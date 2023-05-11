 Skip to content
(NYPost)   A daring NY post expose on the devastating Marijuana epidemic tearing apart the country   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Amusing, Psychosis, Paranoia, Delusion, Schizophrenia, High school, Link, Schizoaffective disorder, New York City  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repert, if you want a remake of Reefer Madness, produce the bloody movie yourself.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of these reptiles.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, some people have underlying issues that impact their lives.  I know some folks with alcohol related liver disease.  Maybe we need to prohibit alcohol.  I know some people with severe reactions to bullets.  Perhaps we could put some effort into stopping those from getting into so many bodies.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pot causes mental problems the same way my obesity causes me to eat a lot.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no. Your kid was paranoid schizo and having delusions.

Weed was the least of his issues. Parents clutching pearls aren't the solution
 
12YearBid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correlation is not causation. Nearly everyone who has ever od'd off of opiates, chewed bubblegum at some point as a child. Bubblegum chewing does not cause opiate abuse. Take your shiatty yellow rag of a newspaper and shove it.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the three cases presented were of teenage boys who were struggling with the onset of schizophrenia and perhaps turned to marijuana to self-medicate rather than pursue proper psychiatric treatment and management of their symptoms.

But then I don't publish a tabloid with a strong conservative agenda like the NYPost.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, if your teenage sons are smoking the reefer as teens, that might be a problem. Really, cannabis use is probably best restricted to those 21 and up. Hard to use it responsibly when you're that young.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know about pot, but I thought there was a pattern of selective off switching by people known to use anti-anxiety medication before the pandemic. Okay, so you feel bad about your future, so you have a degree of anxiety and off one future branch is self descriptive, the other is peace at last. If you choose to check out, you don't have to deal with the show anymore.
 
algman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hearsay and conjecture are kinds of evidence.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have this keychain the repels lions......
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it only affects men ages 18-30 so I'm out of the woods
 
cookiedough
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Um, hate to be the one to tell you people, but yes, pot smoking can trigger schizophrenia IF you have a family history of it.
My best friend, a former md, has it in her family: several members have the psychosis, including her. Her son was warned before he headed off to university. He indulged  and within months, developed symptoms.  He's  now on meds and doing really well.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And how many families, how many lives, how many communities have been destroyed by the prohibition on weed, eh?

/Those kids in the NY Post story were fk'd anyway.  It's news because it was unusual...and because somebody has an agenda
//You don't want your kids smoking weed?  You stop them.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, I'm convinced...
...that Americans should have a full-service national healthcare system for physical and mental healthcare as a right, regardless of ability to pay.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The New York Post has convinced me marijuana doesn't exist.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember folks: If you suffer from mental health issues please only take the drugs prescribed.
Fark user imageView Full Size


ps: Don't worry about side-effects.  You're crazy.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, people use marijuana to soothe mental health problems?

I thought that was only for alcohol.

Giddy up.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And the cacophony of hot jazz music!
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yes, this is true.

One can in favor of cannabis legalization (I am!) and also acknowledge that it is not completely without risks for all people.  There is good evidence that it is a risk for people pre-disposed to schizophrenia, so people with a family history should avoid it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These guys are just reperting all over themselves over losing the "drug war".
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

It is easier for her to blame the drugs instead of blaming herself for not seeing her son's problems and finding real solutions.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I heard that drinking milk led to drugs.  I quit drinking it right then.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And someday, a certain farker will link to this story to advance their position on marijuana reform.

He or she will be here soon!
 
darinwil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

