some, I assume, are good people.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OdradekRex: Where's the taco truck on the corner I was promised?

They're refitting the ice cream trucks now. It'll now play Mexican mariachi music and serve tacos.


The local taco truck company buys the old Snap-On trucks and has their own workshop where they refit/repaint them. They park them all over the place and the food is fantastic. The place I go to most often is right up the block from me here, it's a combination little taqueria and grocery store. I do about half my regular grocery shopping there. It's the only place in town where I can get fresh, and actually ripe papayas and other fruit instead of the local big-chain operations that sell pre-ripe and utterly flavorless fruit. Peaches and apricots aren't supposed to be as hard as apples and have no flavor. I like them juicy and messy and sweet, dammit. That's the way they're supposed to be.

Let them do their business!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: What the hell is a "conservative"? Does that even mean anything? Seems nothing but fascists, racists, and nazis. So why not just call them that?


"conservative" is just shorthand for the collection of political views motivated by fascism, racism and misogyny.  It has always meant this.
 
karl2025
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Helping resettle refugees in small towns would do great things to reinvigorate the rural economy in this country. A shame they're the ones least likely to want to help resettle refugees.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And I said I don't care if they lay me off either, because I told, I told O'Biden that if they move my desk one more time, then, then I'm, I'm quitting, I'm going to quit. And, and I told Kamala too, because they've moved my desk four times already this morning, and I used to be over by the window, and I could see the taco trucks and they were Mexicaning, but then, they switched from the Swingline to the Boston stapler, but I kept my Swingline stapler because it didn't bind up as much, and I kept the staples for the Swingline stapler and it's not okay because if they take my stapler then I'll set the border on fire...
 
Muta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gopher321: Survivor's Journal, Day 1.

Hear Cindy-Lou calling me,


Who?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Muta: steklo: Muta: Someone with Ontario license plates parked his car really close to me so I had to be really careful when I backed out.

A proper Canadian would have stuck around to apologize.

When Canada sends its people, they're not sending their most polite. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems to us. They're bringing rudeness. They're bringing Insolence. They're boorish.  And some, I assume, are good people.


Yeah, but they constantly apologize for it, so it's all good.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

karl2025: Helping resettle refugees in small towns would do great things to reinvigorate the rural economy in this country. A shame they're the ones least likely to want to help resettle refugees.


There are plenty of depopulated towns in red states that could use a few immigrants to pull their towns back to functioning.  Bring their trades and skills with them.  Perhaps teach some white folks some new trades instead of coal mining and cooking meth.
 
fireclown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll start.  I know an illegal Canadian Immigrant.  Overstaying a work visa, taking a banking manager job that could go to an American.  Six feet of poutine-lovin total smokeshow.  What shall we do?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.



Let 'Em In
Youtube cOW52Odv238


!!!
 
