(Al Jazeera)   Pakistan's Supreme Court orders release of former Prime Minister arrested for corruption, as his political enemies now fear the Wrath of Khan   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Misread that as Parkinson's.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone check the justices for Ceti eels?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's too bad.  I thought those 50 police officers who took him in could hold him.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just when it looked like Pakistan was on the up and up
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Expect an uptick of politicians smooshed to death by Ricardo Montalban's magnificent pecs.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A certain former US president was seen taking furious notes.

/ or more likely yelling at someone to take notes
// and bring another hamburger
 
