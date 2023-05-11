 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   Anti-immigration USPS processing plant worker convicted of being The Shredder   (justice.gov) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We wouldn't want people coming in who might not destroy the US Mail at will now would we?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wonder which party she was registered to vote as...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
remember when postal employees did all the mass killing?
good times.

we've come so far.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Each day I'm less surprised by the ways people choose to be shiatty to each other, but this one...

...this one caught my me off guard.

What c***...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Contact
Felicia Martinez
Public Affairs Specialist
Felic­i­a*m­artin­ez­[nospam-﹫-backwards]jo­d­su*go­v
(801) 325-3237

You know you done farked up when Felicia is the one saying bye to you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are nowhere to be found.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Archnemesis of the Teenage Migrant Ninja Turtles
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny queso: remember when postal employees did all the mass killing?
good times.

we've come so far.


Q:  What does it mean when the flag is half-staff at the Post Office?
A:  They're hiring.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm glad they could finally stamp this out.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But I was told that Republicans are okay with immigration so long as it's done legally.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I'm glad they could finally stamp this out.


cancel culture at its worst
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
someone named Molyneux is worried about immigrants. Oh, I see. Those immigrants.

Hope she gets the max.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark's sake. Guess it's not so bad I've been procrastinating on getting my hubby's papers filed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apparently in addition to being an asshole she's also really farking stupid. I've never worked there and I know there are cameras.

Hopefully this comes with prison time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Each day I'm less surprised by the ways people choose to be shiatty to each other, but this one...

...this one caught my me off guard.

What c***...


It doesn't surprise me at all. The people who complain about the undocumented immigrants taking jobs aren't complaining at the businessmen who hire them, they are just racist towards immigrants. In fact these jerks would praise the businessman for being "so smart" in hiring underpaid workers, because they are like Fry from Futurama attacking the poor.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ShadowWolf: Wonder which party she was registered to vote as...


We don't have to wonder. It's the North American Nazi Republican party.

In a truly just society, she would spend her entire sentence in an immigrant holding center, and everybody there would be informed of what she did.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As someone waiting on a letter from USCIS, I hope the book gets thrown at them.

Actually, I hope the punishment is having to attend a Vanilla Ice concert.  Then having a pier fall on them.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Other mail clerks reported to supervisors that they had found USCIS mail in places that were either outside the normal delivery stream, tampered with, or placed at a location for shredding

Let me guess, she forwarded some of it to Eric Adams.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who's been through the grinder that is legal immigration, a pox on that woman and her house. Few letters represent a higher investment of time, money, hope and aggravation than immigration paperwork.
 
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Between August and September 2018, agents witnessed Molyneux again removing pre-sorted mail

oh look, Garland dragging his feet again. CoNSpirRaCy!
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: As someone who's been through the grinder that is legal immigration, a pox on that woman and her house. Few letters represent a higher investment of time, money, hope and aggravation than immigration paperwork.


Agreed! In an ideal world, she'd lose her citizenship and have to go through the same grinding immigration process that you and so many others have.

Makes me sick that someone would do that to people who are adhering to the law of the land and doing things in the proper manner.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't mail law old and harsh? You get like ten years for destroying someone else's publisher's clearinghouse sweepstakes form.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slap on some postage and send them to Gitmo via first class mail.
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: Contact
Felicia Martinez
Public Affairs Specialist
Felicia[* image 7x12]martinez[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]jodsu[* image 7x12]gov
(801) 325-3237

You know you done farked up when Felicia is the one saying bye to you.


"Bye" -Felicia
 
