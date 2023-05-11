 Skip to content
Alligators do indeed live in the NYC sewers, Donatello, Michelangelo and those other two unavailable for comment
10
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circa 1940. My grandfather was a science teacher in Brooklyn and had a wide array of animals including a smallish alligator. Every summer he had to find homes for his animals.Of course no one took the gator so the gator would summer in their bath tub and hang out on the fire escape when the tub was needed for actual bathing.

One day, after bathing my uncle and mother (small children), my grandmother went to get the gator when she discovered someone had left the ladder down and the gator had escaped.

Frantically my grandmother went looking for the gator. She was passing some sewer construction on Ave. P and heard screaming  and hissing from the hole. She looked down and saw the sewer workers were ready to brain the gator. No!, she screamed. He's mine! She then climbed down and grabbed the gator. The gator soon relocated to the Staten Island Zoo.

My grandmother was a very sweet older woman by my time so the thought of Grandma going whatever we called "Crocodile Hunter" in the early 1970s always amused us. I suspect reality was more her telling my grandfather what he could do with his science zoo.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Depending on the universe, Leatherhead either dwells in the NYC sewers or the Everglades.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Raphael and Leonardo. How can you not know this?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watch out for the ones with rocks.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Raphael and Leonardo. How can you not know this?


Pretty sure it's Sylvester and Frank
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess I just kind of assumed anywhere in Florida where water is present would have gators.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do any of them wear helmets with curved horns?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once saw one about 3' long pulled out of the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia.  Park ranger is like "hey you want to see an alligator" and I thought they were joking.  They weren't and it was indeed an alligator.

Seems that it's not against the law in Pennsylvania to own a non-native reptile or amphibian as long as its not released into the wild.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Once upon a time I would have done anything to be a ninja turtle.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a croc!
 
