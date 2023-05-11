 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   80 years ago today began the Battle of Attu, an operation which was to recapture an Alaskan island which was under the military occupation of the Japanese Army. Today Attu Island is the most well-preserved WWII battlefield in the world   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The reason for it's preserved condition is because the native Alaskans who lived on the island and who were abducted back to Japan were not allowed to go back when they were liberated. Half of the Attu Island population perished in Japanese detention while hundreds more Alaskan natives died in American "relocation camps" which were set up to ensure that Japan couldn't abduct even more.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: The reason for it's preserved condition is because the native Alaskans who lived on the island and who were abducted back to Japan were not allowed to go back when they were liberated. Half of the Attu Island population perished in Japanese detention while hundreds more Alaskan natives died in American "relocation camps" which were set up during Japanese bombardment for their own "safety".


Better article and tidbit fixed to correct wrong information. What I dislike about the internet is that the sources get things wrong at times or are vague in their descriptions that they accidentally insinuate that which never happened.

The U.S. Forcibly Detained Native Alaskans During World War II | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary on that on the History Channel.  Very interesting.  Sometimes instead of aliens and Joke Island they actually show decent documentaries.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Followed by the battle of Gesundheit.
 
COVID19
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jack Black falling on his arse whilst filming "The Big Year" caused the island to sink into the sea
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Attu barada nikto
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Followed by the battle of Gesundheit.


That was in the European theater of operations. A lot of krauts got blown away and wiped out.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Off topic but this is the most bad ass woman I've never heard of Yikes!
Nieves Fernandez, a school teacher-turned-Huk commander from Leyte, showing an American soldier how she killed many Japanese soldiers with her bolo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I saw a documentary on that on the History Channel.  Very interesting.  Sometimes instead of aliens and Joke Island they actually show decent documentaries.


I loved their series on the barbarians (Franks, Huns, Vandals, etc) and haven't seen it anywhere. I could take or leave most reenactment, but they had some great historians.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where is Carter Pewterschmidt to weigh in on his service?

/kinda obscure
//maybe too obscure
///shallow and pedantic
 
