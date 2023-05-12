 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Guy who staged a plane crash for YouTube gets a dislike from the feds, subscribes to felony charges   (bbc.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Say what you want about Launchpad McQuack's flying, he didn't crash the planes on purpose.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's quite the flap he's stirred up. He'll surely want to trim some time off of that 20 year sentence, but that will be a tough climb in court. Perhaps he can stall the sentencing long enough to put together a good pitch for the judge, though I doubt the prosecutor will just roll over.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And for my next trick... I will crash this fully loaded 747 into Yankee stadium.

I'll do anything for those sweet thumby likes.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This dude just...hopped out of a plane in midair and let it crash wherever?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: This dude just...hopped out of a plane in midair and let it crash wherever?


SMASH THAT LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! RING THAT BELL SO YOU KNOW WHEN NEW CONTENT IS AVAILABLE!!!

/the new last refuge of a scoundrel.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Late-stage influencer culture.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
that's like committing mail fraud on a live stream. those agencies have no sense of humor at all.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His initial thoughts: "This'll be so cool! Think of the views, likes & subscribes! Revenue & clicks, baybeeeee!"

His current thoughts: "Well... chute."
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: This dude just...hopped out of a plane in midair and let it crash wherever?


There are videos by various people showing how this was a fraud a year or so back. It shows his precautions and how it was a set-up to crash a plane into a National park.

To answer your question, the short answer is "Pretty much."

The "Let me parachute out of this plane and capture my 'escape' with a selfie stick" was just a douchebaggy topping to this shiat sundae.

F- this guy.
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember, not only did he get a lot of YouTube likes, YouTube themselves made a shiatload of money from all the ads.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LindenFark: It's quite the flap he's stirred up. He'll surely want to trim some time off of that 20 year sentence, but that will be a tough climb in court. Perhaps he can stall the sentencing long enough to put together a good pitch for the judge, though I doubt the prosecutor will just roll over.


to avoid another account ban for insinuating prison love, I'm just going to say he's in for a turbulent landing
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was listening to this on the BBC this morning. They ended the report by saying, "To see his video, check out our website..." I thought, "What the hell, BBC?!"
 
