(Slate)   As more and more people realize it is and always has been nothing more than a pyramid scam, the crypto economy is responding by getting even weirder, more destructive, and more racist than before
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even a pyramid scheme needs marks to target, and with all business, know your customer. At this point the only ones still looking to make a quick buck are racist cryptobros. They're all drawn to the next flashy thing, throwing a few bucks in the pot, then hungrily circling a few chairs, waiting for the music to stop, and convinced they can move faster than the guy next to them, and magically come out rich.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not surprising at all.  Something I've noticed when searching for radio stations is that the hard-right talk stations, the creepy religious stations, and the really obscure libertarian stations all whine about how crypto coins are absolutely tanking, and they suspect it is because the Federal Government is conspiring against crypto currencies.

Although the SPLC had an interesting article in one of their annual magazines about how white supremacists bought very early into crypto currencies, and hold most of the existing crypto currency "coins".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are running any type of scam, you want to appeal to racists.  Not only are racist people more deserving of being scammed, they are also stupid.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: If you are running any type of scam, you want to appeal to racists.  Not only are racist people more deserving of being scammed, they are also stupid.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Actually no.

That is really the thing that keeps me out of grifting. I'd have to deal with stupid trash.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: If you are running any type of scam, you want to appeal to racists.  Not only are racist people more deserving of being scammed, they are also stupid.


Stupid and convinced of their inherent, innate superiority.  A good combination for a mark.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they argued for it with such sincerity and conviction - the block chain! Is the block chain okay? Did it break? This thing was supposed to be fool proof!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Pepe?  He's back!  In digital pog form.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been interested in crypto because like anything else, the people that know the most  and have the opportunity will use that knowledge to extract money from everyone else in the system. It's the same with wall street and hedge fund managers versus retail traders. If you're new to the game, you're the target.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Esoesracista.gif
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
every major economic trend of the post-Obama era: high interest rates, stock market instability, meme stocks, Reddit/Twitter investor armies, short sellers, fugitive entrepreneurs, crypto-market booms and busts, Elon Musk (yes), bizarre animations, and a dash of racism.

I'll give you some of that, but high interest rates and stock market instability are the historical norm.  Obama himself had two stock market corrections in his term.  The 2000s was a lost decade.

The rest of your life you will be hearing sales pitches that say you are in new and uncertain stock market times and we can help you navigate these choppy stock market waters for a fee.  I've been hearing them my entire life.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Remember Pepe?  He's back!  In digital pog form.


Not just racist. Sexual assault too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't think this image would get used again this quickly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I've never been interested in crypto because like anything else, the people that know the most  and have the opportunity will use that knowledge to extract money from everyone else in the system. It's the same with wall street and hedge fund managers versus retail traders. If you're new to the game, you're the target.


Not really.  Most hedge funds fail in 5 years, and perform worse than the market average.  If you buy index funds and don't do anything ridiculous, you will beat hedge funds.

In 2008, Warren Buffett issued a challenge to the hedge fund industry, which in his view charged exorbitant fees that the funds' performances couldn't justify. Protégé Partners LLC accepted, and the two parties placed a million-dollar bet.
Buffett has won the bet, Ted Seides wrote in a Bloomberg op-ed in May. The Protégé co-founder, who left in the fund in 2015, conceded defeat ahead of the contest's scheduled wrap-up on December 31, 2017, writing, "for all intents and purposes, the game is over. I lost."
Buffett's ultimately successful contention was that, including fees, costs and expenses, an S&P 500 index fund would outperform a hand-picked portfolio of hedge funds over 10 years. The bet pit two basic investing philosophies against each other: passive and active investing.

Now, most retail traders also perform worse than the stock market average too, but that's not because of any structural disadvantage or secret insider knowledge.  It's because retail traders do dumb things.  They buy stocks or funds because those investments have performed well in the past.  They meme trade.  They buy into hype.  They trade too much.   And so on.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Again? They never stopped.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somebody is ripping off racists AND it's destabilizing crypto in general? Sounds like a win-win except for all the needless processing eating up resources.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I've never been interested in crypto because like anything else, the people that know the most  and have the opportunity will use that knowledge to extract money from everyone else in the system. It's the same with wall street and hedge fund managers versus retail traders. If you're new to the game, you're the target.


By the time the trend has hiat media awareness it's time to figure out how to get out.

Held true for dotcom investment in the late nineties, for housing in the late noughties, and it looks like it came true for crypto whenever that NASCAR team got sponsored.

Once it has demonstrably ballooned it's probably peaked.  Odds are good that the money to be made largely has been made.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wobambo: But they argued for it with such sincerity and conviction - the block chain! Is the block chain okay? Did it break? This thing was supposed to be fool proof!


bLoCkcHaiN!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I read the article and I'm dumber having done so. (I'll try to read less in the future)

Honestly I'm not sure who this article is for. All but the true believers have known it's all a scam for some time. I don't think any true believer is going to read this and see the light.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least this time someone is guaranteed to make a nice chunk of change from this crypto-venture.

Namely the artist Matt Furie, with another copyright infringement settlement.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ModernPrimitive01: I've never been interested in crypto because like anything else, the people that know the most  and have the opportunity will use that knowledge to extract money from everyone else in the system. It's the same with wall street and hedge fund managers versus retail traders. If you're new to the game, you're the target.

Not really.  Most hedge funds fail in 5 years, and perform worse than the market average.  If you buy index funds and don't do anything ridiculous, you will beat hedge funds.

In 2008, Warren Buffett issued a challenge to the hedge fund industry, which in his view charged exorbitant fees that the funds' performances couldn't justify. Protégé Partners LLC accepted, and the two parties placed a million-dollar bet.
Buffett has won the bet, Ted Seides wrote in a Bloomberg op-ed in May. The Protégé co-founder, who left in the fund in 2015, conceded defeat ahead of the contest's scheduled wrap-up on December 31, 2017, writing, "for all intents and purposes, the game is over. I lost."
Buffett's ultimately successful contention was that, including fees, costs and expenses, an S&P 500 index fund would outperform a hand-picked portfolio of hedge funds over 10 years. The bet pit two basic investing philosophies against each other: passive and active investing.

Now, most retail traders also perform worse than the stock market average too, but that's not because of any structural disadvantage or secret insider knowledge.  It's because retail traders do dumb things.  They buy stocks or funds because those investments have performed well in the past.  They meme trade.  They buy into hype.  They trade too much.   And so on.


I too am a full-on John Bogle devotee and, now in my late-40's, it has paid off so tremendously for me that I consider having put every invested penny in a no-load large-cap index fund to be the best single personal finance decision I've ever made.

The fees & taxes & churn on all that other crap will just farking destroy you. I'm not an active investor. I don't want to even attempt to "manage" my money. I'd suck at it anyway. I just want it to grow well while I go be a scientist & oh, I dunno, live & enjoy my life.

A lot of this nonsense is driven by people vastly overestimating their financial/investment acumen. You will never beat an entire industry whose jobs and livelihoods and personal relationships and very conception of self is built around getting there before you. It isn't even worth trying. You will lose.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Remember Pepe?  He's back!  In digital pog form.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brap: At least this time someone is guaranteed to make a nice chunk of change from this crypto-venture.

Namely the artist Matt Furie, with another copyright infringement settlement.


About to say, he's going to be suing the hell out of someone.
 
