vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This falls into the "news" category of:
"Pretty good, for a woman"

Meh. It's a trade.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not meaning to be picky, but those are blocks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bricki Minaj"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Not meaning to be picky, but those are blocks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey the construction workers catcall the people walking by, not the other way around.

Have some respect for tradition
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked at her tiktok page.  My question is: in her videos, she's often not the only person at the worksite (guys wandering through background doing whatever else).  She's got multiple camera angles, so presumably repeating the same shot and moving the camera between them to make it look like one continuous scene while she moves the camera around.  If you're someone working at a site, and one of your co-workers is spending part of their time setting up a camera, probably doing multiple takes, checking your footage, moving it around, repeating...isn't that going to get on anyone's nerves who's just there working without frequently filming it?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here (nsfw language)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Owi_iXQKjwE&t
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.


Huh? Are you getting a different article or something? Mine is talking about a woman named Julia
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always dress sexy when I lay bricks or other dirty jobs.  Why wear protective clothing like pants?  Let the cement get everywhere.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Looked at her tiktok page.  My question is: in her videos, she's often not the only person at the worksite (guys wandering through background doing whatever else).  She's got multiple camera angles, so presumably repeating the same shot and moving the camera between them to make it look like one continuous scene while she moves the camera around.  If you're someone working at a site, and one of your co-workers is spending part of their time setting up a camera, probably doing multiple takes, checking your footage, moving it around, repeating...isn't that going to get on anyone's nerves who's just there working without frequently filming it?


*shrug* reality t.v. seems to he doing just fine. 1 day of filming over 3 months, houses still get remodeled. And if she gets stuff like profit share or swag from sponsors she hands out, maybe it's worth it?

Plenty of youtubers are owners and have employees working while they goof around with the camera stuff. Seems like it's not a big deal.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a This Old House crossover with OnlyFans going old school with boobies on point like the old Benny Hill shows. Yakity Dax notwithstanding.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I always dress sexy when I lay bricks or other dirty jobs.  Why wear protective clothing like pants?  Let the cement get everywhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: I see a This Old House crossover with OnlyFans going old school with boobies on point like the old Benny Hill shows. Yakity Dax notwithstanding.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not reading a Sun article.

Is this another one of their famous Internet/Social Media influencers turning to a newspaper to get more hits ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wish that all the ladies
Were bricks in a pile
And I was a mason
I'd lay them all in style

/old school army cadence
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: old school army cadence


Oh I hated those marching cadences. When I was in basic, at Fort Knox, (1987) they did the ones where the soldier's girl is seeing his buddies...It always hiat a nerve with me because the moment I left my GF to join the army, she was dating someone else a month later.

Turns out her mom, who didn't like me was getting my letters asking my GF to wait for me to return and then tossing them out...

LOL
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oblig

Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
Youtube a0fkNdPiIL4
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.


I am sure she gets along great with the pipe fitters.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmmm, further down the page:
Bouncy bust: I'm a redhead who frees the tatas

*jumps aside to narrowly avoid being trampled*
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: MythDragon: old school army cadence

Oh I hated those marching cadences. When I was in basic, at Fort Knox, (1987) they did the ones where the soldier's girl is seeing his buddies...It always hiat a nerve with me because the moment I left my GF to join the army, she was dating someone else a month later.

Turns out her mom, who didn't like me was getting my letters asking my GF to wait for me to return and then tossing them out...

LOL


Was his name Jody?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Contrived story is contrived and would probably fall apart under scrutiny faster than any wall this lady actually built.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I am not reading a Sun article.

Is this another one of their famous Internet/Social Media influencers turning to a newspaper to get more hits ?

[Fark user image 655x646]


Hmm...

Fark user image

...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/do wonder what they actually end up paying for one of their generic "I'm a solid 7/10 who's an office 10 that has some sexy stories and a moderate sized social media following" stories.  My money's on a sliding scale ranging from $300 if you're a 6 up to $1000 if you're a 9.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: Was his name Jody?


It should've been.

I waited a month before I called to her house. Her mom answered.

"She doesn't live here anymore, she's gotten married and moved out"

and that was that...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: iamskibibitz: Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.

Huh? Are you getting a different article or something? Mine is talking about a woman named Julia


Ah... maybe. I clicked through a couple of linked articles but, yeah, that appears to be a different chica (same concept, though).
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Stormin Gorman: Was his name Jody?

It should've been.

I waited a month before I called to her house. Her mom answered.

"She doesn't live here anymore, she's gotten married and moved out"

and that was that...


Found Jim Croce's fark account
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: New Rising Sun: Looked at her tiktok page.  My question is: in her videos, she's often not the only person at the worksite (guys wandering through background doing whatever else).  She's got multiple camera angles, so presumably repeating the same shot and moving the camera between them to make it look like one continuous scene while she moves the camera around.  If you're someone working at a site, and one of your co-workers is spending part of their time setting up a camera, probably doing multiple takes, checking your footage, moving it around, repeating...isn't that going to get on anyone's nerves who's just there working without frequently filming it?

*shrug* reality t.v. seems to he doing just fine. 1 day of filming over 3 months, houses still get remodeled. And if she gets stuff like profit share or swag from sponsors she hands out, maybe it's worth it?

Plenty of youtubers are owners and have employees working while they goof around with the camera stuff. Seems like it's not a big deal.


I expect that she's doing her filming on her own time, after the job has ostensibly wrapped for the day.  Construction is often an early morning to early afternoon sort of gig if only because it gets hot in the afternoons.  If the bulk of the onsite work wraps at 2:30-3pm, she still has plenty of light to set up cameras and lay a course without having to deal with the other workers around.  She might not be being supervised while laying this course, but if she knows what she's doing and her foreman is happy with the results she's getting during the normal shift then it's probably not a big deal.

As for her technique, without being a bricklayer I couldn't comment.  I'm used to seeing a tradesman use the wooden end of the trowel handle to cajole bricks into place, but that may just be out of efficiency rather than because it's somehow better for the end result than using some other tool.  What I can say, a friend built part of his shop himself probably forty years ago, and an in-law that was a bricklayer helped finish.  The bricklayer was a lot faster but the blocks were not nearly as straight as the non-pro's were.  Inside the shop one can see where he left off and the bricklayer took over.  This might be fine for when the walls are being finished with some other texture like sheetrock or plaster or something, but left merely painted it was pretty obvious.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: Found Jim Croce's fark account


Shhh, it's supposed to be a secret!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.


Pipefitting?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's true that I've never dated a brick-layer girl. With that said, my dad laid brick and poured slabs and I saw him work enough to recognize sloppy shiat technique vs careful, well done masonry, so yeah. In 10 years she might be good at it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SkoalReaver: iamskibibitz: Steph, who is also an OnlyFans model, insisted she loves her job and said it "feels normal" working predominantly with guys.

If you're on OnlyFans and enjoy "working predominantly with guys" I would never guess bricklaying is your thing.

I am sure she gets along great with the pipe fitters.


I should have guessed...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
