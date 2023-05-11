 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Buddhist monks accused of embezzling $5.3 million donated to temple, showing the dangers of monky business   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, no! Bad!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big grifter, the Lama.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never trust a clergyman of any denomination.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Subby, no! Bad!


This is bad:

Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
Youtube CnVf1ZoCJSo

TFH was... cute.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those +3 quarterstaves don't grow on trees... Oh wait...
 
El Borscht
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you act like a asshole, then surely suffering shall follow, as the wheel of the cart follows the hoof of the ox.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only appropriate punishment is cremation.

/दुर्बुद्ध?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Big grifter, the Lama.


Sounds like the Lama needs his ass whipped

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Some Buddhist temples in Thailand are extremely wealthy because their followers donate large amounts as a way of making religious merit.

lol, in other words the religious caste are rich because suckers are basically paying them for the ancient version of an NFT. A sucker's game where you pay a bunch of money to some con artist for some dubious shiat of no real value. Huge profit margin!

Just like tithing to any church...
 
eikni
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, outside my window, there's a whole lotta trouble comin'
 
emonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Um...what were they supposed to use it for?
 
eikni
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What does Gary Hart and Donna Rice have to do with this?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Monky see, monky do.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Some Buddhist temples in Thailand are extremely wealthy because their followers donate large amounts as a way of making religious merit.

lol, in other words the religious caste are rich because suckers are basically paying them for the ancient version of an NFT. A sucker's game where you pay a bunch of money to some con artist for some dubious shiat of no real value. Huge profit margin!

Just like tithing to any church...


Or a type of mindless self indulgence
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Summoner101: Big grifter, the Lama.

Sounds like the Lama needs his ass whipped

[Fark user image image 624x415]


It really does.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fun Fact: The actor who played the title role was a 7 y.o. female.
 
