 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Confederates are no Moore in Columbus, Georgia   (apnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Fort Benning, Vietnam War, Brigadier general, North Carolina, The Pentagon, General officer, FORT MOORE, Soldier  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My father and brother both did their basic training at what is now Ft. Moore.  It'll take me forever to not audibly say Benning when asked by my kids or future grandchildren about their Army service.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: My father and brother both did their basic training at what is now Ft. Moore.  It'll take me forever to not audibly say Benning when asked by my kids or future grandchildren about their Army service.


Lived in GA for many years. Mom briefly worked as a GS on post. Family in Columbus.

Yeah, it's gonna be awhile to remember to use the new name.

But you're also gonna get the redneck, Meal Team Six types that have never and could never serve screaming about their heritage and refusing to use the new name.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to wonder how much it costs to rename a base what with all the signs, letterhead, newsletters, web sites, on and on and on.

<googles>
Renaming Fort Benning to completely scrub away tributes to the Confederacy will cost nearly $5 million, according to a report from an independent congressional commission.

Meh, that money could have been far better spent than changing the name from one dead guy to a different dead guy.   Someday they'll probably rename it again when people get bent out of shape for Moore kicking the shiat out of the NVA during a war we never should have been in.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They named it after Hal Moore? Henry Johnson must have already been taken.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: My father and brother both did their basic training at what is now Ft. Moore.  It'll take me forever to not audibly say Benning when asked by my kids or future grandchildren about their Army service.


I'm glad that they're renaming these, but people should also consider your point. If someone references these bases by their old names, people shouldn't assume they're doing it out of spite; they may just not know or do it out of habit.

/Still think we should stop naming bases, schools, streets, etc. after people. It seems to just jinx the whole thing. You think you've done the right thing, and the next thing you know the new namesake turned out to boil live kittens or something.
//Ditto for putting people on currency.
 
phalamir
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I have to wonder how much it costs to rename a base what with all the signs, letterhead, newsletters, web sites, on and on and on.

<googles>
Renaming Fort Benning to completely scrub away tributes to the Confederacy will cost nearly $5 million, according to a report from an independent congressional commission.

Meh, that money could have been far better spent than changing the name from one dead guy to a different dead guy.   Someday they'll probably rename it again when people get bent out of shape for Moore kicking the shiat out of the NVA during a war we never should have been in.


Die mad, copperhead terrorist-traitor.

Oh, so sorry; told the truth.  How Union American patriot of me.  Go jack off to your heroes raping slaves.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: bluorangefyre: My father and brother both did their basic training at what is now Ft. Moore.  It'll take me forever to not audibly say Benning when asked by my kids or future grandchildren about their Army service.

I'm glad that they're renaming these, but people should also consider your point. If someone references these bases by their old names, people shouldn't assume they're doing it out of spite; they may just not know or do it out of habit.

/Still think we should stop naming bases, schools, streets, etc. after people. It seems to just jinx the whole thing. You think you've done the right thing, and the next thing you know the new namesake turned out to boil live kittens or something.
//Ditto for putting people on currency.


I'm waiting for the day anything named Washington gets renamed.  He was a slave owner, after all.  And then I'll laugh when everything named after Booker T Washington gets caught up in the frenzy.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So now Ft. Benning School for Boys becomes Ft. Moore School for.... Whores?

/Jk definitely support the decision.
//If they could make the town around post less terrible that would be an even better improvement.
 
phalamir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: You think you've done the right thing, and the next thing you know the new namesake turned out to boil live kittens or something.


At what farking point did anyone think the Confedo traitors weren't cumsocks?  We don't have Fort Tojo, Fort Himmler, or Fort bin Ladin.  The only reason we have the traitor bases is because we want to fellate shiatholes to show we really regret defending ourselves from attack by terrorists for some damned reason.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ace in your face: So now Ft. Benning School for Boys becomes Ft. Moore School for.... Whores?

/Jk definitely support the decision.
//If they could make the town around post less terrible that would be an even better improvement.


Find me a town that immediately surround an army post that is nice...
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jclaggett: ace in your face: So now Ft. Benning School for Boys becomes Ft. Moore School for.... Whores?

/Jk definitely support the decision.
//If they could make the town around post less terrible that would be an even better improvement.

Find me a town that immediately surround an army post that is nice...


Not false lol. Except maybe the one on DC whose name I can't remember. There are two bases in DC and one is like the richest area and one is the poorest lol.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I have to wonder how much it costs to rename a base what with all the signs, letterhead, newsletters, web sites, on and on and on.

<googles>
Renaming Fort Benning to completely scrub away tributes to the Confederacy will cost nearly $5 million, according to a report from an independent congressional commission.

Meh, that money could have been far better spent than changing the name from one dead guy to a different dead guy.   Someday they'll probably rename it again when people get bent out of shape for Moore kicking the shiat out of the NVA during a war we never should have been in.


Erasing a bit of white supremacy from the military is well worth $5 million.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: BretMavrik: You think you've done the right thing, and the next thing you know the new namesake turned out to boil live kittens or something.

At what farking point did anyone think the Confedo traitors weren't cumsocks?  We don't have Fort Tojo, Fort Himmler, or Fort bin Ladin.  The only reason we have the traitor bases is because we want to fellate shiatholes to show we really regret defending ourselves from attack by terrorists for some damned reason.


I totally agree regarding naming bases after traitors/enemies; you apparently missed the first thing I said.

Oh, wait, no you didn't... you knew exactly what I said and chose to cherry-pick for your own purposes, even though you knew I had moved on to something else. But your history of being a deliberately obtuse asshole is well known.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: BretMavrik: bluorangefyre: My father and brother both did their basic training at what is now Ft. Moore.  It'll take me forever to not audibly say Benning when asked by my kids or future grandchildren about their Army service.

I'm glad that they're renaming these, but people should also consider your point. If someone references these bases by their old names, people shouldn't assume they're doing it out of spite; they may just not know or do it out of habit.

/Still think we should stop naming bases, schools, streets, etc. after people. It seems to just jinx the whole thing. You think you've done the right thing, and the next thing you know the new namesake turned out to boil live kittens or something.
//Ditto for putting people on currency.

I'm waiting for the day anything named Washington gets renamed.  He was a slave owner, after all.  And then I'll laugh when everything named after Booker T Washington gets caught up in the frenzy.


weak.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: BunchaRubes: I have to wonder how much it costs to rename a base what with all the signs, letterhead, newsletters, web sites, on and on and on.

<googles>
Renaming Fort Benning to completely scrub away tributes to the Confederacy will cost nearly $5 million, according to a report from an independent congressional commission.

Meh, that money could have been far better spent than changing the name from one dead guy to a different dead guy.   Someday they'll probably rename it again when people get bent out of shape for Moore kicking the shiat out of the NVA during a war we never should have been in.

Die mad, copperhead terrorist-traitor.

Oh, so sorry; told the truth.  How Union American patriot of me.  Go jack off to your heroes raping slaves.


From one goddamn pro-Colonialist to another, I like the "Union American" epithet.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sand Hill sucked farking balls.

/F Co/2-58
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: BunchaRubes: I have to wonder how much it costs to rename a base what with all the signs, letterhead, newsletters, web sites, on and on and on.

<googles>
Renaming Fort Benning to completely scrub away tributes to the Confederacy will cost nearly $5 million, according to a report from an independent congressional commission.

Meh, that money could have been far better spent than changing the name from one dead guy to a different dead guy.   Someday they'll probably rename it again when people get bent out of shape for Moore kicking the shiat out of the NVA during a war we never should have been in.

Die mad, copperhead terrorist-traitor.

Oh, so sorry; told the truth.  How Union American patriot of me.  Go jack off to your heroes raping slaves.


I'm not mad whatsoever.  I'm not even annoyed.  Seeing as how none of my ancestors were even in the US during slavery or the civil war I completely don't care what the bases are named.

And please, you're not replying like that because you're some 'Union American patriot', you're just an asshole that saw a way to get Fark upvotes.  I'm wondering if you're even an American because nobody, and I mean nobody, calls themselves a Union American patriot. It's American patriot, or simply patriot ya putz.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.