Police: "♫ Here we come to save the day ♫". Alleged victim: "Meh"
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For goats, "yelling" is a common way of communicating distress, ranging from wanting to be fed to young goats calling for their mothers.

Why would a goat want to be fed to a young goat calling for its mother?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a goat, see.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it was a horny goat. Thanks Smokey!
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube RT8YiDkGmUo
 
Tokin42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That farmer can now start the murdering
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad goat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tokin42: That farmer can now start the murdering


I wonder if he keeps any pigs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
