(KTLA Los Angeles)   He said, "The Niño is near"   (ktla.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we finally get taco trucks on every corner?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the niño, the"
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: So we finally get taco trucks on every corner?


farkin' shrillkillary's fake taco trucks, I'd still punch a babby for one.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chris Farley, El Nino
Youtube H0-pHnykC9s
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh great.  Here comes the heat dome again...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tintar: oldernell: So we finally get taco trucks on every corner?

farkin' shrillkillary's fake taco trucks, I'd still punch a babby for one.


Funny thing, I've been all over the southeastern United States and before Trump was elected, I never saw a taco truck out in the wild.  By the time he left, I would see them everywhere.  It is just another example of Republicans trying to scare their voters, about something that happens when they are in power.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: tintar: oldernell: So we finally get taco trucks on every corner?

farkin' shrillkillary's fake taco trucks, I'd still punch a babby for one.

Funny thing, I've been all over the southeastern United States and before Trump was elected, I never saw a taco truck out in the wild.  By the time he left, I would see them everywhere.  It is just another example of Republicans trying to scare their voters, about something that happens when they are in power.


Scared of taco trucks?! Sausage trucks sure.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: tintar: oldernell: So we finally get taco trucks on every corner?

farkin' shrillkillary's fake taco trucks, I'd still punch a babby for one.

Funny thing, I've been all over the southeastern United States and before Trump was elected, I never saw a taco truck out in the wild.  By the time he left, I would see them everywhere.  It is just another example of Republicans trying to scare their voters, about something that happens when they are in power.


We've got burger trucks, and bbq trucks, and carnival food trucks around here.
But they rarely are seen outside of special gatherings specifically for them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's been dry here every winter for 20 years. Maybe one or two measurable snowfalls per season. I don't even bother to buy snow tires anymore.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A suggestion for a better, NSFW name for this weather phenomenon.

El Nino
Youtube RVIFXpyIhmY
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: [YouTube video: Chris Farley, El Nino]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
