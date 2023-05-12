 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   I'll have a Grande Americano with room for attempted kidnaping   (king5.com) divider line
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They love it when you use Starbucks lingo at the indy coffee joints around here.  You might get a little something special in the cup.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Deputies said a man driving an orange Mazda pulled up to the coffee stand and pulled out a gun demanding the barista get in his car. She did not and called 911.

"Get in the car!"
"No."
"Curses! Foiled again!'
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: They love it when you use Starbucks lingo at the indy coffee joints around here.  You might get a little something special in the cup.


Translation: don't go to those indie coffee shops; they're criminal assholes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At Ladybug Bikini Espresso?

Do your own Yahooglebing search for the images
 
