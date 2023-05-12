 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Colorado Sun)   Is this motorist suing the local sheriff's office because he was (a) handcuffed, (b) tasered 35 times, (c) left with a probe embedded 3 centimeters into his gum, or (d) all of the above?   (coloradosun.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Lawsuit, Telephone, Telephone number, Taser, Sheriff, Associated Press, Kenneth Espinoza, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Lt. Henry Trujillo and then Noel ordered Espinoza to leave, saying he should not be near a traffic stop. After initially refusing, Espinoza then started to drive away but Noel pointed his handgun and ordered him to stop.

Uh, I guess he didn't say 'Simon Says'?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: According to the lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Lt. Henry Trujillo and then Noel ordered Espinoza to leave, saying he should not be near a traffic stop. After initially refusing, Espinoza then started to drive away but Noel pointed his handgun and ordered him to stop.

Uh, I guess he didn't say 'Simon Says'?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That the 'officer' has the taser held like that says volumes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

That's a harsh origin story.

/ACAB
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
According to the lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Lt. Henry Trujillo and then Noel ordered Espinoza to leave, saying he should not be near a traffic stop. After initially refusing, Espinoza then started to drive away but Noel pointed his handgun and ordered him to stop.

You can't be here and you can't be anywhere else.

Pigs just loooovvvveee conflicting commands don't they?

Hope he ends up owning the county.

ACAB
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Power-tripping cops.

ACAB
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trujillo was convicted of criminal charges in 1998, 2006, and 2009. All four incidents occurred in Las Animas County and included charges of harassment, fighting in public, and disorderly conduct. Espinoza's lawyers also say Trujillo has five different restraining orders against him- two of which allege domestic abuse.

"It's just kind of reflective of a culture that when you put all of these pieces together, all of these things that they knew or should've known about on the department level that they just let slide," Kenneth Espinoza's Attorney, Kevin Mehr, said. "And there's got to be better accountability."

He was also fired, then rehired and promoted. I think I'll assault someone at work tomorrow.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.