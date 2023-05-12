 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Federal flood insurance rates spiking in obvious state that's drowning in obvious tags   (wfla.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "The thinking is hey, if you want to purchase a property in Naples, Florida, in Sarasota, Florida...you know the inherent risk in purchasing that property."

Weird use of the word 'risk.' If someone steps off a cliff, would you say they risk falling?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the past, your rate was based on your zip code, but now it will be based on your specific flood risk.

Well, that's some fancy modern math right there. Just like real insurance companies.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's help florida out.
FLOODING IS WOKE!!!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But go ahead.  Tell us how great Florida is because it doesn't have an income tax.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because waging war with Disney, LGBTQ+ and books are more important (and probably easier) than trying to figure out a solution to climate change or insurance rates in this state.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHAT THEY VOTED FOR.

They want to live in a state run by a screeching asshole who shiats all over everybody as a campaign strategy and does nothing useful.

So ... *shrug*
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry Florida, DuhMeatball is on the case! By the time he's done, 75,000 Disney jobs and hundreds of millions in tax dollars will be gone, so the next time your house is destroyed, it will be the last.

/Because you won't be able to rebuild.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?


It beats paying for a Serbian cheese factory.

https://www.gobankingrates.com/taxes/tax-laws/shocking-things-taxes-pay-for/
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine you lived in a place where one a year a giant monster showed up a couple of times per year and destroyed random properties in your neighborhood. Do you think people would sympathize with you if you refused to move away?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As someone who ditched federal flood insurance in favor of private flood insurance, let me just say F Florida. I would have said that anyway, and I'll say (type) it again. F Florida.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Imagine you lived in a place where one a year a giant monster showed up a couple of times per year and destroyed random properties in your neighborhood. Do you think people would sympathize with you if you refused to move away?


Boy howdy did I botch that cut and paste job while trying to clean up my ramblings. Don't mind grandpa, kids, he got in to his special tobaccy.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: THIS IS WHAT THEY VOTED FOR.

They want to live in a state run by a screeching asshole who shiats all over everybody as a campaign strategy and does nothing useful.

So ... *shrug*


So you're saying DeSantis sets the rates for Federal Flood Insurance, a program run by FEMA?  You know, that agency run by a Biden appointee?

lol
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Insurance Broker Rob Samuels said before, people who were further from the water were subsidizing those closer to the water. But that won't happen anymore.

Good.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: HotWingConspiracy: Imagine you lived in a place where one a year a giant monster showed up a couple of times per year and destroyed random properties in your neighborhood. Do you think people would sympathize with you if you refused to move away?

Boy howdy did I botch that cut and paste job while trying to clean up my ramblings. Don't mind grandpa, kids, he got in to his special tobaccy.


Don't worry about it. About a couple times a year I botch a post I make once a year, and the monster controlling me tries to convince me to move to Florida where nothing matters except for entitlement benefits and bad haircuts.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My rate actually went down, sucks to be on the next street over though (North of White Street).

If you ever decide to buy on the coast you too will learn all about flood maps: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Smelly Pirate Hooker: THIS IS WHAT THEY VOTED FOR.

They want to live in a state run by a screeching asshole who shiats all over everybody as a campaign strategy and does nothing useful.

So ... *shrug*

So you're saying DeSantis sets the rates for Federal Flood Insurance, a program run by FEMA?  You know, that agency run by a Biden appointee?

lol


DeSantis is making Floridians buy Flood Insurance even if they live in flood zone X as a move to push them off the state property insurance and onto more expensive "fark you" policies in private.

So yeah, DeSantis is a screeching asshole farking people on flood insurance. Which shouldn't be a surprise after he took nearly 4 million in donations from insurance companies.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RichMeatyTaste: My rate actually went down, sucks to be on the next street over though (North of White Street).

If you ever decide to buy on the coast you too will learn all about flood maps: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search

[Fark user image image 667x771]


At least, till they update it next. Then you might be in the zone again.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?


No. Your taxes are doing things like paying for flood maps of the whole country (well, the parts with any sort of flood risk. It also helps to know the topography of the country anyway, and modern satellites make that effort a LOT easier than it was 40 years ago); and for lots/houses inside the floodplain, most insurers won't cover it.

I won't bore you with more of the details, but I can think of at least three reasons - as can I remember it from 15 years ago when I worked with FEMA - that the NFIP wouldn't insure a vacation home built in a high-risk flood area. (#1 is that "flood insurance" is usually required by your lender anyway, and they're not going to want to risk your monthly interest on the inevitable coastal storm. DNRTFA, but I'm guessing people are having trouble

// there are hazard mitigation grants you can get to do things like elevate your home above the floodplain - IIRC some are repayable loans, some are forgivable loans, some are need-based, and a very small few are "free money"
// FEMA doesn't pay FMV for a destroyed home either - again IIRC, they do rebuilding grants and pay-for-your-junk demolition and waste removal
// and until, I wanna say 2004 or 5, the NFIP was in the black every year of its existence (and even then, it was only FL's annual billion-dollar storms that caused it to go red)
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RichMeatyTaste: My rate actually went down, sucks to be on the next street over though (North of White Street).

If you ever decide to buy on the coast you too will learn all about flood maps: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search


Lucky you. Imagine how great it will be to grab a beer, open your windows, and cast your pole into your neighbors garage.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: sleze: Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?

No. Your taxes are doing things like paying for flood maps of the whole country (well, the parts with any sort of flood risk. It also helps to know the topography of the country anyway, and modern satellites make that effort a LOT easier than it was 40 years ago); and for lots/houses inside the floodplain, most insurers won't cover it.

I won't bore you with more of the details, but I can think of at least three reasons - as can I remember it from 15 years ago when I worked with FEMA - that the NFIP wouldn't insure a vacation home built in a high-risk flood area. (#1 is that "flood insurance" is usually required by your lender anyway, and they're not going to want to risk your monthly interest on the inevitable coastal storm. DNRTFA, but I'm guessing people are having trouble

// there are hazard mitigation grants you can get to do things like elevate your home above the floodplain - IIRC some are repayable loans, some are forgivable loans, some are need-based, and a very small few are "free money"
// FEMA doesn't pay FMV for a destroyed home either - again IIRC, they do rebuilding grants and pay-for-your-junk demolition and waste removal
// and until, I wanna say 2004 or 5, the NFIP was in the black every year of its existence (and even then, it was only FL's annual billion-dollar storms that caused it to go red)


NYC and NJ put it in the red too with a hurricane. Hell, everyone forgets Florida isn't the only flood prone state for hurricanes. I used to live in Maryland and several times went through hurricanes with power outages and flooding.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: DNRTFA, but I'm guessing people are having trouble


...with private lenders, rather than the NFIP. (Who, and I'm fairly sure I'm remembering this wrong but fark it, don't actually administer your plan, but serve as kind of a clearinghouse for flood insurance plans - like the "Obamacare" health insurance exchanges for health insurance.)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?


No, your taxes are paying off 0.0000000000000000001% of our national debt.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
insurance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dr Dreidel: // and until, I wanna say 2004 or 5, the NFIP was in the black every year of its existence (and even then, it was only FL's annual billion-dollar storms that caused it to go red)

NYC and NJ put it in the red too with a hurricane. Hell, everyone forgets Florida isn't the only flood prone state for hurricanes. I used to live in Maryland and several times went through hurricanes with power outages and flooding.


Sandy was 2012, and I bet it blew a sizable hole in NFIP budgets (among others). You can look it up for yourself (I catalogued a publication of NFIP's numbers, but I'll be damned if I remember anything else about it) - it was only in the last 15-20 years that NFIP wasn't paying for itself and turning a (small) profit. But I also know our storms are getting costlier and frequent-er, so it's likely they haven't turned a profit since then.

// I'm from MD too - in 2003, my folks were without power for a week
// but take out the two big (billion-dollar plus) FL storms from IIRC 2003 & 04, and the NFIP's in the black those years
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't flooding supposed to be a sign God has had enough of your crap?
 
abbarach
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: Federal flood insurance.  Are my taxes paying for people to rebuild their house for the 5th time due to flooding?


Look at how WOKE federal flood insurance is getting.  No self-respecting conservative would EVER engage with such a wokety woke program!

/ there
// I fixed it
/// when's the next hurricane due, again?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Intrepid00: Dr Dreidel: // and until, I wanna say 2004 or 5, the NFIP was in the black every year of its existence (and even then, it was only FL's annual billion-dollar storms that caused it to go red)

NYC and NJ put it in the red too with a hurricane. Hell, everyone forgets Florida isn't the only flood prone state for hurricanes. I used to live in Maryland and several times went through hurricanes with power outages and flooding.

Sandy was 2012, and I bet it blew a sizable hole in NFIP budgets (among others). You can look it up for yourself (I catalogued a publication of NFIP's numbers, but I'll be damned if I remember anything else about it) - it was only in the last 15-20 years that NFIP wasn't paying for itself and turning a (small) profit. But I also know our storms are getting costlier and frequent-er, so it's likely they haven't turned a profit since then.

// I'm from MD too - in 2003, my folks were without power for a week
// but take out the two big (billion-dollar plus) FL storms from IIRC 2003 & 04, and the NFIP's in the black those years


I kind of remember reading that storms are More costly because people are building expensive shiat in their path because Federal Flood Insurance has made it affordable.
 
abbarach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Dr Dreidel: DNRTFA, but I'm guessing people are having trouble

...with private lenders, rather than the NFIP. (Who, and I'm fairly sure I'm remembering this wrong but fark it, don't actually administer your plan, but serve as kind of a clearinghouse for flood insurance plans - like the "Obamacare" health insurance exchanges for health insurance.)


My family was hiat during the election day flood of 1985 in WV/PA.  It was classified a 500-year flood event, and would be the flood of record for most of the Cheat and Mon river basins, if it hadn't washed away most of the monitoring stations.  Those that were left generally recorded more than 10' higher than any prior flood.

We were evacuated at about 2 AM, with water already into the basement of the house.  At 8AM when offices opened, my dad called the NFIP office to start a claim.  They told him they had no record of flooding... "I know, that's why I'm calling, to REPORT flooding".  Their answer was "Oh, you need to contact your insurance agent, and have them report it to us".  "Yeah, he lived a mile down the road from us, and his house is also under 15 feet of water, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to do that!"

They did eventually get everything worked out, but it was a real pain in the ass to deal with.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OH  NO   anyway
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Waiting for more sinkholes. My late ex, a native Floridian, always referred to the state she lived in as a sandbar.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abbarach: They did eventually get everything worked out, but it was a real pain in the ass to deal with.


What did you expect? The word "insurance" is right there in the name...

But yeah, they need a Federal disaster declaration to so much as wipe their nose after sneezing (as does most of the Federal disaster response/management apparatus). That's another thing people don't generally get about FEMA (and NFIP, to a lesser degree) without firsthand experience - if it's to the point where you're relying on them, you will NOT be made whole.

// we're all served here by remembering the whole "rain vs wind-driven water" weaseling by insurance companies after Katrina
 
