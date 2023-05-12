 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Oxford, Michigan school district have released a safety investigation report analyzing the current security policies and precautions at Oxford High School. Fark: It doesn't address the 2021 mass shooting   (mlive.com) divider line
2
    More: Facepalm, High school, Law, Lawsuit, Weapon, New York, Education, Business, otherwise typical school  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 12:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We see the school board is still doing a crumbley job.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well duh, there's nothing that can be done to prevent that from occurring, since it's already occurred.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.