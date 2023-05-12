 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Firefighters are now a "protected group" in Seattle because people keep on attacking them while they're putting out fires   (king5.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make everyone a protected group.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Let's make everyone a protected group.


Not Nazis
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: mofa: Let's make everyone a protected group.

Not Nazis


The best way to protect Nazis is to seal them in shrinkwrap and store them in a cool, dry place... like waaaaay underground.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous


Some of those that work forces
Are the same that burn crosses
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you attack a fireman, you are legally required to yell "We don't need no water, let the motherfarker burn!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
About damned time, and as long as it goes through with Mosqueda's amendments, happy to see it.

No one should be assaulting firefighters or medical personnel.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anuran: mofa: Let's make everyone a protected group.

Not Nazis


They will see that coming.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous

Some of those that work forces
Are the same that burn crosses


I get it, but, quite a few of the folks trying to stop fires & save lives are volunteers.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't imagine in what context someone threatens firefighters outside of being out of their mind on drugs.. Does Seattle use them for evictions when the cops aren't available? Does someone really not want to leave a burning building?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If you attack a fireman, you are legally required to yell...


"Movie!"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it because they're so sexy?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Such a "liberal city" with its residents calling firefighters racial slurs.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous


Wouldn't the Bureau of Land Management be more concerned with forest fires?
 
gideon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat


/sarcasm?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat


No one goes there anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
JessieL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat


That's weird, because to me it seems like the entire interior of the US is going to shiat.

At least none of the west coast states are trying to exterminate queer people or outlaw basic education.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People get angry when you try to put out the fire they started. I would suppose.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I can't imagine in what context someone threatens firefighters outside of being out of their mind on drugs.. Does Seattle use them for evictions when the cops aren't available? Does someone really not want to leave a burning building?


It is usually a fireman responding to a non-fire emergency.  This isn't just threaten, the firefighters are being attacked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"WTF?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe we should go back to the old "Try to negotiate the firefighting fee before your house totally burns down" Private firefighters days....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat


Sure, except, well, it isn't. It's just that there's a lot of folks not living here who have a vested interest in discouraging folks from leaving wherever they are to come here, and encouraging folks who live here to move to wherever they are.

9 of the top 10 worst cities, by crime rate per 100K, aren't on the West Coast. 7 out of 10 of them are in Arizona. The second-worst is Anchorage, Alaska. The worst is Mobile, Alabama. California doesn't show up until Anaheim hits the 10th-worst slot, then it fills the next 17 slots. Seattle's 97th, Spokane's 98th, right behind Virginia Beach, VA and just ahead of Madison, WI.

But, if you're watching right-wing media, and most of it out here is right now thanks to large conglos buying up our local stations - the worst being Sinclair Broadcasting and our "friends" at KOMO - suddenly we're a cesspit of crime as KOMO blames and laments the hordes of crazy homeless folks who threaten the good rich folks that'd come back to Seattle if only we'd just shoot the homeless & hide the bodies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: [Fark user image 259x195]
"WTF?"


My step-daughter who is 25 now, served on the local volunteer firehouse as an EMT.

One day, Emergency was on one of those wacky "old time" cable tv stations and we made her sit down and watch a part of the episode.

She couldn't stop laughing.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous


Isn't the sparks from their gunfire starting them?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In general I'd think firefighters and EMT's should have been part of the law long before police were - not that I generally think police should be attacked unprovoked.  It's just part of the job description for police to be kicked punched and spit on.
 
BilldaCat10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I can't imagine in what context someone threatens firefighters outside of being out of their mind on drugs.. Does Seattle use them for evictions when the cops aren't available? Does someone really not want to leave a burning building?


Yes.

As a former volunteer firefighter, I worked in a smoldering house fire where the occupants refused to get up and leave despite the room filling with smoke and us running hoses up to the attic.

That TV show isn't going to watch itself.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: doctorguilty: [Fark user image 259x195]
"WTF?"

My step-daughter who is 25 now, served on the local volunteer firehouse as an EMT.

One day, Emergency was on one of those wacky "old time" cable tv stations and we made her sit down and watch a part of the episode.

She couldn't stop laughing.


The only episode that I remember was one in which some guy ate a bunch of dough and it rose in his stomach.  It clearly really stuck with me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat

Sure, except, well, it isn't. It's just that there's a lot of folks not living here who have a vested interest in discouraging folks from leaving wherever they are to come here, and encouraging folks who live here to move to wherever they are.

9 of the top 10 worst cities, by crime rate per 100K, aren't on the West Coast. 7 out of 10 of them are in Arizona. The second-worst is Anchorage, Alaska. The worst is Mobile, Alabama. California doesn't show up until Anaheim hits the 10th-worst slot, then it fills the next 17 slots. Seattle's 97th, Spokane's 98th, right behind Virginia Beach, VA and just ahead of Madison, WI.

But, if you're watching right-wing media, and most of it out here is right now thanks to large conglos buying up our local stations - the worst being Sinclair Broadcasting and our "friends" at KOMO - suddenly we're a cesspit of crime as KOMO blames and laments the hordes of crazy homeless folks who threaten the good rich folks that'd come back to Seattle if only we'd just shoot the homeless & hide the bodies.


To put it even more simplistically, real estate developers don't make money if they don't sell houses.

Scaring people with phony crime statistics to get them to move to where you're building houses in order to sell to them (let alone create an infinite revenue stream from HOA fees) is just marketing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat

Sure, except, well, it isn't. It's just that there's a lot of folks not living here who have a vested interest in discouraging folks from leaving wherever they are to come here, and encouraging folks who live here to move to wherever they are.

9 of the top 10 worst cities, by crime rate per 100K, aren't on the West Coast. 7 out of 10 of them are in Arizona. The second-worst is Anchorage, Alaska. The worst is Mobile, Alabama. California doesn't show up until Anaheim hits the 10th-worst slot, then it fills the next 17 slots. Seattle's 97th, Spokane's 98th, right behind Virginia Beach, VA and just ahead of Madison, WI.

But, if you're watching right-wing media, and most of it out here is right now thanks to large conglos buying up our local stations - the worst being Sinclair Broadcasting and our "friends" at KOMO - suddenly we're a cesspit of crime as KOMO blames and laments the hordes of crazy homeless folks who threaten the good rich folks that'd come back to Seattle if only we'd just shoot the homeless & hide the bodies.


If you sort that table for violent crime totals, Seattle's 51th and Spokane's 53rd. If you sort it for property crime totals, Seattle's 14th and Spokane's 2nd. (We're big on larceny, it seems.) But, we're lovely compared to, say, Albuquerque or St. Louis.

Seriously, at least in the Pacific Northwest, we're not "going to shiat."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous


where has this happened.  just one example since their inception.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Exit Stencilist: Ya know... it really does seem like the entire west coast is going to shiat

Sure, except, well, it isn't. It's just that there's a lot of folks not living here who have a vested interest in discouraging folks from leaving wherever they are to come here, and encouraging folks who live here to move to wherever they are.

9 of the top 10 worst cities, by crime rate per 100K, aren't on the West Coast. 7 out of 10 of them are in Arizona. The second-worst is Anchorage, Alaska. The worst is Mobile, Alabama. California doesn't show up until Anaheim hits the 10th-worst slot, then it fills the next 17 slots. Seattle's 97th, Spokane's 98th, right behind Virginia Beach, VA and just ahead of Madison, WI.

But, if you're watching right-wing media, and most of it out here is right now thanks to large conglos buying up our local stations - the worst being Sinclair Broadcasting and our "friends" at KOMO - suddenly we're a cesspit of crime as KOMO blames and laments the hordes of crazy homeless folks who threaten the good rich folks that'd come back to Seattle if only we'd just shoot the homeless & hide the bodies.


I think that chart would be more useful by metro area or county.  Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Phoenix are all part of the Phoenix metro area.  It'd consolidate a lot of the others to be more representative, but still keep entries like Denver/Aurora separate from Colorado Springs.  It's not hard to reason that if a city has crime issues, immediate neighbors are going to have similar issues.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: mofa: Let's make everyone a protected group.

Not Nazis


Which will come to be defined as, "Anybody with a viewpoint not aligned with my own". Like Putin describes Ukrainians.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get people have issues with cops. How can you not like firefighters? Those people will go into any building to save your ass, no questions asked.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: vudukungfu: Then why isn't BLM protected?
Putting out cross fires is just as dangerous

where has this happened.  just one example since their inception.


Leave it to you to defend the racism against BLM .

Is there any aspect of your being that can't be read like a book?

Rhetorical question.
 
