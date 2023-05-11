 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Frog mucus ritual deaths suspected in Australia. That's not a load of toad spit, mate   (bbc.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A wild ride indeed.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frog Mucus Ritual is the name of Phish cover band.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I found their American doppelgangers
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "It causes blood pressure to rise, the heart to race and the body to purge by vomiting or defecating - often both. Symptoms range in severity, and typically last up to half an hour."

I've had hangovers worse than this. Can I call myself a Shaman?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: FTFA: "It causes blood pressure to rise, the heart to race and the body to purge by vomiting or defecating - often both. Symptoms range in severity, and typically last up to half an hour."

I've had hangovers worse than this. Can I call myself a Shaman?


Sure. But do you want to?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a rule number for this stuff? Like, if it exists, it will kill you in Australia.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know where the toad mucus hookup is?
 
eremophila
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Most of the plants and animals here are already actively trying to kill us, and these clowns try to introduce more?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You have to scrape mucus from a frog and rub it on self- inflicted burns on your skin.
Who thinks up this shiat? Just get some a that sushi from Montana.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"She was morbidly obese and had turned to alternative medicines to manage chronic back pain."

It worked.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Frog Mucus Death Ritual is my Throbbing Gristle tribute/SPK band name.
 
rick42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Injuries from severe vomiting." Oh yeah, that's how I want to go.
 
