 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Batwoman captured and held on 800k bond, Batman still at large   (msn.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Assault, Baseball, Count, Woman, Battery (crime), Cardinal direction, series of bat attacks, 27-year-old woman  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My experience with being clubbed is limited to police batons.

Counterintuitively, when one finds themself in this situation, one is better served by immediately charging and tackling the assailant rather than trying to avoid their swinging weapon.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


The More You Know: Out of Your Gourd on Hallucinogens Edition.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody knows Chicago has some of the toughest baseball bat bans in the nation. And they don't work!!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she at least dress the part?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minimal power, still, Cubs or Sox to sign?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Did she at least dress the part?

[i.pinimg.com image 407x477]


I smarted that shiat before it even loaded

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solorzano's parents left court distraught. They said off-camera the 26-year-old has schizophrenia and said they hope she gets the help she needs.

I hope she gets the help she needs, too, but sounds like it should probably be on an inpatient basis for now.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image 214x236]


Neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh neigh Bat-Horse!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't cricket.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We caught up with Bat Boy for his reaction..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pull that on a SCAdian and you'll get a free lesson in hand to hand combat.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.