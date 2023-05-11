 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Surely none of you ingrates can disagree with this assertion   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just what they WANT you to think.  Wake up, sheep.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno, this is sort of a sticky topic.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not incorrect.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I crap bigger sticks than that for breakfast.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's brown and sticky?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.


This is correct.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a phasmes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I crap bigger sticks than that for breakfast.


When will CNN host a town hall to discuss this?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anything is a stick if you're brave enough.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: Anything is a stick if you're brave enough.


PAIGE NO

Besides, that's clearly a **twig**, not a stick.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks like the kind of stick that voted for Jill Stein.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There it is. The "enough Internet for today."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a twig. Yes, twigs qualify as sticks, but not all sticks are twigs.

/you cannot Bill O'Reilly that
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once posted in a ridiculously argumentative fark thread... jfc I could say 'you shouldn't kill and eat babies' and someone would argue with it.
and it being fark, there were some very amusing responses... you're saying I should eat live babies?  you're a monster!  etc
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: I once posted in a ridiculously argumentative fark thread... jfc I could say 'you shouldn't kill and eat babies' and someone would argue with it.
and it being fark, there were some very amusing responses... you're saying I should eat live babies?  you're a monster!  etc


Oh jeez, I've been just assimilating them into my biomass.  I've been doing it all wrong!
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's a stick.

A RACIST stick.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 617x477]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.

Ackshyually

, it's an arrangement of activated pixels that appears to be a picture of a stick.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Wanebo: Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.

This is correct.


No, it's a screenshot of a Tweet of a picture of a stick
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a divining rod, you morans
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Galaxie500: jbc: Anything is a stick if you're brave enough.

PAIGE NO

Besides, that's clearly a **twig**, not a stick.


This gonna get some hate, but it's a branch.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People just waving their sticks around. I expected better of you.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: People just waving their sticks around. I expected better of you.


It's quickly devolving into a stick-measuring contest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a good time to have a discussion about fish sticks too?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it blue or gold?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's not
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: No it's not


Oh I'm sorry, is this a five minute argument, or the full half hour?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Team Log.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From low Earth orbit, it's an amoeba.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

propasaurus: What's brown and sticky?


Your mom?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could be a stick mimic.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a stick. This is a stick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's longer than my stick. But mine's thicker.
 
jvl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a branch
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sticks are healthier than processed foods and added sugar.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dog loves sticks.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am Groot
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djkutch: Galaxie500: jbc: Anything is a stick if you're brave enough.

PAIGE NO

Besides, that's clearly a **twig**, not a stick.

This gonna get some hate, but it's a branch.


You're off on a wild tangent.  That's no branch.  Trust me, I took twig-onometry.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ian Dury and The Blockheads - Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (Official HD Video)
Youtube 0WGVgfjnLqc
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a fishing pole.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Wanebo: Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.

This is correct.

No, it's a screenshot of a Tweet of a picture of a stick on the frog on the bump on the branch on the log in the hole in the bottom of the sea
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
what if it identifies as a fern ??
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly we can disagree with that assertion, Subby, and don't call us Shirley!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wanebo: Nope. That's just a picture of something purported to be a stick.


It's spelled s-t-i-ck but it's pronounced Throat Warbler Mangove
 
