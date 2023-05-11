 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Traits of an armed person? Like hands at the end?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I take that to mean they are saying he was black
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Moroning: The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.


Probably did ask and got the same answer.  Rinse and repeat until the reporter gives up.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: Moroning: The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.

Probably did ask and got the same answer.  Rinse and repeat until the reporter gives up.


You have waaaayyy more respect for today's media than Ido, They love to report copaganda more than the truth
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Moroning: enry: Moroning: The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.

Probably did ask and got the same answer.  Rinse and repeat until the reporter gives up.

You have waaaayyy more respect for today's media than Ido, They love to report copaganda more than the truth


It's a technique I've seen with politicians that don't want to answer questions.  I haven't seen it with the police but it wouldn't surprise me.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well being armed isn't inherently a crime and the cops admit he turned and ran meaning he wasn't an immediate threat so the shooting was a murder.

Arrest the cop(s).
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three armed men held up the Main Street branch of the First National Bank.  Police were amazed that the men were able to life such a heavy building, but added the fact they had three arms probably helped.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"displaying characteristics of an armed person" - a phrase that a police spokesperson later declined to explain or elaborate on

https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-baltimore-police-shooting-shipley-hill-20230511-64p6ux7jmreo7dumbzz3ef4hxy-story.html
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Moroning: enry: Moroning: The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.

Probably did ask and got the same answer.  Rinse and repeat until the reporter gives up.

You have waaaayyy more respect for today's media than Ido, They love to report copaganda more than the truth


"iTs tHe mOsT rEliAblE soUrcE oF iNfoRmAtIoN!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, not armed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still working out the bugs in the pre-crime detectors, eh?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell of a lot of nothing in that police press release. Certainly nothing to prove the kid they lynched did anything to warrant so much as a stern talking-to, apart from the cops effectively saying "he needed killin'."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Still working out the bugs in the pre-crime detectors, eh?


It was the minority report that brought the cops over there to begin with.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Displaying traits of an armed person?

Noticeably absent is the actual presence of an actual armament.

F-ing cops just shot him, made up this shiat to cover their asses and the news reports it like it's a fact.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: I take that to mean they are saying he was black


White fatties are armed a lot and the don't get shot.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Again, I'm very confused. I thought the idea was that everyone was supposed to be armed, you know, for a polite society. So is it a crime, or not?
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enry: Moroning: enry: Moroning: The reporters should get kicked in the junk for not making them clarify what that means.

Probably did ask and got the same answer.  Rinse and repeat until the reporter gives up.

You have waaaayyy more respect for today's media than Ido, They love to report copaganda more than the truth

It's a technique I've seen with politicians that don't want to answer questions.  I haven't seen it with the police but it wouldn't surprise me.


They answer the question they want you to ask, not the question you asked. When people do this to me, I display what the doctor says is empathy. I actively listen then repeat back what they said to me.

"Did you get that task done?"
"It was raining."
"Was it raining?"
Confused, "Yes. I just said it was raining."
"Did you get that task done?"
 
