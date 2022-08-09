 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 443 of WW3: (Calypso Music) "Jump in the line. Wagner's Retreating? OK, I believe you Jump in the line. ZSU Advanced 2 Km OK, I believe you" This is your Friday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk, General officer, Russian Armed Forces, Army, Officer (armed forces), Artillery  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 May 2023 at 8:00 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

Дніпропетров Днепропетровщина
During the night, the Russian invaders carried out 4 attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian army targeted the Nikopol district. Nikopol itself was under attack, as well as the Krasnogrigoryevskaya and Marganetsky communities. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Миколаїв Николаевщина
On Friday morning, Russian troops shelled the water area of the Ochakov community with artillery, there were no casualties.

, Zaporizhia
24 cities and villages were hit by enemy attacks in a day. The enemy carried out 95 attacks: 87 artillery attacks, three UAV attacks, two aviation attacks, two MLRS attacks and one missile strike. 88 reports of destruction of civilian objects were recorded. People survived.

, Kherson region
During the day, the invaders hiat the Kherson region 80 times, firing 339 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 4 times. The Russians got into residential areas of the region's settlements; school buildings, hospitals, and the territory and facilities of two critical infrastructure enterprises in Kherson. In the region, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured during the day.

Don Donetsk region
For May 11, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region − in Slavyansk. Another 12 people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again with people pulling this crap?

Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at Eurovision, - mass media

The international song contest "Eurovision"is being held in the British city of Liverpool. Last year's winner of the contest was a representative from Ukraine and the current event should have been held in Ukraine, but due to the war it was moved to the UK-the country of the silver medalist. This Sunday, the final should be held, during which the president of Ukraine wanted to address the audience of the contest, but the European Broadcasting Union said that this could lead to politicization of the event, writes The Times.

"The request of Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, although it was expressed with commendable intentions, unfortunately cannot be satisfied, since this would be contrary to the rules of the event," the representative of the Union said.

BBC insiders have told the Times that "complex and sensitive" negotiations are still ongoing as Eurovision organisers fear the rejection will set a precedent in the future.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian aircraft attacked the Chernihiv region border area

At about 21: 35 on May 11, 1 airstrike was recorded, probably operated by a FAB-500 from a Russian Su-35 aircraft, on the settlement of Arkhipovka. As a result of the strike, 2 local residents were injured. There was also a fire in 3 private houses (the houses were destroyed by flames), reported in OK "North"
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
APU advanced in the Bakhmut direction, not a single position was lost in the city, - Malyar

"The enemy failed to implement its plans; the enemy suffered heavy losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2 km in the Bakhmut direction; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar said.

Maliar noted that the enemy in the Bakhmut direction "praises itself, talks about its alleged success and invents stories about the Ukrainian military command."

In her opinion, the occupiers spread false information about the lack of weapons, presumably to justify the real situation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia kills 480 children in Ukraine

As of the morning of May 12, 2023, more than 1,448 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 480 children were killed and more than 968 were injured in various degrees of severity.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 455, Kharkiv region - 275, Kiev region - 128, Kherson region - 97, Zaporizhia region - 89, Mykolaiv region - 89, Chernihiv region - 70, Dnipropetrovsk region - 69, Luhansk region-66.

On May 11, as a result of the shelling of the village. Bolshoy Burluk Kharkiv region injured 16-year-old girl.

Children of War -a platform where you can report and find all the information about children affected by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zelensky commented on Ukraine's losses in the war

A BBC journalist in an interview with President Zelensky noted that Ukraine does not voice its losses in the war and asked if the president does not think that Ukrainians deserve to know.

"There is information that we do not share. This is our decision. A common solution for all military operations is absolutely necessary. But we have everything fixed. Every person is important to us. And there are all the numbers. Unfortunately, there are victims. There are, unfortunately, deaths, there are unfortunately wounded. We don't care how many people are injured, how many people have died," the President said.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The OP stated that they did not contact the organizers of Eurovision regarding Zelensky's appeal.
"The Office of the President of Ukraine has not contacted the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest with a proposal for an online performance by Volodymyr Zelensky during the final or at any other stage of the contest," the press secretary of the President of Ukraine wrote on Facebook, commenting on the information previously distributed by The Times.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And Medic is arranging crash space!

Information for those who are looking for opportunities
👇🏼
Free marathon with UX / UI design in GoIT. Start a new career as a designer!

👩‍💻 What does a UX/UI designer do? It designs the pages of websites and applications. And then he draws interfaces that will help people and say " Waaah!"

🤑The average salary of a designer in Ukraine is $1500 per month. They can work remotely in a company or on a freelance basis.

In 4 days at the marathon, you will learn the basics of creating mobile interfaces, learn how to work in the Figma Editor, and create an animated app layout from scratch.

Register now :
https://i.goit.global/8w0gx
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's Order bearer Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui goes on "tour" to "resolve the Ukrainian crisis"

"From may 15, Ambassador Li Hui, the special representative of the government of China for European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties to find a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," said foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Li Hui was Beijing's ambassador to Moscow in 2009-2019 and even received the Order of Friendship from Putin.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. It's Friday, the weekend is almost here. It was a good day yesterday as it looks like Ukraine just kicked Wagner in the teeth and gained two kilometres in Bakhmut. Like Medic Zero, Storm Shadows may already be in Ukraine, and something exploded in the Melitopol. Again. Oh and hey, BC is back! This is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, May 12
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

EXPLAINED: Why Russia's Bakhmut Denials Are Signs of 'Increased Panic'
Moscow did not comment on reports over the alleged withdrawals of Russian troops near Bakhmut, but said its forces were "continuing to liberate the western parts" of the city.

EU Sees no Evidence of Large-Scale Arms Smuggling from Ukraine to Europe
The European Union has only detected isolated cases of the illegal export of small arms from Ukraine since the full-scale invasion by Russia.

What to Expect During the Counteroffensive
Alex Plitsas, the former Chief of Sensitive Activities for Special Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, explains what key eyes the military will be looking for around the world soon.

Russia's New Threat to World Food Supply as Black Sea Deal Seems on Brink of Collapse
The head of the largest international food aid program warned the world "can't possibly" be fed without a renewed grain deal - which Russia could suspend next week, if it doesn't get its way.

'I Could Die Too': Ukraine's War Widows Fighting on the Front Line
According to the Ukrainian military, there are 42,000 women serving in the country's armed forces, including 5,000 serving and fighting on the front lines.

US Abrams Tanks In Ukraine By Early Autumn
At a Senate hearing, the US Defense Secretary stated that 31 Abrams M1A1s will be delivered by fall - subject to troop training and infrastructure - but not for the pending Ukrainian offensive.

The Hard Truth: What NATO Had Really Promised Moscow About Expansion After the USSR Collapsed
Gary Tabach, NATO Representative in Moscow, explains why Russia is repeating the lie: in the post-Soviet period, there was never an agreement on NATO non-expansion.

Kremlin Artillery in Ukrainian Crosshairs: Russian Guns Singled Out for Destruction
Claimed kills of Russian mortars, howitzers and rocket launchers have spiked by 65 percent in the last two weeks, as Ukraine's military counts down to the launch of a major offensive

Goals of Russian Invasion of Ukraine 'Partially Achieved', Putin's Spokesman Says
Peskov also acknowledged the slow pace of the military operation, saying that 'Russia is conducting a special military operation rather than wages a war'.

2 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.
Russian troops hiat 161 Ukrainian settlements over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 12. One civilian was killed in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, and another in the southern Kherson region, according to local authorities.

Defense ministry confirms Ukrainian advance in Bakhmut area.
Ukrainian soldiers have advanced two kilometers toward Bakhmut and haven't lost any positions in the area in the past week, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on May 12.

CNN: Ukraine starts 'shaping operations' for counteroffensive.
Ukraine's Armed Forces have begun "shaping operations" ahead of the long-awaited counteroffensive, CNN reported on May 12, citing a senior U.S. military official and a top Western official.

'Strong' explosion heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol city center.
A "strong, single explosion" was heard in the center of Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram early in the morning of May 12.

Zelensky denied Eurovision appearance by European Broadcasting Union.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won't be allowed to speak at the Eurovision pop content as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) believes it would be too political.

AP: Abrams tanks for training Ukrainian troops arrive in Germany.
The U.S. Abrams tanks needed to train Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany and are en route to the Grafenwoehr Army base where training will begin in the next few weeks, the Associated Press reported on May 11, citing U.S. officials.

War in Ukraine exposes unpreparedness of judicial system.

WSJ: Russia fines Google for failing to remove content discrediting armed forces.
Russian court fined Google for "refusing to take down material it described as promoting same-sex relationships and discrediting the country's armed forces," The Wall Street Journal reported on May 11.

WSJ: US trains Ukrainian law enforcement in cryptocurrency investigations.
Criminal-investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service is training Ukrainian investigators to pursue crypto investigations related to sanctioning Russian oligarchs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ukrinform: National police database includes over 200,000 Russian soldiers.
Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Niebytov said the national police database "War Criminals" includes information about over 200,000 Russian soldiers in an interview with the Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform.

FT: US accuses South Africa of giving weapons, ammunition to Russia.
The U.S. has accused South Africa of supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia, the Financial Times reported on May 11.

And that's your lot. Good weekend everyone. Best of luck MZ in your search! See you all next Monday.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In six regions of Ukraine, some consumers are without electricity

As of May 12, 2023, due to the shelling of the Russian invaders, the mine in the Donetsk region was de-energized. Also, some consumers in 6 regions remain without electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy.

"Yesterday, a coal mine in the Donetsk region was de-energized due to shelling. Some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions are also left without electricity due to damage caused by the fighting," the report says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish Senate unanimously approves resolution on Ukraine's joining NATO

"After a year of terrible war, we know that Ukraine, opposing Russia, protects Europe and is a key link protecting the continent from aggression from the East. Ukraine today has the strongest army on the continent with extraordinary combat experience. The Ukrainian army is rapidly rearming with NATO equipment and using operational skills and tactics that have been developed for decades among Western allies, " the resolution says.

The resolution states that during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine should receive "much more than in previous statements about the open door policy." The Vilnius summit should be an important stage in Ukraine's preparation for full membership.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Education Minister Tabachnik works for the FSB and Kadyrov

Security Service investigators have exposed new facts of criminal activity of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmitry Tabachnik. It is established that he is in direct "communication" with a career employee of the 9th directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th fsb service Oleg Kozlov. According to the investigation, Tabachnyk took an active part in organizing pseudo-referendums in the occupied areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

At the same time, Tabachnik directly fulfilled the tasks of Moscow to "reformat" the educational and medical industries to meet the needs of the aggressor country. It was under his coordination that most of the educational institutions and hospitals in the region were converted into barracks of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the facts of the defendant's participation in looting the property of Melitopol residents have been established. Together with Murad Saidov - Kadyrov's so - called "lookout" for the region, in April last year they organized the export of agricultural machinery to Crimea from the warehouses of a local agricultural holding.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Our path ahead is not easy, it is also difficult, like last year's path. However, now Ukraine is much stronger than last year or in any other year of this war for freedom and independence of our state. Moreover, Ukraine is stronger now than at any other time of the confrontation with this empire. Our time is the time to win!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Crimea is ours ," the Russian invaders shouted when they occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on February 20, 2014. But was the Crimean Peninsula once truly Russian?

WeAreUkraine.info EdRa and I have provided Ukraine NOW with a unique piece of material, where we will try to deal with this issue together.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should just go home, and present Putin the bill, in full? Bring some of the boys. I'm sure that everything will sort itself out after a few months, right?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is another transcription error at the Kyiv Independent.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers destroyed and damaged about half a thousand churches and sacred buildings of Ukraine

During the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Russian occupiers destroyed, looted or damaged about half a thousand churches and sacred buildings on the territory of Ukraine, a large part of which has historical and cultural value and is a monument architecture and art.

"100 of these structures are completely destroyed. We will definitely rebuild everything, but it is important for us to record the evil that the Russian aggressor is doing to the churches of Ukraine. I hope that this will become a real embodiment of the European slogan "Never again". We will be able to understand this after our victory , as well as to recreate the grandeur of our temples, as it was before the war, and even make them better," said Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure and civilians in the front-line settlements of Kharkiv Oblast.

Today, the Russian invaders shelled a farm in the village of Cherneshchyna of the Izyum district. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old farm worker died, - said the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
 
mederu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Now it is The Worst Case Scenario for Wagner in Bakhmut
Youtube BUkAv6tGQ3I

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
11 May: DESERTION SPREADS BY MINUTE. RUSSIANS RUN AWAY EN MASSE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube PD-ODf5vkSY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trump campaign attack ad uses stock images from Ukraine to depict Americans suffering under Biden
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Trump campaign attack ad uses stock images from Ukraine to depict Americans suffering under Biden
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fasahd: Putin's Order bearer Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui goes on "tour" to "resolve the Ukrainian crisis"

"From may 15, Ambassador Li Hui, the special representative of the government of China for European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties to find a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," said foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Li Hui was Beijing's ambassador to Moscow in 2009-2019 and even received the Order of Friendship from Putin.


Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany: "tell your orcish friends to pack up their shiat and leave. Return the children, prisoners, and "relocated". Start paying reparations. Hang the moscow midget.

Russia: mmm yes, go deeper daddy poohbear
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Trump campaign attack ad uses stock images from Ukraine to depict Americans suffering under Biden


Trump thinks all Ukrainians should get American citizenship? For once I'm not even mad at him!

/ this time with my reply
// slava previewini!
\|/
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anticipa...
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'I must work. I can't cry': capturing Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a press officer, took photos in the aftermath of last week's devastating shelling in Kherson
Warning: some of the images in this article are graphic

So it says, and maybe I've just seen too many such photos, but none of them seemed overly graphic to me.  Hell, there's only like 4 photos in the whole article.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LyleJohn: 200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.


The 200k figure includes wounded.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gen. Mark Hertling on going fast by going slow (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyferhax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: LyleJohn: 200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.

The 200k figure includes wounded.


I thought so too; but I was corrected that is a KIA number.  In any normal modern army, the wounded number would be 3-5X that in addition (so up to a million total between dead/wounded) but with russia? I'd expect it to be 1:1 K:W or even 1:0.5 as they just seem to leave wounded to die or even just shoot them.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Krasnogrigoryevskaya

Seriously? Krasnogrigoryevskaya. Is this what they make you say when you've done something wrong?

Krasnogrigoryevskaya
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fasahd: Again with people pulling this crap?

Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at Eurovision, - mass media

The international song contest "Eurovision"is being held in the British city of Liverpool. Last year's winner of the contest was a representative from Ukraine and the current event should have been held in Ukraine, but due to the war it was moved to the UK-the country of the silver medalist. This Sunday, the final should be held, during which the president of Ukraine wanted to address the audience of the contest, but the European Broadcasting Union said that this could lead to politicization of the event, writes The Times.

"The request of Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, although it was expressed with commendable intentions, unfortunately cannot be satisfied, since this would be contrary to the rules of the event," the representative of the Union said.

BBC insiders have told the Times that "complex and sensitive" negotiations are still ongoing as Eurovision organisers fear the rejection will set a precedent in the future.


Is not an uncommon theme with e. urovision, there's been quite a few acts over the years made to change lyrics or songs due to the themes in them, funnily enough, usually with Mordor as the target following aggression. Armenia and Azerbaijan tend to go at each other during the contest as well, forced a change of one song targeting the Azeri denial of the Armenian genocide.

It's an arse of a rule, but one that's been consistently followed over the years.

Less said about the politicisation of the voting the better though....
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyferhax: qorkfiend: LyleJohn: 200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.

The 200k figure includes wounded.

I thought so too; but I was corrected that is a KIA number.  In any normal modern army, the wounded number would be 3-5X that in addition (so up to a million total between dead/wounded) but with russia? I'd expect it to be 1:1 K:W or even 1:0.5 as they just seem to leave wounded to die or even just shoot them.


Whoever corrected you was wrong.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Dogged Effort to Get Weapons to the Battlefield, Not the Black Market

They can't track every shell, but at a time of heightened scrutiny in Washington they know they can ill afford slips with the big ticket items.

NYT, but new private window worked for me.  (If not, this may be a not quite legal copy of the article.)

"We've literally had people die because stuff was left behind, and they came back to get it, and were killed," she said of Ukrainian troops' efforts to make sure weapons were not stolen or lost.
 
Twizelite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fasahd: Zelensky commented on Ukraine's losses in the war


I don't know if you realise how amazing and important you are to randoms like me mate. I have lived and breathed this thread for almost almost as long as I have had a  Candy Crush SODA Saga game running on my phone. Currently 865 days unbroken. Note the SODA, we rule.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Krasnogrigoryevskaya

Seriously? Krasnogrigoryevskaya. Is this what they make you say when you've done something wrong?

Krasnogrigoryevskaya


It's kind of like German, the words are only long because it's a bunch of words smooshed together. In this case it's 'krasno' - red, 'grigory' - Gregory, 'evskaya' - of (feminine, implying a village)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This seems to me to be an excellent summary of (1) Ukraine's many ways to kill Russian tanks, and (2) Russia's coming woes in using really old tanks as, basically, target practice for Ukrainian gunners. It makes me sort of wonder if counting T55 and T62 kills as meaningful kills is even accurate.

Why Russia is Running out of Tanks
Youtube rwYeRKRacVA
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: LyleJohn: 200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.

The 200k figure includes wounded.


You keep saying this. And people keep correcting you. Stop it. People can see you, son.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Gen. Mark Hertling on going fast by going slow (Thread Reader link):

[Link][Fark user image image 600x254]


Slow is smooth. Smooth is fast.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: qorkfiend: LyleJohn: 200k likely next week. We're kind of getting used to the numbers, but after less than 15 months, that's staggering. How many more wounded? (rhetorical question)  Even worse to think of the losses on Ukrainian side.

The 200k figure includes wounded.

You keep saying this. And people keep correcting you. Stop it. People can see you, son.


No one has "corrected" me on that point.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Might be interesting to someone



Lukashenko's swift departure from Victory Day celebrations on May 9 have sparked rumors about his health; PACE recognizes Lukashenko as potentially complicit in Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children; and more. https://t.co/YnsznZE3bO
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 12, 2023
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: Might be interesting to someone


Lukashenko's swift departure from Victory Day celebrations on May 9 have sparked rumors about his health; PACE recognizes Lukashenko as potentially complicit in Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children; and more. https://t.co/YnsznZE3bO
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 12, 2023


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Go get them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh ffs. Stop with the "kia/not KIA", please. Nobody knows. Ukraine didn't even know where their own troops were during the Kharkiv offensive.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.