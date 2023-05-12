 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Do not taunt the dynamite honky   (klkntv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Hostage, False imprisonment, Explosive material, Woman, Prison, 13th Street, Bomb, Sheriff  
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gray-koln-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

Kelly Red Tomahawk

The dynamite... honky?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Careful, Lou. He's got a short fuse
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police released an artist's sketch of the perpetrator:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What the hell is a partial stick of dynamite? Is that like a Kit-Kat bar you snap in half to share with other explosive enthusiasts?
 
peachpicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cythraul: [gray-koln-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x477]
Kelly Red Tomahawk

The dynamite... honky?


You're in Nebraska? Then you're a honky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
