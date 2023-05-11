 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   Fabulous blood soon to be available, again   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, my brothers and sisters!  The final phase of The Gay Agenda(tm) (now known as 'Wokeism') is about to happen.

Once our Fabulous blood is circulated among the cis-straight community, all will join the queer union.  No more straightness!  No more gender conformity!

The rainbow colored future is here!

Huzzah!  Huzzah!  Huzzah!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LORD OF THE LOST - Blood & Glitter (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube 5I9CYu668jA
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5I9CYu668jA]


Glad someone else caught this. :)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until right wingers start refusing blood transfusions because they don't want any of that woke blood saving their lives. So hopefully we'll see a surge of dead right wingers because of this.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As feral folk cry foul
Grateful Dead - Terrapin Station (Anaheim, CA 7/26/87) [Official Live Video]
Youtube 9SDpSpntZHY
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: As feral folk cry foul
[YouTube video: Grateful Dead - Terrapin Station (Anaheim, CA 7/26/87) [Official Live Video]]


Inspiration moving brightly
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 500x500]


That is one thirsty vampire
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Butt Is Comforted By My Own Book "the Handsome Unicorn Biker Pounded In The Butt By My Gay Russian Vampire T-Rex"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Finally, my brothers and sisters!  The final phase of The Gay Agenda(tm) (now known as 'Wokeism') is about to happen.

Once our Fabulous blood is circulated among the cis-straight community, all will join the queer union.  No more straightness!  No more gender conformity!

The rainbow colored future is here!

Huzzah!  Huzzah!  Huzzah!


Should've gone more "borg" but with glittery blood.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Yaaas! This has Chuck Tingle energy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People taking PrEP will not be eligible for blood donation

This was my concern before clicking on TFA. Seems like with every type of medication there are those for whom it may have side effects, so minimizing medications potentially present in the blood bank supply seems reasonable.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the past, I have simply lied and donated blood anyway. It was a stupid and ignorant barrier and one I felt no obligation to adhere to.
 
