(AOL)   Judge who presided over Parkland school shooting trial announces plans to step down and be unprofessional on her own time   (aol.com) divider line
7
    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School  
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol, get bent, subs. The defense was a farking clown show and deserved every bit of what they got and then some.

Should have disbarred that grandstanding twit masquerading as a defense attorney.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Lol, get bent, subs. The defense was a farking clown show and deserved every bit of what they got and then some.

Should have disbarred that grandstanding twit masquerading as a defense attorney.


Yup! Came for this!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I understand wanting judges to be impartial, but apparently we also want them to not be human.

/it is Florida
//though we'll turn a blind eye to judges like Bruce Schroeder though who openly show preferential treatment.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cyclometh: Lol, get bent, subs. The defense was a farking clown show and deserved every bit of what they got and then some.

Should have disbarred that grandstanding twit masquerading as a defense attorney.

Yup! Came for this!


There's no kink shaming on Fark
There's no kink shaming on Fark
There's no kink shaming on Fark...
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
she should team up with the premeditated self-defense judge from the tubby crying killer kid trial as a sort of yin yang twins of balanced cross canceling partiality
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I understand wanting judges to be impartial, but apparently we also want them to not be human.

/it is Florida
//though we'll turn a blind eye to judges like Bruce Schroeder though who openly show preferential treatment.


In Broward County I'm not sure they're human.  I think they're robots looking for a reason to scold defendants.

Judge Schiff can kiss my shiny metal ass.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

medius: she should team up with the premeditated self-defense judge from the tubby crying killer kid trial as a sort of yin yang twins of balanced cross canceling partiality


If crossfire comes back you owe me a dollar.
 
