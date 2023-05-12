 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Enough explosive material to 'level entire building' found in San Jose. 600 yards from subby. Hooray for me   (kron4.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Explosive material, Police, Prison, Bomb disposal, Military, Bomb, Destructive device, Discovery (observation)  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scary shiat, yo...😳
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Each of these is an 'entire building'.
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Precursor material?

Fark user image
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4:00 am burglary investigation is code for "we knew what was in there (thanks, NSA), but didn't have legal probable cause."
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby you and I should hang out

in my basement

where it'll get explosive
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Precursor material?

Fark user image 245x160


Saltpeter, sulphur, charcoal.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: fragMasterFlash: Precursor material?

Fark user image 245x160

Saltpeter, sulphur, charcoal.


Don't forget diamonds, a large bamboo tube, some vines, and a dude in a rubber suit
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY! It's guess the explosive! Not sure, but guessing one component is fuming nitric acid.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing you were recently in danger, but not knowing it at the time, is indeed rather unsettling.

/no /s
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about this is really fishy.

"Police said it looked like the explosives manufacturing had been going on for sometime and that there is the possibility that the devices were being made for distribution."

An illegal fireworks operation or ...a bomb making business ? Is that even a thing ?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As has been indicated in previous posts, what is the definition of a building? Given the constantly demonstrated exaggeration and stupidity of cops, I really doubt they have idea.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think the FBI would keep better track of Ted Kaczynski's younger brother.

kron4.com

fbi.gov

fbi.govView Full Size


/also a San Hoser
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mention in tfa:
The explosives were two to three times stronger than what the military uses to simulate artillery fire.

So ammonium sumsuch, with a significant amount of this, that, and the other thing.

The terrifying part is the 'found'  finished stuff...
How long have they been manufacturing this death?
...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: ...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image image 300x375


I think he looks like an accountant after a month-long bender, or someone for whom "disheveled" is fashion.  If he turns out to weigh the same as a duck, well, little is a surprise anymore.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have one so close to your house.

Fark user image


/=sigh= ok, fine.  you... kinda had us worried and... we're glad you're alright.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

433: Redh8t: ...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image image 300x375

I think he looks like an accountant after a month-long bender, or someone for whom "disheveled" is fashion.  If he turns out to weigh the same as a duck, well, little is a surprise anymore.


I understand where you're coming from with the disheveled remark. But honestly it's pretty much what we'd all look like when arrested a 4:17am.
His eyes give him away.
Calm hate.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Each of these is an 'entire building'.
Fark user image 493x700
Fark user image 850x478

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Redh8t: 433: Redh8t: ...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image image 300x375

I think he looks like an accountant after a month-long bender, or someone for whom "disheveled" is fashion.  If he turns out to weigh the same as a duck, well, little is a surprise anymore.

I understand where you're coming from with the disheveled remark. But honestly it's pretty much what we'd all look like when arrested a 4:17am.
His eyes give him away.
Calm hate.


http://www.proforhobo.com/
 
kermitopus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What is up with San Jose (where I live)?  Anyone remember another San Jose bomber? article Beginning of March when a person allegedly responsible for two transformer bombings had his house raided.  That was within walking distance of my house.  There were cleanup vehicles parked for several days in the parking lot of the park around the corner where we walk our dog.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So what subby is saying is that this headline was very nearly his ... last post.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Each of these is an 'entire building'.
Fark user image image 493x700
Fark user image image 850x478


Came here to post something like this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully his digital correspondence is being scrutinized.
...
...
...
One of my greatest fears, is these far righters resorting to suicide bombing.
Don't think for a second it can't happen here.
These people are being radicalized at an astounding rate. And they're becoming more irrational.
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kermitopus: What is up with San Jose (where I live)?  Anyone remember another San Jose bomber? article Beginning of March when a person allegedly responsible for two transformer bombings had his house raided.  That was within walking distance of my house.  There were cleanup vehicles parked for several days in the parking lot of the park around the corner where we walk our dog.


That dude was a one off. Highly educated. I can't find an article now, but apparently he told the cops he built a meth lab in his garage due to the Adderall shortage. Speed, whether it's legal Adderall or meth, will eventually make you crazy.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: So what subby is saying is that this headline was very nearly his ... last post.


...think long and hard about the timeline logistics of what you just said.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Redh8t: 433: Redh8t: ...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image image 300x375

I think he looks like an accountant after a month-long bender, or someone for whom "disheveled" is fashion.  If he turns out to weigh the same as a duck, well, little is a surprise anymore.

I understand where you're coming from with the disheveled remark. But honestly it's pretty much what we'd all look like when arrested a 4:17am.
His eyes give him away.
Calm hate.

http://www.proforhobo.com/


5/10
Figured they were all Profs.
...
Which picture was yours?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: fragMasterFlash: Precursor material?

Fark user image 245x160

Saltpeter, sulphur, charcoal.


Pins.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Redh8t: 433: Redh8t: ...
Not to judge, but that mugshot screams hard right (Nazi) militia.
Fark user image image 300x375

I think he looks like an accountant after a month-long bender, or someone for whom "disheveled" is fashion.  If he turns out to weigh the same as a duck, well, little is a surprise anymore.

I understand where you're coming from with the disheveled remark. But honestly it's pretty much what we'd all look like when arrested a 4:17am.
His eyes give him away.
Calm hate.


Not eyes, the sneer, slightly pinched nose. He's a Karen one second before lying to the 911 operator about some imaginary injustice.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Something about this is really fishy.

"Police said it looked like the explosives manufacturing had been going on for sometime and that there is the possibility that the devices were being made for distribution."

An illegal fireworks operation or ...a bomb making business ? Is that even a thing ?


He's a member of that church that worships AR-15, but they've moved up to bimb-making.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Robinfro: thisisyourbrainonFark: So what subby is saying is that this headline was very nearly his ... last post.

...think long and hard about the timeline logistics of what you just said.


i.ytimg.com
 
