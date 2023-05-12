 Skip to content
(Politico)   A look at how a $54 million theft from a city comptroller actually benefitted one town   (politico.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a large quantity of horse semen that fetched $98,500

I know nothing of horses but I think I've learned something here.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet again... Do these people not flee because they think they're so smart they won't do time? Or do they stash a bunch in the Caribbean for when they get out in 5 years for good behavior because white?

/The money is the horse jiz
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
voters threw out the entire city council, and Arellano, the former Tea Party activist, became the mayor.

Does anyone in this town have a brain?
Well it's Ronald Reagan's old town so probably not.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, not every city comptroller has $54 million which the city can steal from them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: a large quantity of horse semen that fetched $98,500

I know nothing of horses but I think I've learned something here.


"So how much are you offering me for my jizz?"
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: voters threw out the entire city council, and Arellano, the former Tea Party activist, became the mayor.

Does anyone in this town have a brain?
Well it's Ronald Reagan's old town so probably not.


Depends.  When the Tea Party first formed, they had basically two grievances.  Government spending was out of control and taxes were too high.  That was it.  But very soon afterwards the nut jobs took over and the Tea Party became just another right wing extremist group.  If the mayor was part of the original group, there is no reason to criticize him.  He might be a "former" activist because he didn't like what happened to the organization.  Not enough information is given, however, to know either way.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They wayyyyy over-insured everything and made out like bandits?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh my they tea partied it up. Town will be bankrupt and under receivership in no time.
If this woman was smart she could have just sat on the cash for the 20 years she was embezzling. If busted before retirement, give every dime back and live outside the country on the few million you skimmed off in interest.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is a textbook example of why it's important for certain positions in an organization to take mandatory vacations.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't read the article yet, but how in the fark did a town of 16,000 have so much money that someone was able to steal $54 million of it and nobody noticed until after it happened?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Walker: voters threw out the entire city council, and Arellano, the former Tea Party activist, became the mayor.

Does anyone in this town have a brain?
Well it's Ronald Reagan's old town so probably not.

Depends.  When the Tea Party first formed, they had basically two grievances.  Government spending was out of control and taxes were too high.  That was it.  But very soon afterwards the nut jobs took over and the Tea Party became just another right wing extremist group.  If the mayor was part of the original group, there is no reason to criticize him.  He might be a "former" activist because he didn't like what happened to the organization.  Not enough information is given, however, to know either way.


Was it infiltrated by nut jobs though?

Or was it just another libertarian party that sounded like "common sense" at first, but all along was just a front for an extreme capitalist ideology that was hell bent on weakening and eradicating safety & financial regulations under the false guise of fighting injustice?
 
Monac
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Haven't read the article yet, but how in the fark did a town of 16,000 have so much money that someone was able to steal $54 million of it and nobody noticed until after it happened?


This particular town was the home of the Petunia Festival.  $$$$$!!!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Oh my they tea partied it up. Town will be bankrupt and under receivership in no time.
If this woman was smart she could have just sat on the cash for the 20 years she was embezzling. If busted before retirement, give every dime back and live outside the country on the few million you skimmed off in interest.


Actually, they used $21 million of the $30 million recovered to pay down existing debt.  Now look at what they're doing in Springfield.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: OgreMagi: Walker: voters threw out the entire city council, and Arellano, the former Tea Party activist, became the mayor.

Does anyone in this town have a brain?
Well it's Ronald Reagan's old town so probably not.

Depends.  When the Tea Party first formed, they had basically two grievances.  Government spending was out of control and taxes were too high.  That was it.  But very soon afterwards the nut jobs took over and the Tea Party became just another right wing extremist group.  If the mayor was part of the original group, there is no reason to criticize him.  He might be a "former" activist because he didn't like what happened to the organization.  Not enough information is given, however, to know either way.

Was it infiltrated by nut jobs though?

Or was it just another libertarian party that sounded like "common sense" at first, but all along was just a front for an extreme capitalist ideology that was hell bent on weakening and eradicating safety & financial regulations under the false guise of fighting injustice?


Hell if I know.  Just going by what I read about the Tea Party a few years ago.
 
