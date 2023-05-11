 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Vegan asks his neighbor to cut down on the BBQs, neighbor responds by massacring his lawn   (nypost.com) divider line
66
    More: Awkward, Sausage, Veganism, Food, Meat, Cooking, behalf of their vegan family members, Poaceae, Barbecue  
•       •       •

1512 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 11:58 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really, really want to eat meat.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, Neighbour!  Sorrynotsorry about the meat smell.  You might want to plan a trip next weekend as I'm having a barbie for the mates out back, should smell delicious and/or disgusting for a good while.  But as a peace offering, I'm doing the lawn tomorrow, would you like some of the clippings for a light lunch?  Lots of dandelion in there.  Bit o' balsamic'll set you up for the afternoon.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PLEASE TAKE SERIOUSLY

Never.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vegans are the worst.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.


But it's more like saying if you choose not to smoke tobacco/marijuana, you're not allowed to complain about the smell your neighbors create when they do. Would you stand by that, too?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: Vegans are the wurst.


FTFY
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would have just not responded and lived my life, maybe buy a nice smoker for the summer. But posting it online would not be a choice of mine, Just save the letter in case lawyers might be needed one day.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.

But it's more like saying if you choose not to smoke tobacco/marijuana, you're not allowed to complain about the smell your neighbors create when they do. Would you stand by that, too?


Yes
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.

But it's more like saying if you choose not to smoke tobacco/marijuana, you're not allowed to complain about the smell your neighbors create when they do. Would you stand by that, too?


I think you're allowed to complain about whatever you want. Nobody has to give a shiat though.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Um... not to be a wet blanket, but, for all we know the neighbor did what they asked and kindly responded with something like "sure, we'll try to remember when we can, and thanks for letting us know," because the only "backlash" and "outrage" expressed in the article came from Facebook assholes.

Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear vegan neighbor: Your consumption of soy milk sickens me because it culturally appropiates milk from Spanish mammals.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this for real? I thought this was an internet meme years ago.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.


Mmmhmm.  While I acknowledge that it's possible for someone to carry their activity to such an excess that it actually poses a nuisance, that's pretty rare.  Humans have been cooking food for somewhere between 170,000 years ago and 780,000 years ago depending on whose research you find most credible, and for the longest time that cooking was performed in even less-controlled conditions than what this vegan family is complaining about, namely outdoors.  So long as the cook is being judicious about using their fire/heat-source to keep the smoke and ember production to avoid gasing or burning-down the neighborhood it's usually within acceptable limits, just about regardless for what's being cooked.

If the cooking is happening inside the house and if it's just normal home cooking, then there's really no justification for the complaint.

I bet that the parents of the vegan family are mad that their kids are expressing interest in eating the meat that the other family is cooking when they smell that cooking.
 
JessieL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um... not to be a wet blanket, but, for all we know the neighbor did what they asked and kindly responded with something like "sure, we'll try to remember when we can, and thanks for letting us know," because the only "backlash" and "outrage" expressed in the article came from Facebook assholes.

Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?


It's from the NY Post. Without so much as a link to the FB post I doubt any of it happened at all.
 
Muso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SansNeural
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Squids and Scrubs: Vegans are the wurst.

FTFY


Could be.  But you'll probably have to *add* suet from elsewhere to get make'm juicy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly fine with vegetarians and enjoy accommodating them in potlucks and dinner parties etc
Vegans however, I find just as insufferable as MAGAts and Flat-Earthers. I just can't relate to them on any level.
Pretending to be happy while eating soul crushing, bland "vegan" versions of universally beloved food items like cheese that don't taste or feel anything like the food they claim to replace, is just too far. Can you trust someone who lies to themselves day in day out and constantly makes a stink over what you're eating? Fark them
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JessieL: FormlessOne: Um... not to be a wet blanket, but, for all we know the neighbor did what they asked and kindly responded with something like "sure, we'll try to remember when we can, and thanks for letting us know," because the only "backlash" and "outrage" expressed in the article came from Facebook assholes.

Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?

It's from the NY Post. Without so much as a link to the FB post I doubt any of it happened at all.


They linked to the original PerthNow article - I mean, granted, it's word-for-word and likely just as farking pointless, but wouldn't that just make it worse?

There's a good chance that the whole thing is fake - so why greenlight it as vicarious conflict-as-entertainment?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um... not to be a wet blanket, but, for all we know the neighbor did what they asked and kindly responded with something like "sure, we'll try to remember when we can, and thanks for letting us know," because the only "backlash" and "outrage" expressed in the article came from Facebook assholes.

Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?


Considering the neighbor posted it to FB and didn't remove it when comments turned toxic, I'm gonna guess they were less "oh yes, we'll close our windows" and more "LOL get a load of this load".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gonegirl: question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.

But it's more like saying if you choose not to smoke tobacco/marijuana, you're not allowed to complain about the smell your neighbors create when they do. Would you stand by that, too?


You're allowed to complain, but they aren't doing anything wrong. Someone in my building cooks something that smells like a diaper. They must like eating it, and it would be really antisocial and rude of me to tell them to stop cooking it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JessieL: FormlessOne: Um... not to be a wet blanket, but, for all we know the neighbor did what they asked and kindly responded with something like "sure, we'll try to remember when we can, and thanks for letting us know," because the only "backlash" and "outrage" expressed in the article came from Facebook assholes.

Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?

It's from the NY Post. Without so much as a link to the FB post I doubt any of it happened at all.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


It's right up there with all those "...then everybody clapped" reddit posts that get turned into clickbait articles. "Outrageous demands by fictitious vegans" is a surefire way to get a bunch of dudes riled up on the internet and click on your article and share it.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, don't we have enough real, actual, horrible conflict and stress without manufacturing more as vicarious entertainment?


It's not even that entertaining. I need video and police interaction. Someone needs to be maced or tazed to even elicit a mind chuckle.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's shiat like this that makes me seriously consider moving to western Nebraska.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lol, y'all are going to get in a tizzy over two neighbors doing...something...maybe.

Nice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reading the suggested responses in the article explains a lot about the current sad state of society.

Also, why didn't anyone recommend getting a Baconater 3000 which keeps bacon ready to snack on 24/7?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: question_dj: Heh. Dietary choices are personal. When you make a personal choice to engage in a restrictive behavior, you cannot expect others to accommodate you.

I don't drink. That doesn't mean I'm gonna ask people to not drink around me because I choose not to.

Mmmhmm.  While I acknowledge that it's possible for someone to carry their activity to such an excess that it actually poses a nuisance, that's pretty rare.  Humans have been cooking food for somewhere between 170,000 years ago and 780,000 years ago depending on whose research you find most credible, and for the longest time that cooking was performed in even less-controlled conditions than what this vegan family is complaining about, namely outdoors.  So long as the cook is being judicious about using their fire/heat-source to keep the smoke and ember production to avoid gasing or burning-down the neighborhood it's usually within acceptable limits, just about regardless for what's being cooked.

If the cooking is happening inside the house and if it's just normal home cooking, then there's really no justification for the complaint.

I bet that the parents of the vegan family are mad that their kids are expressing interest in eating the meat that the other family is cooking when they smell that cooking.


You know what else people have been doing for that long? Grabbing 'em by the pussy, unfortunately or fortunately. Not that you're wrong about people complaining about the smell of cooking meat but it's still a weak argument to make in its favour.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time someone asked if a smoker could open their window because they could smell the smoke in the hall.

You know what the guy did? Opened the window. And died about 15 years later from lung cancer.

What I'm saying is, ask very politely, especially if it's creating a minor inconvenience. If they say no, then move on with your life.

Now, can we stop linking to ragebait articles from the toilet paper factory operating as the ny post?

/and no, I'm not vegan
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DownStreamDreaming: Lol, y'all are going to get in a tizzy over two neighbors doing...something...maybe.

Nice.


Exactly. Farking pointless bullshiat masquerading as "content."
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy:
You're allowed to complain, but they aren't doing anything wrong. Someone in my building cooks something that smells like a diaper. They must like eating it, and it would be really antisocial and rude of me to tell them to stop cooking it.

I used to live upstairs from someone who LOOOOOOVED to cook spam and shrimp, two things I personally can't stand. Somehow I was able to deal with food stench for an hour 2-3 times/wk. There's got to be a point where it becomes a genuine nuisance, but this ain't it.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First World problems for a coont with a boutique diet.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor who would cook curry all the time.  The smell would permeate the area completely.

I was upset about this.  Because I was never invited over for dinner.  I love curry.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is the NY Post so now I'm questioning the existence of Vegans, BBQ, and Letters...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what i get from this is someone on Facebook wa
 
Mcavity
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Close the window and get some proper kitched vents. With a good strong blower..
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Friggin thumbs. Anyway...

So what I get from this is that someone on Facebook wanted attention, so they wrote a fakety-fake note from a fake, made up neighbor, posted it, and got the attention they wanted.

It's not news, etc etc
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, I've done many BBQs and had vegans and vegetarians come over. I love me some smoked Brisket, Duck, and Lamb but smoked tofu, eggplant, and Lion's Mane mushroom is delicious also.

Hell, the impossible ground sasuage is amazing in steamed soup dumplings.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could close your own window.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm perfectly fine with vegetarians and enjoy accommodating them in potlucks and dinner parties etc
Vegans however, I find just as insufferable as MAGAts and Flat-Earthers. I just can't relate to them on any level.
Pretending to be happy while eating soul crushing, bland "vegan" versions of universally beloved food items like cheese that don't taste or feel anything like the food they claim to replace, is just too far. Can you trust someone who lies to themselves day in day out and constantly makes a stink over what you're eating? Fark them


The hypocrisy inherent in it that bothers me is that they claim to be vegan yet choose foods to eat that replicate non-vegan foods, like fake hamburgers, fake hot dogs, fake cheese, fake ice cream, fake bacon(!), fake eggs, etc. - if you're so "vegan" then eat your damn plants the way they are and like it. Stop trying to replicate being something you purposely choose to look down upon with disdain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's never a bad idea to at least try and play nice to your neighbors.

Sometimes it's the difference between, 'Text: Fred I know you're at work but you have a major leak, you want me to turn your line off while you call a plumber?' vs. 'Hey, water is gushing out under Fred's front door, lol, sucks to be him'
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: impossible ground sasuage is amazing in steamed soup dumplings.


*yoink*
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I wonder if they are related to my co worker who is only here a few minutes in the morning and afternoon that left me this note:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm here all day, and prefer them off, as the lights are so bright I can't see my monitor.
Entitled jerks everywhere....
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 425x425]


THIS.
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter how politely you phrase your request.  If what you're requesting is unreasonable (and this is absolutely an example of an unreasonable request), I will laugh in your face.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know how you can tell if someone's a vegan?

You don't have to, they'll tell you
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
god.   When we were broke we lived in a cheap eight-plex.   the couple down the hall would have fish fries twice a week and the smoke filled the entire building.   it was in fact a choking hazard and made everyone nauseous, including her husband.  I saw him one morning heading to his car to go to work and he stopped for a second and vomited all over the lot before driving off to work.   We only lived there for six months but it was awful.   The problem was they refused to open their windows to clear the smoke from their place and opened their hallway door and blasted everything out with a big fan.

I'm all for getting along with the neighbors but this was a true health hazard.   It's nothing like an outdoor bbq.   It's more like having tweakers burning the insulation off copper wiring in their back yard.

Anyway, this article is bullshiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: In all seriousness, I've done many BBQs and had vegans and vegetarians come over. I love me some smoked Brisket, Duck, and Lamb but smoked tofu, eggplant, and Lion's Mane mushroom is delicious also.

Hell, the impossible ground sasuage is amazing in steamed soup dumplings.


Jackfruit makes a good veg alternative to things like pulled pork.  You basically simmer it in the same sort of seasonings and shred it the same way as it cooks
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.