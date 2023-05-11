 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   So wait does this mean they just left an unconscious man alone in the back of an ambulance or they just watched an arreste unstrap himself from a stretcher and drive away?   (fox29.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means he forgot to punctuate.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Known crazy fighty bitey psycho MF tells you "Get out!" and you're a para.  WTF are you supposed to do?  Kung fu them to death?  Whip out a Judge and start blarsting?  I mean seriously, how were they expected to be able to stop him rationally?
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know what an 'arreste' is but an Arastoo may look like this:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seriously, this guy is a poster child for why our justice system is farked up. He needs treatment for mental illness, not jail. He needs to be taken off the streets so he doesn't do any more damage, for sure, but putting him in jail will just make him more farked up, cost the taxpayers a lot of money, and he'll be just as bad or worse when he gets out.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Obligatory
Fark user imageView Full Size

Penis goes where?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes. Next question
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"While waiting for the sheriffs to arrive, Lynn-Phipps became unresponsive and convulsive, so police used Narcan to treat him. After arriving at a nearby hospital for treatment, Lynn-Phipps unstrapped himself in the back of the ambulance and took the vehicle, which was located about an hour and a half later in the Croydon section of Bristol Township."

It's amazing how fast thoughts and prayers can work. Wow.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A guy like that may have lesser mutant abilities, like momentary invisibility or a brief speed-burst
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The DA's Office says Lynn-Phipps was ordered to have no instruction with any of the victims affected by him, and he is also responsible for paying restitution for damages caused during his crime spree.

That'll teach him!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Obligatory
[Fark user image 335x324]
Penis goes where?


I think a more apt caption is "Meth goes where?"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.