Can cats smile? Yes, but only after throwing up in your shoes
15
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cats rule.
Dogs drool.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My cat chases me with reckless abandoned and then seems to get pissed when I get away. He is a healthy jerk. Our other cat who is a sweetheart has E.coli and is starving to death and there is nothing we can do for her.
 
proton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This article fails to mention one of the best signs a cat is happy with you. Whenever a cat exposes their stomach by rolling over her laying on their side or back, that is a great sign of a happy cat. With that said, I wouldn't go and pedicure on the stomach. Not a good idea. That requires a whole new level of trust. But indeed, if ever a cat rolls over by your feet and exposes their stomach, they are happy with you.
 
proton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This article fails to mention one of the best signs a cat is happy with you. Whenever a cat exposes their stomach by rolling over or laying on their side or back, that is a great sign of a happy cat. With that said, I wouldn't go and pet them on the stomach. Not a good idea. That requires a whole new level of trust. But indeed, if ever a cat rolls over by your feet and exposes their stomach, they are happy with you.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: My cat chases me with reckless abandoned and then seems to get pissed when I get away. He is a healthy jerk. Our other cat who is a sweetheart has E.coli and is starving to death and there is nothing we can do for her.


Now I am sad.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My wife and I had just married. We lived in a flat with a 'no pets' rule. Despite that, we acquired a calico kitten. When the landlord turned up for the rent, she sauntered up to him. He, being a decent chap, looked the other way.
Lovely little thing. 
Many years later, I left her with my mother when we moved to the US.
They both died next year.
I miss them.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 600x758]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lots of tail wagging is also a happy kitteh sign..And of course their little head bumps are marking you as "Mine".
 
UberNeuman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I LOVE YOU DADDY!
 
