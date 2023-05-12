 Skip to content
(Kens 5 San Antonio)   Pair arrested after crashing car, hiding in seafood restaurant. The woman mingled with customers while the man nonchalantly tried to climb into an attic, as lunch patrons typically do   (kens5.com) divider line
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have dressed up as a dishwasher.  I had a job washing dishes at a seafood restaurant between high school and college.  Hiding in the attic is completely understandable.  That smell just doesn't go away.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man: "Excuse me, pardon me, Attic Inspector! Could you kindly show me to the access ladder?"

The woman: shiat, who here forgot to take off their name badge... "Sophia! Darling it's been ages! How are you?"
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tada! The Aristocrats!!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amateurs. A steakhouse is my hiding place of choice when I go on the lam
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mingling? Why not just get a table?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The article failed to mention if it was an all you can eat buffet.

I feel sorry to the totaled Toyota 4-Runner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meth makes you think that hiding in the attic is a good idea.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're here to honor a true hero tonight, Fred "The Dorf" Dorfman.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if they are Tatars.
 
