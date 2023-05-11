 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Don't tell ME they don't serve jail time for serious crimes   (sportico.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Felony, Crime, Basketball, Misdemeanor, Match fixing, Cheating, Plea bargain, Sport  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also "forfeiture of a bass boat worth $100,000".

That bites.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walleye Scam is the name of my Fishbone cover band.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they were cast out from the community.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Brady strikes again!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walleye Scam is the name of my Steely Dan cover band
dammit
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the two that were busted by their fellow anglers right there on the stand? That was a nice Gotcha video.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys committed like six figures of fraud. They should be in prison.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't exactly master baiters.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheating in a fishing competition will land you 4 felonies and 2 misdemeanors?  Wow.  Who knew!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a lifetime branded as cheaters.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet you can take a dump on the sidewalk right in front of the San Francisco Police Department and walk away.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Are these the two that were busted by their fellow anglers right there on the stand? That was a nice Gotcha video.


Video is in the article. It wasn't just a little weight. These guys were stupid thinking they'd get away with adding that much weight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Also "forfeiture of a bass boat worth $100,000".

That bites.


The real crime here is a glorified rowboat ringing up for $100k.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheat in a fishing contest? Ban them from fishing for 10 years with jail time if they violate the ban. Not much worse for a fisherman than not being allowed to fish.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey new guy - what are you in for?

Fishin'
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MrBallou:

Who is using a Bass boat on Lake Erie? That's a terrible bill design for these waters.

/Lake Erie sailor
//you need a walleye boat like in the picture. High topsides and a windshield
///unless the journalist just doesn't know their boats
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: MrBallou: Also "forfeiture of a bass boat worth $100,000".

That bites.

The real crime here is a glorified rowboat ringing up for $100k.


The thing has 12 cup holders, man. Luxury like that is well worth the price.

/my brother has a bass boat that he claims will do 70 mph. Scares the shiat out of me every time he gets it above 40.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll be needing to examine the evidence up close...Please have it filleted, battered and fried and brought
to my chambers with some dill sauce and pickled pepper rings and a side of cole slaw...


/Now I want some walleye..
 
lilfry14
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: Cheat in a fishing contest? Ban them from fishing for 10 years with jail time if they violate the ban. Not much worse for a fisherman than not being allowed to fish.


I read some article that said their fishing license is suspended for the max possible under law, which is 3 years. I'm assuming no tournament will allow them to enter again.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could they squeeze a little more advertising into that picture?

I mean, there's not quite enough there in my opinion.

/s

I hope they are also banned for life from any other competitions.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They weren't exactly master baiters.


But they *were* hooking.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snargi: Yet you can take a dump on the sidewalk right in front of the San Francisco Police Department and walk away.


What's the payout on that? Does it depend on weight?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
His sentence was thiiiiiiis big!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

monsatano: Snargi: Yet you can take a dump on the sidewalk right in front of the San Francisco Police Department and walk away.

What's the payout on that? Does it depend on weight?


Also - anyone could take a shiat on your front porch and the cops wouldn't farking care. False equivalence is false
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another competitor named Grits claimed the fish he hooked left him out there with nothing but a paddle.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: Cheat in a fishing contest? Ban them from fishing for 10 years with jail time if they violate the ban. Not much worse for a fisherman than not being allowed to fish.


Not much worse for their wives either.
 
Skids
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They weren't exactly master baiters.


They weren't exactly master weighters either.

I caught a big fish once. I forget how big, but the Polaroid I took of it weighed 5 pounds.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: I heard they were cast out from the community.


I have a reel good line on an upcoming police auction where they are about to drop the bass boat, if you're angling to get into a fishing vessel. Seems like a really good catch to me, if you got something to hook up to the trailer.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Are these the two that were busted by their fellow anglers right there on the stand? That was a nice Gotcha video.


I think so and Fark is getting a ton of mileage out of this story.
 
MSkow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When is their CNN Town Hall?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: MrBallou: Also "forfeiture of a bass boat worth $100,000".

That bites.

The real crime here is a glorified rowboat ringing up for $100k.


Rowboats don't go 80mph.

A neighbor is a professional photographer that does a lot of shoots for name brands and a lot of it is at fishing tournaments.  He took me out in his work boar and got it up to 74mph.  Fun!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'll be needing to examine the evidence up close...Please have it filleted, battered and fried and brought
to my chambers with some dill sauce and pickled pepper rings and a side of cole slaw...


/Now I want some walleye..


Got a Culver's near you?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ten days in jail is more like protective custody to give the other fishermen time to cool down.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.