(Twitter)   Anal Railgun   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no way that felt good.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: There's no way that felt good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything's a railgun if you're brave enough.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'm not one to kink-shame, but leave your sex toys at home when going to the hospital.

Unless you're having to go because of said sex toy...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if that thing was 100% silicone.......

WHY THE FARK WOULD YOU GO GET AN MRI WITH THAT IN YOUR ASS??  Everyone in the MRI control room will see it, and it'll be part of your medical records forever..

Rule 34?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anything's a railgun if you're brave enough.


Paige No!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: And I'm not one to kink-shame, but leave your sex toys at home when going to the hospital.

Unless you're having to go because of said sex toy...


If they didn't need to see the doctor because of it before, they certainly farked up and gave the doctors something to deal with.

He's lucky it didn't ricochet around inside the MRI tube and turn him into a thick red goo..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh huh I'm going to get an MRI with this thing in and post pics. huh huh huh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire zee rail gun!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's it.  No more internet for me today.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Hot Rails to Hell
Youtube p-W6k_jpcuk
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's an estimated valley attorney?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video footage from the MRI:

themindlessphilosopher.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Even if that thing was 100% silicone.......

WHY THE FARK WOULD YOU GO GET AN MRI WITH THAT IN YOUR ASS??  Everyone in the MRI control room will see it, and it'll be part of your medical records forever..

Rule 34?


The new "Safety-tips" posters will be... uhm, something.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Would have been a more appropriate tag...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<wince>
But, and I get that everyone has a right to fetishes that don't hurt anyone,.... why would you leave it in for an MRI?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And I'm not one to kink-shame, but leave your sex toys at home when going to the hospital.

Unless you're having to go because of said sex toy...


Good thing they were at the hospital anyway.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal Railgun really needs to be the name of some speed metal cover band.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about butthurt.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: <wince>
But, and I get that everyone has a right to fetishes that don't hurt anyone,.... why would you leave it in for an MRI?


Maybe it was so comfortable that they forgot it was in there. This is why I use pinecones. There's no forgetting about that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they open for NiN last month?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Reads. Snuffs out cigarette. Walks away.*

Jesus Christ, some people.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That... just... fark even I give up.  There are levels of "If it isn't the consequences of my own actions..." that are rarely seen in the field.  This supersedes all that and goes straight into plaid OMFG?! territory
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it was an anal railgun, or was it more of a coiler gun?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Even if that thing was 100% silicone.......

WHY THE FARK WOULD YOU GO GET AN MRI WITH THAT IN YOUR ASS??  Everyone in the MRI control room will see it, and it'll be part of your medical records forever..

Rule 34?


You kind of answered your own question there.

/Some people get off on humiliation.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way they didn't feel something hard inside it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that he wanted the image for personal use - or thought he'd give the MRI techs a laugh.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actor?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anal railgun anagrams to angular nail

/apologies to Skeletor
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Involving other people in your fetish without their consent is some kind of sexual assault.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Even if that thing was 100% silicone.......

WHY THE FARK WOULD YOU GO GET AN MRI WITH THAT IN YOUR ASS??  Everyone in the MRI control room will see it, and it'll be part of your medical records forever..

Rule 34?


Maybe that's why. Just saying
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Chinese manufacturing has come a long way. I wonder what the metallic core of this but plug was actually composed of. I'm guessing cast off slag admixture from the rare earth refinement process. Everything has a use!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkman2000: Involving other people in your fetish without their consent is some kind of sexual assault.


Consent is mandatory.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And I'm not one to kink-shame, but leave your sex toys at home when going to the hospital.

Unless you're having to go because of said sex toy...


I had to read it twice to realize they weren't saying the person was there getting an MRI BECAUSE of the butt plug.

Also now I've written that sentence.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if they stuck him back in the MRI other way round and cranked it up that thing would shoot right out, right?
 
DrFuko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I NEED MOAR PUNS!
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay soo, I'm with everyone here screaming "why would you go to the hospital with a buttplug in".

However part of me also wants to ask why we haven't invented something like.. oh I dunno a metal detector with its sensitivity cranked that patents walk through before entering an MRI lab to avoid bullshiat like this. People are stupid, I feel like that should be assumed before walking them into a giant super magnet. This isn't the first instance of metal being shot through someone's body by an MRI and I doubt it'll be the last.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And I'm not one to kink-shame, but leave your sex toys at home when going to the hospital.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joan of Snark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine your family having to explain THIS to people as your cause of death.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been a darwin award.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal Railgun is the name of my Guns & Roses / Pet Shop Boys mashup tribute band.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Journal of the American Medical association:

I always read your articles, but I never thought it could happen to me...
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That episode of Dark Mirror would have been great if the bees were flying butt plugs
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal Railgun, she wrote The Fountainhead.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal Railgun my ass.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BradiusZero: Never wear a butt plug to your MRI appointment. My god... https://t.co/qdA6sV3mKE


Rectum? Damn near killed him! :P
 
