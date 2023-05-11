 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey 101.5)   If your Memorial Day travel plans involve stopping at Connie Chung for some Chick-fil-A or Whitney Houston for Popeye's, you'd better reschedule for Labor Day. Bon Jovi for TCBY and Judy Blume for Shake Shack are still a go, though   (nj1015.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Memorial Day, New Jersey, New Jersey Hall of Fame, Garden State Parkway, Convenience store, Toni Morrison, Garden State Parkway service areas, Hall of fame  
•       •       •

860 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Used to walk to Brookdale South from the office to McD's for lunch.  Somewhere in the mid to late 90's.  There was a line of pay phones that long black limos would pull up and and the back seat passengers would make calls.  Didn't ask, didn't tell.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can still get Sbarro, right?   Asking for nobody.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just learned that there's a Cheesequake, NJ, and the celebrity who represents it is Jon Bon Jovi.

Cheesequake.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody Connie Chung tonight
tomorrow night
next week
next month
September maybe.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I can still get Sbarro, right?   Asking for nobody.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a long line at the Popeyes for Whitney Houston.  Coincidentally, that's what killed her.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline gave me a stroke.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: I can still get Sbarro, right?   Asking for nobody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the Frank Sinatra rest stop where we go to beat our spouses?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The NJT has been renovating all their rest areas for a while now. Nothing like seeing a sign that says next place to poop is in 55 miles and thinking, hmmm ...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: I can still get Sbarro, right?   Asking for nobody.


Sbarro is good

Yeah, I said it
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gladys Knight's for (huge) chicken wings and waffles.
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: enry: I can still get Sbarro, right?   Asking for nobody.

Sbarro is good

Yeah, I said it


Don't be ashamed.

*fist bump*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Sbarro is good


We had one at the Smithaven Mall on Long Island when I was a kid. I remember eating there as a teen. However the mom and pop pizza place across the hall wouldn't card us so we could order beer and thats where we went most.

But yeah in a pinch Sbarro is ok.
 
d.giro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A rest stop? Why is no one talking about Connie Chung's secret committee of twelve?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they offer full service baths at the Whitney Houston stop?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This headline gave me a stroke.


It made sense once I clicked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eastern Airlines: Don't be ashamed.


Psst. here's a secret. I actually like Dominoes pizza. Their wings are awesome. Don't tell anyone over at Buffalo Wild Wings ok?  Cool.  Thanks.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The Connie Chung service area..."

Seriously, why are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not real familiar with New Jersey, is just stopping to use the restroom at a random gas station not a viable option due to that law requiring that the experience be full service?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.