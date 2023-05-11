 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   You have to be a special kind of hungry to go for sushi in Montana   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well what are you going to do when you just gotta have some prairie tuna?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dave's Sushi? In Montana?

I almost threw up just reading that sentence.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's OK to leave this mayo out overnight, right?"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet more people in this society suffering from poor morels.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??


It's all flash frozen on the boat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??


bad sushi - easily
good sushi - expensively
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"What's going on in this thread?"
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had sushi in Denver.
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't eat raw morels, they have to be cooked to destroy the hydrazine toxin. I wonder if they were raw in the roll, or just insufficiently cooked?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that included morel mushrooms from China

WTAF
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's Sushi?  Is the chef a white guy?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was called the "special roll".
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: I've had sushi in Denver.


I had sushi in Denver about three hours ago.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's Sushi has been a popular spot for probably 20 years now in Bozeman.  We have Japanese friends who love their food - I don't eat fish so I can't weigh in.
 
RockWrecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The four most terrifying words in any language.
Utah gas station sushi
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??


Well, you (in whatever seafood mecca you imagine yourself to be in) eat the same fish as everyone else in America.  Flash-frozen on the ship and defrosted after transport in a freezer truck.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: that included morel mushrooms from China

WTAF


I met a guy in a bar whose main job is lighting and electrics for large-scale weed ops.  He showed me pictures of BIG indoor black morel grows in China.  It's hard but not impossible.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got the salmon and some uncle Ben's. What else is there in the soo-chee?
 
vpc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: "It's OK to leave this mayo out overnight, right?"


Not so CSB: when I was living in west africa and we had no electricity / refrigeration, we left the jar of mayonnaise at room temperature.

I can't prove that any gastrointestinal distress ever came from insufficiently temperature-controlled mayonnaise. It could also have been the shigella, giardia, amoebas, and e coli on every surface, the salmonella in every egg, the meat that was covered in flies, the cooked sandwich filling that sat out for six hours before being loaded into bread, the chickens that were foraging for bugs in the food prep area, or any one of three dozen other "food safety violations" we dealt with every day....

between four years there and three in China, I can eat nearly anything without the usual consequences. I'd probably try Dave's sushi. Not the mushrooms, though, I'm sensitive to them and they give me stomach cramps.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: I've had sushi in Denver.


Were Rocky Mountain oysters on the menu?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: They got the salmon and some uncle Ben's. What else is there in the soo-chee?


Oh, and sticks. Plenty of sticks in Montana to eat it with.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RockWrecker: The four most terrifying words in any language.

Utah gas station sushi
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??


Sushi is the rice and it's origin comes from the way they pickled fish in rice and vinegar before refrigerators.  The fresh fish came later. You can have it anywhere there's rice and vinegar.

Also, these days, the fish is usually flash frozen to kill parasites, so it's possibleto get decent sushi anywhere with modern logistics.

That said in Montana, I would stick to kappa rolls and other land based fare. Do American places even do kappa rolls? Seems like the expectation is a super packed thick roll, not a simple slice of cucumber rolled up thin.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lish: You can't eat raw morels, they have to be cooked to destroy the hydrazine toxin. I wonder if they were raw in the roll, or just insufficiently cooked?


Yeah, I didn't realize that until I read the article. Apparently drinking alcohol when consuming morels can be dangerous as well. Yikes! I'll stick to criminy and shiataki..
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??

Sushi is the rice and it's origin comes from the way they pickled fish in rice and vinegar before refrigerators.  The fresh fish came later. You can have it anywhere there's rice and vinegar.

Also, these days, the fish is usually flash frozen to kill parasites, so it's possibleto get decent sushi anywhere with modern logistics.

That said in Montana, I would stick to kappa rolls and other land based fare. Do American places even do kappa rolls? Seems like the expectation is a super packed thick roll, not a simple slice of cucumber rolled up thin.


That kappa roll sounds like you're getting ripped the fark off. Put on a piece of shark.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: BMFPitt: I've had sushi in Denver.

I had sushi in Denver about three hours ago.


King Sooper sushi is as good as any.
 
Mr. Breeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess subby's never heard of fresh fish being brought in by air before. Not that the fish had anything to do with the illnesses/death in TFA.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vpc: North_Central_Positronics: "It's OK to leave this mayo out overnight, right?"

Not so CSB: when I was living in west africa and we had no electricity / refrigeration, we left the jar of mayonnaise at room temperature.

I can't prove that any gastrointestinal distress ever came from insufficiently temperature-controlled mayonnaise. It could also have been the shigella, giardia, amoebas, and e coli on every surface, the salmonella in every egg, the meat that was covered in flies, the cooked sandwich filling that sat out for six hours before being loaded into bread, the chickens that were foraging for bugs in the food prep area, or any one of three dozen other "food safety violations" we dealt with every day....

between four years there and three in China, I can eat nearly anything without the usual consequences. I'd probably try Dave's sushi. Not the mushrooms, though, I'm sensitive to them and they give me stomach cramps.


Keep in mind that mayo is stored at room temperature in stores. It's only recommended that you refrigerate it after opening because the likelihood of getting bacteria back into the mayo when it's used. I'd venture to guess that if you left squeeze-bottle mayo, which has far less risk of contamination, out at room temperature you'd be just fine.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: fatassbastard: that included morel mushrooms from China

WTAF

I met a guy in a bar whose main job is lighting and electrics for large-scale weed ops.  He showed me pictures of BIG indoor black morel grows in China.  It's hard but not impossible.


Oh sure, I just feel like, for an ingredient like that, you'd want to go as local as possible, and esp not from the other side of the world. But I guess I don't actually have any idea what I'm talking about. 🤷
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: I guess subby's never heard of fresh fish being brought in by air before. Not that the fish had anything to do with the illnesses/death in TFA.


Oh there was an article?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: Apparently drinking alcohol when consuming morels can be dangerous as well.


That's why I tell my dates no morels after drinking alcohol.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: rosekolodny: fatassbastard: that included morel mushrooms from China

WTAF

I met a guy in a bar whose main job is lighting and electrics for large-scale weed ops.  He showed me pictures of BIG indoor black morel grows in China.  It's hard but not impossible.

Oh sure, I just feel like, for an ingredient like that, you'd want to go as local as possible, and esp not from the other side of the world. But I guess I don't actually have any idea what I'm talking about. 🤷


Yeah, the thing is that morels are notoriously difficult to grow and nobody in the Americas is good at it.  So they're all foraged.

shiatakes are often grown overseas and it's not a big deal.  The supply chain is pretty cool.  You know, aside from all the wasted fuel and manpower and stuff.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you could technically have fresh cutthroat trout, freshwater drum, creek chub, paddlefish, mountain whitefish, longnose snucker, rainbow trout, northern pike, artic grayling and largemouth bass sushi from Montana but I wouldn't trust any of it. And here they are blaming the innocent morels
/surprisingly, Craig MT has a 2.3% Japanese-American population so that's probably your safest bet
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??

Well, you (in whatever seafood mecca you imagine yourself to be in) eat the same fish as everyone else in America.  Flash-frozen on the ship and defrosted after transport in a freezer truck.


It's not the flash-freezing on the ship and the defrosting at the dock that's at issue here. It's the refreezing, partial thawing, and thousand-mile trip in whatever third-rate refrigerator truck some meth-addled trucker used to get it from Seattle to "Dave's Sushi Restaurant" nevermind the undercooked mushrooms.

It's not the initial freezing that does it, it's the thaw/freeze/thaw cycle that kills you.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??


All the sushi you have eaten is flash frozen on the boat.

Airplanes have existed for 120 years.

Flash frozen fish get put on an airplane and flown to Montana.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @Gyrfalcon unless you live twelve miles from the shore and somehow believe that you're getting fresh tuna.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: rosekolodny: Gyrfalcon: How can you have sushi more than a dozen miles from the ocean??

Well, you (in whatever seafood mecca you imagine yourself to be in) eat the same fish as everyone else in America.  Flash-frozen on the ship and defrosted after transport in a freezer truck.

It's not the flash-freezing on the ship and the defrosting at the dock that's at issue here. It's the refreezing, partial thawing, and thousand-mile trip in whatever third-rate refrigerator truck some meth-addled trucker used to get it from Seattle to "Dave's Sushi Restaurant" nevermind the undercooked mushrooms.

It's not the initial freezing that does it, it's the thaw/freeze/thaw cycle that kills you.


Uh.

It actually kills the parasites.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is so farked.  I can just see him opening his trendy restaurant in trendy Bozeman, then getting some "local morels"
(which are not here), and having this crew of half-literate Arbys employees work there all day with both the morels AND sushi.  OOPS.

I know what goes on in these kitchens.  If the lawsuit doesn't break him, he still may be cooked.  On the other hand, people are pretty stupid.
Oh well, I hope he's from back east.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Yeah, the thing is that morels are notoriously difficult to grow and nobody in the Americas is good at it.  So they're all foraged.


Fair. And as I thought about it more... maybe they've been using this supplier for a while and just got one bad batch?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: Well, you could technically have fresh cutthroat trout, freshwater drum, creek chub, paddlefish, mountain whitefish, longnose snucker, rainbow trout, northern pike, artic grayling and largemouth bass sushi from Montana but I wouldn't trust any of it. And here they are blaming the innocent morels
/surprisingly, Craig MT has a 2.3% Japanese-American population so that's probably your safest bet


Craig also has a population of 16 people. So I have questions...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: That guy is so farked.  I can just see him opening his trendy restaurant in trendy Bozeman, then getting some "local morels"
(which are not here), and having this crew of half-literate Arbys employees work there all day with both the morels AND sushi.  OOPS.

I know what goes on in these kitchens.  If the lawsuit doesn't break him, he still may be cooked.  On the other hand, people are pretty stupid.
Oh well, I hope he's from back east.


You are correct.  Literacy is inborn and not taught, and is conferred geographically.  All people in certain regions are developmentally disabled and cannot be trained under any circumstances.  Humans can not pass basic health code certifications, unless they live on either coast of the United States.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, google says 39 as of 2020.  did it drop during pandemic?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Wait, google says 39 as of 2020.  did it drop during pandemic?


Down from 16?
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Death served attractively.

Don't eat fungus.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: I've had sushi in Denver.



Best sushi I had was in Nevada. Not as far inland as Denver but I was surprised at the quality for an inland spot. I was sitting at the bar of this restaurant when the supplier arrived with a giant tuna right off the ice truck. My friends and I kept asking the guy to cut us pieces of the newly arrived fish. iat melted like butter in one's mouth.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: leeksfromchichis: Wait, google says 39 as of 2020.  did it drop during pandemic?

Down from 16?


Down to 16.

2020 - 2023
39 - 16

So many questions.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't order dubiously sourced supplies. That's the morel of this story.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: berylman: Well, you could technically have fresh cutthroat trout, freshwater drum, creek chub, paddlefish, mountain whitefish, longnose snucker, rainbow trout, northern pike, artic grayling and largemouth bass sushi from Montana but I wouldn't trust any of it. And here they are blaming the innocent morels
/surprisingly, Craig MT has a 2.3% Japanese-American population so that's probably your safest bet

Craig also has a population of 16 people. So I have questions...


One of the Japanese guys only counts as .3 because his father was a tentacle monster.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: rosekolodny: leeksfromchichis: Wait, google says 39 as of 2020.  did it drop during pandemic?

Down from 16?

Down to 16.

2020 - 2023
39 - 16

So many questions.


Mushrooms, man.
 
