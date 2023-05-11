 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   After almost a decade of friendship, a senior stray cat finally finds comfort and love as an indoor feline. Welcome to Caturday
422
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
fallenintofantasy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

take me away, Caturday
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it has been a week of highs and very lows.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone is settling in nicely over here. They are mighty clingy, however
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 640x480]


yes, yes it is. and not a minute too soon.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So are going to feed me or not?
(Other captions welcome!)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

says every cat.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Neo taking a Hulk nap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looking for Caturday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
it has been a week of highs and very lows.


Need to talk?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lajimi: [Fark user image 640x480]

yes, yes it is. and not a minute too soon.


AGREED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Everyone is settling in nicely over here. They are mighty clingy, however


I'm guessing it takes awhile for them to get use to the new smells/sounds/sights.

Are momma cat and her babies still around?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bighairyguy: Neo taking a Hulk nap

[Fark user image 425x318]
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Forry, watching the neighborhood.  I love getting photos like this.  I have gotten a few of them over the years.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got my eyes checked today, and picked out new glasses.  The frames are purple!!!!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Ellie (miss that sweet girl) taken on September 7, 2008
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Everyone is settling in nicely over here. They are mighty clingy, however

I'm guessing it takes awhile for them to get use to the new smells/sounds/sights.

Are momma cat and her babies still around?


They left after we brought the couch. Haven't seen her at all since that day.
Probable Poppa? Yeah (brute of a tabby, not a spot of white, the runt of the litter had markings like this guy)
Cowcat? Yup (cow cats are self-explanatory)
Nick Jr? Fark, yes (black tux with identical white patches to Nick)
Buttercup? Yup (golden and white cat)
Momma? Nope!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


Happy birfday, Forry!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


Happie Birfdai Forry!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bighairyguy: Looking for Caturday

[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]


Forry, watching the neighborhood.  I love getting photos like this.  I have gotten a few of them over the years.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
it has been a week of highs and very lows.


hug
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hear it, but probably won't see much.  Work deadline this Furiday, will be scarce tonight and tomorrow.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
it has been a week of highs and very lows.

Need to talk?


I'm not even sure what the questions are yet...
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


Happy Natal Day Forry!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 674x1000]
Got my eyes checked today, and picked out new glasses.  The frames are purple!!!!


Cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Everyone is settling in nicely over here. They are mighty clingy, however

I'm guessing it takes awhile for them to get use to the new smells/sounds/sights.

Are momma cat and her babies still around?

They left after we brought the couch. Haven't seen her at all since that day.
Probable Poppa? Yeah (brute of a tabby, not a spot of white, the runt of the litter had markings like this guy)
Cowcat? Yup (cow cats are self-explanatory)
Nick Jr? Fark, yes (black tux with identical white patches to Nick)
Buttercup? Yup (golden and white cat)
Momma? Nope!


Hope she and the babies are okay
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


Happy Birfday Forry!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 739x370]

and today is Forry's 7th birthday.   How is that possible??????


Fark user imageView Full Size

Happie Birfdai, Forry!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
After a shiatty day at work it's always nice to be greeted by kittens in the windows.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]it has been a week of highs and very lows.


(((((HUGS)))))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lemurtx: valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]it has been a week of highs and very lows.

(((((HUGS)))))


the happy high was getting 2 young kittehs spayed Wed. they are heading to the shelter in a few days. we want them to have some healing time first. we have 2 more in this group to do. one has an appt tues morning, the other waiting for an appt.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 674x1000]
Got my eyes checked today, and picked out new glasses.  The frames are purple!!!!


💜💜💜💜💜
 
