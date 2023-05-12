 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Raw Story)   Man gets 90 days in jail for murdering juvenile neighbor   (rawstory.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Germany, World War II, France, Romania, Bird, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Romani people, Europe  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 8:20 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Am I missing a joke or does subby not know what juvenile means?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gun owners are a legally protected class now. They can shoot delivery drivers, children, you, and they often don't even get charged.

They were scared or it was an accident. These things happen, should have had a gun so you could shoot back. Last man standing gets the legal benefits.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That article keeps using accident when negligent is correct word. He negligently discharged his firearm while modifying it, striking and killing his neighbor. Saying it was an accident infers it was the firearm that malfunctioned when that's not the case.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey now, lets not be trying to hold gun owners responsible for negligent use of their manhood firearms.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Am I missing a joke or does subby not know what juvenile means?


Juvenile my ass indeed.

BUT- This is horseshiat. Negligent Homicide is a sentence only given to stuff like accidentally killing somebody in a bar fight. This guy deserves involuntary manslaughter. You don't get to fire an AR-15 in your apartment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Am I missing a joke or does subby not know what juvenile means?


Subby also doesn't know what murder means.
 
webct_god
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bad headline is bad. Subby should be ashamed.

Not a juvenile and not murder.

With that said, only 90 days is Jail? WTF?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
90 Days?

Minus time served, take time off for good behavior, being a model prisoner, not causing any issues.

He'll be out in 3 weeks.
 
p89tech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: That article keeps using accident when negligent is correct word. He negligently discharged his firearm while modifying it, striking and killing his neighbor. Saying it was an accident infers it was the firearm that malfunctioned when that's not the case.


Eh, 20 year olds are "juveniles", negligence is "an unfortunate accident", same diff.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clicked through to the original article.

San Marcos, TX

There's your problem.

That said, the charges were appropriate given the situation. But I don't see the point in shortening the sentence.
 
webct_god
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Gun owners are a legally protected class now. They can shoot delivery drivers, children, you, and they often don't even get charged.

They were scared or it was an accident. These things happen, should have had a gun so you could shoot back. Last man standing gets the legal benefits.


Weird article for this comment, considering the guy WAS charged. But, anyway...

Accidents happen with all types of things. And when there is neglegence involved, people should be punished, as this guy was. Though his punishment fell WAY short.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
victim:
crosstimbersgazette.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.