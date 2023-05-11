 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Electrek)   Is it Devin Nunes? It's Devin Nunes, isn't it Elon?   (electrek.co) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Tesla Motors, Share (finance), Twitter, Chief executive officer, Share price, Jumping, Tesla stocks, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

1268 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 May 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Skeletor

/KellyAnne Conway in case there are multiple people that fit that title
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Blanche.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Kimberly Guilfoyle
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.

Kimberly Guilfoyle


Ivanka Trump
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kari Lake
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laura Ingram


cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.  Tell us it's Tucker.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if her contract will require impregnation by Elmo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: LOL.  Tell us it's Tucker.


This is my odds-on favorite as well.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elizabeth Holmes.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meg Whitman
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grimes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image 425x291]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I've been involved in a number of cults, both as a leader and a follower. You have more fun as a follower, but you make more money as a leader."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cmonnnnnn Mike Lindell!! 🤞🤞

Let's blow the doors off this madhouse!
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, a dumb fark CEO simply announces his own replacement, and stocks jump?  Why?

If competent people replaced him, sure.  If he is picking his replacement, why the fark is the response optimistic?

Fark this world lol.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Grimes
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only I would take that gif is if he put in writing he would never tweet again
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Grimes


*shakes tiny Canadian fist*
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Obviously, no competent CEO would take the job, knowing they'll have to kiss Elon's ass and still have all their decisions overruled.

So yeah...I'm going with Nick Fuentes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Tesla shared jump at the sound of Elon Musk's warm hearty piss splashing against the side of a wall."

Who gives a fark.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Meghan Markle
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oprah!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Carly Fiorina

Ann Coulter

Tokyo Rose
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My Mom
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.

Kimberly Guilfoyle


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
hunter biden

's laptop!
 
stanhapsburg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Diamond or Silk, depending on which is not the dead one. Or maybe even the dead one.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, now he can really get cranking on those monkey brain with microchip-driven robot cybertrucks that he's going to fly to Mars in late 2022.

*TSLA stock jumps 50 pts*
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maria Butina
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He hired a woman? Hmm, Sheryl Sandberg already worked for one nutjob, so....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DownStreamDreaming: So, a dumb fark CEO simply announces his own replacement, and stocks jump?  Why?

If competent people replaced him, sure.  If he is picking his replacement, why the fark is the response optimistic?

Fark this world lol.


Simple. The people on Wall Street are fickle morons and aren't the rational thinkers they portray themselves as.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Feinstein. Now you know why she's really been absent from Congress...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Krysten Sinema
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
AI Chatbot
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm betting he's bullshiatting, and ends up publicly nominating someone who turns him down in humiliating fashion

Or as they say on The Price is Right, you've all overbid
 
proteus_b
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
octomom, for her devotion to the plentiful cause
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Caitlyn Jenner
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm betting he's bullshiatting, and ends up publicly nominating someone who turns him down in humiliating fashion

Or as they say on The Price is Right, you've all overbid


"Kamala Harris"
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elon, the Chief Twit, IS OUT.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/11/elon-musk-says-hes-stepping-down-as-twitter-ceo-will-oversee-product.html

Let that sink...out?
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's going to be someone boring like Meg Whitman or Cheryl Sandberg
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
George Santos! In fact, he says he already has the job!
 
dsmith42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I bet it is Candace Owen.

Alright, that's where the bar is. Suggest a woman even worse.


Laura Loomer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mononymous: Elon, the Chief Twit, IS OUT.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/11/elon-musk-says-hes-stepping-down-as-twitter-ceo-will-oversee-product.html

Let that sink...out?


He's not really stepping down. He's taking the responsibilities of his current role to his new role amd the new CEO will be just a figurehead he can use as a scapegoat.

Doing it in the most Elon-way you can think of.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Elon Musk in drag.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: He hired a woman? Hmm, Sheryl Sandberg already worked for one nutjob, so....


Seeing how the Meta (name change and second life clone) announcement came after she left, it sounds like she was the only sane, competent person in the room

Considering she's got a mountain of money from her time at FB, I don't think she's looking to work for anyone

Also, when she came on at FB, she was a VC plant and Zuckerberg was a kid. Elon is way too set in his ways and has been sucking his dick far too long to be reached

Anyone coming in as CEO will be little more than Gopher on the Love Boat
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, Elmo is stupid enough to piss away $44 billion dollars, but he isn't stupid enough to hire Devin Nunes.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
K. Sumnole
Not much info on her past, but supposedly she vows fealty to Musk.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.