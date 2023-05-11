 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Pizza chain announces new partnership with flying drone delivery system, in unholy convergence with AI systems that will no doubt end up with John Connor fighting SkyNet for a hand-tossed medium pepperoni with cheese   (kiro7.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting, Federal Aviation Administration, Pizza, drone delivery company Zipline, Airspace, Customer, Pagliacci Pizza, National Airspace System, Airline  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 3:08 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How long before the first one is shot down?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd watch that movie.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No thanks, I'd rather just drive to a pizza place.  Plus I don't want to worry about how the flying drone will make change when I pay cash.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long before the first one is shot down?


If there's pineapple on the pizza then they're doing a public service by shooting it down
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's like Skynet, but with more cheese.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prefer my pizza to smell like weed and have a few missing toppings.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
medium pepperoni with cheese

Do pepperoni pizzas not ordinarily come with cheese?
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How long before one of these things drops a pizza on a cyclist or someone's windshield and causes a serious wreck?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long before the first one is shot down?



You read my mind, Mugato!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: How long before one of these things drops a pizza on a cyclist or someone's windshield and causes a serious wreck?


More likely, it'll just end up on your roof.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are some things drones just can not do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next thing is you can just sit on your porch and have the food automaticity shoveled in your gaping maw.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long before the first one is shot down?


Knowing people? 12 minutes. Max.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I want a Pizza Rat Terminator sequel now
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long before the first one is shot down?


Right after the first waft of hot pineapple hits the right person the wrong way.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want you to think about the people that run your local pizzerias. Do you want each of these places running dozens of drones over your town?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'd watch that movie.


John Connor will be with that guy from Goodburger, Kei Mitchell; we'll bring back the cast of "Head of the Class", and we'll use an AI Holograph of Abe Vigoda for the T-1000.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My understanding was that the drone delivery revolution was a bust, largely because the airspace around cities is divided by too many no fly zones. The end result is only half the city's airspace is open for drone travel in a weird patchwork of areas and that's before taking into account any laws prohibiting drones.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who are they kidding. Soon as the delivery is made, their sending the drone to look into people's windows.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta say though, I never thought being a drone pilot would be a career. But then again I never suspected people would be able to access the Internet via cell phones when I was in IT in 1990...
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long before the first one is shot down?


More likely: How long before some neighbor's kid throws rocks at it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How the hell is a drone going to be able to carry a huge pizza, 2, 2 litter cokes and ranch dressing?
Might as well use a helicopter for that delivery...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But doctor, I am the pizza.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: My understanding was that the drone delivery revolution was a bust, largely because the airspace around cities is divided by too many no fly zones. The end result is only half the city's airspace is open for drone travel in a weird patchwork of areas and that's before taking into account any laws prohibiting drones.


So you're saying that this might be a good business model for the end of times/ lawlessness of the Purge ~esque days!
 
mufhugger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Heamer: medium pepperoni with cheese

Do pepperoni pizzas not ordinarily come with cheese?


well la-dee-dah. Look at mister fancy pants who expects CHEESE on his pizza. You probably think it should all be put on some kind of sauced up dough too, don't you? Snob.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can promise you one thing.

If anyone tried to do this in my town there would be a new town law banning drone delivery before the pizza got cold.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If there's pineapple on the pizza then they're doing a public service by shooting it down


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer eating my pizza the ol' fashioned way - in a building with a basement full of child sex slaves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mufhugger: well la-dee-dah. Look at mister fancy pants who expects CHEESE on his pizza. You probably think it should all be put on some kind of sauced up dough too, don't you? Snob.


Someone pointed this out to me.

Pizza. It's round, served in a square box and eaten in triangles.

Ah geometry. It does have a purpose.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mufhugger: Heamer: medium pepperoni with cheese

Do pepperoni pizzas not ordinarily come with cheese?

well la-dee-dah. Look at mister fancy pants who expects CHEESE on his pizza. You probably think it should all be put on some kind of sauced up dough too, don't you? Snob.


Harrumph.  It's like None Pizza Right Beef isn't good enough for 'em.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I prefer eating my pizza the ol' fashioned way - in a building with a basement full of child sex slaves.


and when they run out of slaves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: How the hell is a drone going to be able to carry a huge pizza, 2, 2 litter cokes and ranch dressing?
Might as well use a helicopter for that delivery...

[Fark user image 497x299]


I don't know what's the biggest sin in that picture.  The amount of diabetes in the room, or the ranch dressing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The amount of diabetes in the room, or the ranch dressing.


It's the ranch dressing. That stuff has no purpose being on Earth. None.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.